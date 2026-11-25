Two days after 11-year-old Liam Cox was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle near Burns, investigators said they didn't believe the driver was impaired.

Liam died the next day.

His father, Ryan Cox, wasn't satisfied with what little he knew about the circumstances of the collision and took to driving the same stretch of road himself, trying to understand how the woman behind the wheel hadn't avoided his children.

“As far as I know, they dropped everything, but that doesn't mean I am,” Cox told Cowboy State Daily on Oct. 12 when asked about the investigation.

On Wednesday, the day before Liam's family will spend its first Thanksgiving without him, authorities arrested 69-year-old Wanda Richards of Burns, announcing that toxicology results had come back positive for several illegal substances, including methamphetamine and marijuana.

Richards faces two counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle, one alleging driving under the influence and the other reckless driving.

The sheriff's office did not elaborate Wednesday on what had led investigators to initially believe impairment wasn't a factor in the crash.

Also reached Wednesday, Cox said he wasn't ready to talk about the arrest.

Didn't Believe She Was Impaired

Richards was driving home from Cheyenne on Oct. 4 when she encountered two children riding their bicycles along County Road 213 near County Road 147, just west of Burns.

A comprehensive crash reconstruction determined Richards was traveling near the posted 55 mph speed limit as she approached the children, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Investigators concluded Richards failed to slow down or move over while passing the children, striking Liam.

In the days immediately following the collision, Kozak told Cowboy State Daily that a drug-recognition expert had been called to the scene as part of standard protocol.

At the time, investigators were still looking into whether speed contributed to the collision.

Richards had voluntarily submitted to a blood draw at the scene, the sheriff's office revealed Wednesday.

The agency did not specify what other substances were detected in Richards' blood, their concentrations, or when investigators received the toxicology results.

A Father Wanted Answers

The afternoon of the collision, Liam and his 13-year-old sister had been out on a familiar bicycle ride.

It was a route the children had traveled numerous times, sometimes accompanied by their father.

In the days after his son's death, Cox questioned whether the driver had been paying attention.

While the road between the family's home and Burns is hilly, Cox said he didn't believe the terrain along that stretch would have prevented a driver from seeing his children.

By Oct. 12, Cox had driven the road himself, trying to determine how much time Richards would have had to see his children and react.

Traveling at 60 mph, Cox estimated he had “a good 45 seconds” to see the bicyclists and stop.

Cox also recalled confronting the woman at the scene of the collision.

“The woman said to me as I was screaming at her that they were in her lane,” he said.

She Missed Getting Hit By Inches

Liam had two sisters, ages 6 and 13.

His older sister narrowly escaped being struck by the vehicle that fatally injured her brother.

“She missed getting hit by inches, and she saw his body fly through the air,” Cox said in October.

Liam suffered a traumatic brain injury and was hospitalized in Colorado. He died Oct. 7, three days after the collision.

In the immediate aftermath of his son's death, Cox was also concerned about how his daughters would fare in the weeks ahead, particularly the one who had witnessed the collision.

They appeared to be doing well at the time, he said, but he suspected it would take a couple of weeks to really know how they were coping.

Everybody's Friend

“Liam was one of the brightest little boys I've ever seen,” Cox said in October. “He just brought happiness wherever he was.”

When the family lived in the Black Hills, Liam would climb rocks to heights that made other children's parents nervous, particularly when their own children wanted to follow him.

When the family moved to Kansas, Liam once climbed so high into a tree that his dad had to talk him through getting back down.

Shortly before the collision, Liam had been plotting an elaborate practical joke involving a programmable infrared turret that would fire darts at an unsuspecting person.

He intended to install it in a cabinet that only his father would open.

“I was going to be assaulted by a turret,” Cox recalled.

After Liam's death, the stories that poured in from friends, teachers and neighbors reinforced what his parents already knew about their little boy: He got along with just about everybody.

His classmates at St. Mary's Catholic School in Cheyenne wore purple, Liam's favorite color, for their dress-down day.

52 Days Later

Richards was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday and booked into the Laramie County Detention Center, where she was awaiting her initial court appearance.

Her arrest comes 52 days after the collision.

Liam would have turned 12 next month.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.