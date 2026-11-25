It’s time to take a look at what’s happening around Wyoming for Friday, November 27th. I’m Mac Watson.

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Nearly six months after he was charged in connection with the 2025 Valentine's Day Green River Tunnel inferno that killed three people, Utah trucker Riaz Ahmad Noori is in custody. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports Noori is accused of causing the crash that shut down one of Wyoming's busiest stretches of interstate for more than eight months before the westbound tunnel reopened.

“After prosecutors reviewed the footage, they decided to charge the 26-year-old with two counts of aggravated homicide with a vehicle and one count of aggravated assault and battery. According to Utah court records, he was arrested in Utah, and they had issued an extradition. He appeared Wednesday in Sweetwater County Circuit Court.”

Noori’s bond has been set at $250,000 cash or surety, or $50,000 cash only. He is currently at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Read the full story HERE.

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Instead of gathering for Thanksgiving with relatives in Nevada, 17-year-old Emily Nieto and her family spent the holiday in a Salt Lake City burn unit. Cowboy State Daily’s Kate Meadows reports the Rock Springs High senior, who suffered third-degree burns, underwent her first surgery.

“Doctors initially thought it was second and third degree. They have since determined that it's only third-degree across her chest, arms, neck, and chin area. She had a successful surgery Monday. She will meet again with doctors. They will determine at that point, when the next surgery can take place; it'll probably be sometime next week. Doctors have determined that she will be in the ICU burn unit for another eight- to-12 weeks. That is substantially longer than they initially thought. Of course, her mom told me last week that you know she is a fighter, and she said, ‘Whatever it takes, we'll get through this.’”

Emily was practicing stick welding during class last week when her shirt caught fire. According to her aunt, Janie Suarez, Emily was wearing a flame-resistant shirt, protective gloves, and a welding helmet at the time of the accident. The family says exactly how her clothing caught fire remains unclear.

Read the full story HERE.

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A Florida man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to threatening a mass shooting targeting white Wyoming Cowboys football players at a game. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports that the man allegedly wrote, “The hitters from the 904 on the way right now.”

“904 is a reference investigators believe to the Jacksonville, Florida area. They were able to find the owner of the phone linking it to Brandon Washington. Jacksonville police arrested the man, and Washington is now facing a federal charge of interstate communication containing a threat. Authorities say that Washington was upset with a UW football player who had been linked in different online forums to the death of a mutual acquaintance in Mississippi.”

The investigation began after an Instagram message threatening violence against Wyoming football players surfaced July 28, FBI Special Agent Nicole Jones wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court.

Read the full story HERE.

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Even University of Wyoming economist Anne Alexander was caught off guard when her “bargain” crispy fried onions turned out to be half the usual size, which experts label as “shrinkflation.” Cowboy State Daily’s Renee Jean explains why Wyoming’s holiday grocery bill has gone up.

“We hit a peak for the Thanksgiving dinner cost, and Farm Bureau does this every year. They track the cost of a particular basket of groceries. In 2022, that hit a peak of $64.05 for the traditional Thanksgiving feast for 10 people, has been going down pretty steadily since hitting that peak in 2022, but now it has gone back up 6% to $58.63. That's a 6.3 percent increase year over year. The big cost drivers here, first of all, it's the cost of diesel. It's costing more to transport everything. When the cost of fuel goes up, it touches everything in the economy. There's almost nothing you do that doesn't have energy costs associated.”

Dennis Sun, with the Wyoming Livestock Roundup and Cowboy State Daily’s agriculture columnist, says Wyoming producers feel squeezed coming and going. They’re paying record prices for fertilizers, tires, and equipment, while navigating turbulent export markets.

Read the full story HERE.

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I’ll have more news from Cowboy State Daily right after this.

Cowboy State Daily News continues now….

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Authorities say a 69-year-old Burns woman accused of fatally striking 11-year-old Liam Cox had drugs in her system. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports Wanda Richards faces two counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle, one alleging driving under the influence and the other reckless driving.

