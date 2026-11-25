A Wyoming hunter and a Colorado-based horse advocate might not see eye to eye over whether mustangs belong in central Wyoming’s Red Desert, but they agree that the Bureau of Land Management was wrong to block public access during a recent mustang roundup.

A controversial roundup of roughly 1,800 mustangs from the Red Desert Complex was scheduled to end Oct. 27.

Lander Outdoorsman Robert Winn told Cowboy State Daily that BLM “area closed” signs were still posted Sunday at a popular access point about two miles west of the Split Rock rest area on U.S. Highway 287.

Wild horse advocate Carol Walker told Cowboy State Daily she also was baffled that the signs remained so long after the roundup.

Walker also wonders why the BLM restricted access in Jeffrey City during the roundup at all.

“We were really surprised by that, because that is not normal," she said.

In an email to Cowboy State Daily Tuesday, a BLM spokesperson stated that “there are currently no BLM closures in place around Split Rock Rest Area.”

Wyoming outdoorsman Robert Winn says that on Sunday this “area closed” sign was posted at an access point to federal and state land two miles west of the Split Rock Rest Area along U.S. Highway 287. (Courtesy, Robert Winn)

Safety Reasons

The BLM says it sometimes closes public access during horse roundups for safety reasons. It’s done to protect agency staff, the public, and the horses, BLM officials say.

“A temporary closure may be put in place to help the BLM facilitate safe, efficient, and successful wild horse gather operations while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered,” according to the agency. “It protects BLM personnel, contractors, and members of the public who could be injured by large wild animals or the machines and equipment used during gathers.”

Winn wrote a letter to the BLM regarding his concerns, which he shared with Cowboy State Daily.

He said he sent it to the BLM’s state headquarters and Rawlins field office.

He added that he hadn’t gotten a response as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Our field office staff have not received any correspondence from Robert Winn,” the BLM’s email to Cowboy State Daily stated.

The BLM sometimes closes public access during horse roundup to protect staff, the public, and the horses, according to the agency. (Courtesy, Carol Walker)

‘Less Than Cordial Response’

Winn said the access point near Split Rock leads to a small piece of BLM land and then to a vast section of Wyoming state land.

The public land borders a large private ranch, and there have been flare-ups between the landowner and hunters there, he noted.

The area is popular for elk hunting, fishing and hiking, Winn said.

The state land can be reached by “parking along the highway and crossing the fence,” he said.

But it’s far safer and easier to go through the BLM access point, which is at the end of a pullout and parking area off the highway, he said.

He also questions why the BLM essentially closed off access to state land, which it doesn’t have direct authority over.

In his letter to the BLM, Winn said he first noticed the closure signs in mid-October.

“At that time, I stopped after noticing the posted signs and observed two BLM vehicles exiting the adjoining private ranch. When I questioned the closure, I was informed that it was specifically related to the wild horse gathering and that access would be reopened as soon as possible,” he wrote.

He asked why access was denied during the peak of hunting season.

“Unfortunately, my inquiry was met with a less than cordial response from the individual in the lead vehicle, who appeared to be in plain clothes,” Winn wrote.

Winn also noticed that other BLM closure signs in the general area that were posted in mid-October were gone when he returned this month.

“That inconsistency raises a very reasonable question: Why is this one access point being treated differently?” he stated in his letter to BLM.

Limited Access To Horses

Walker said the scope of the closures during the Red Desert roundup was unprecedented in her long experience of monitoring BLM horse gathers.

The BLM offered only scant access to horse advocates wishing to observe mustangs in temporary holding pens on-site, she said.

“Normally, we’re able to observe horses kept in temporary holding,” she said.

During the latest roundup, horse advocates were told that access was more restricted because “it involved being on private land with ongoing cattle operations,” Walker said.

She questions that.

“How would us being there observing the horses being rounded up scare cattle?” she said.

Walker said her experience mirrors that of other horse advocates who expressed frustration over what they claim was a lack of transparency from the BLM during a recent gathering of horses from the Pryor Mountain mustang herd.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.