“Wanda Richards was arrested on Wednesday. Her toxicology records came back more than a month after a deadly crash on October 4, killing an 11-year-old child on a bicycle. She tested positive for methamphetamine as well as several other substances that authorities have not disclosed yet. A comprehensive crash reconstruction shows that she was going the posted speed limit, but she failed to slow down or move around the 11-year-old bicyclist, according to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.”

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office tells Cowboy State Daily that Richards voluntarily submitted to a blood draw at the scene.

Read the full story HERE.

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Sublette County’s top prosecutor moonlights as a "pinch hitter" school bus driver. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports that County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich has fielded immense public scrutiny in the town of 2,000 people, but driving a bus part time grounds him in his home community.

“He drove for Albany County School District to put himself through college, as well as drove a fuel truck. And so when he was helping decorate his daughter's bus here years later as an attorney and a prosecutor, he overheard that there was a bus driver shortage. So he was like, ‘I'll do it!’ And the transportation director was like, ‘Oh, okay, whatever.’ And he said, ‘No, honest, I have my CDL, I have my endorsements. I'll drive bus.’ And so he does.”

While he was still an undergraduate student whose dad hadn’t yet persuaded him that a law degree “might come in handy,” Melinkovich drove the 40-mile route north of Laramie to Rock River on school days.

Read the full story HERE.

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A Wyoming hunter and a Colorado-based horse advocate might not see eye-to-eye over whether mustangs belong in central Wyoming’s Red Desert. But, Outdoors Reporter Mark Heinz reports they do agree that the Bureau of Land Management was wrong to block public access during a recent mustang roundup.

“A hunter out of Lander reached out to me, and there's there's a parcel of Bureau of Land Management land outside of Split Rock over there by Jeffrey City that he liked going into, and found out, according to the signage, which he took a photo of and shared with us, that that was closed off because of a wild horse gather. and so this guy was going, ‘Why? Why the heck can I have, as a Wyoming resident and a U.S. citizen, I should be able to go access my public land. Why is this closed, especially right during the middle of hunting season?’ I reached out to Carol Walker. She's a wild horse advocate that we've spoken to numerous times, and she said, ‘Yeah, it was weird that they at least did close that section under the auspices of running a wild horse gathering in that area at that time.’ In her experience, that hasn't happened before, and she said that BLM has kind of been keeping her and other people at arm's length.”

The BLM says it sometimes closes public access during horse roundups for safety reasons. It’s done to protect agency staff, the public, and the horses, BLM officials say.

Read the full story HERE.

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The turducken has become a holiday culinary curiosity in many Wyoming homes, rather than the mainstream Thanksgiving staple of a turkey or ham. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland made her first attempt this Thanksgiving with cooking the unconventional bird that many credit Louisiana chef Paul Prudhomme with popularizing.

“I made a turducken for my family, which is a turkey stuffed with a duck stuffed stuffed with a chicken, and so it was delicious, and I'm convinced that I should prepare all poultry Cajun style from now on. So the beautiful thing about these birds is that they're stuffing in between each one. So they're stuffing in the chicken and between the chicken and the duck and between the duck and the turkey. And so what I did was my mother-in-law's old method of seasoning the whole thing, sticking it in one of those big poultry oven bags, and cooking until it's 165 degrees throughout.”

Clair tells Cowboy State Daily that besides being delicious, her turducken was the talk of the table as well as the source of many jokes from her children. Clair adds that with all the joking, “it was difficult to breathe, let alone eat.”

Read the full story HERE.

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And that’s today’s news. Get your free digital subscription to Wyoming's only statewide newspaper by hitting the Daily Newsletter button on Cowboy State Daily Dot Com - and you can watch this newscast every day by clicking Subscribe on our YouTube channel, or listen to us on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for watching - I’m Mac Watson, for Cowboy State Daily.