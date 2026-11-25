A week ago, 17-year-old Emily Nieto and her family were looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with relatives in Nevada.

There would be a big meal around the family dinner table, traditional games and other time with loved ones.

Instead, the Rock Springs family will spend Thursday at the University of Utah burn unit in Salt Lake City, where Emily is recovering from a horrific welding accident at Rock Springs High School that left her with third-degree burns on her chest, arms, neck and chin.

Exactly what Thanksgiving will look like this year, the Nietos aren't sure.

“We are still trying to figure something for the day, even for at least an hour,” Emily’s mother, Julia Nieto, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday.

For now, the family is staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City, which provides accommodations for families who must travel away from home for their children's medical care.

Julia, her husband, Carlos, and their two sons have been taking turns sitting with Emily. No more than two people are allowed in her room at a time.

There has been some encouraging news. Emily underwent her first skin graft surgery Monday, and her mother said it went well. Doctors removed donor skin from her thigh to graft some severely damaged areas.

She will have a follow-up on Thanksgiving Day to lay out another surgery that will likely happen next week.

The extent of her injuries is more severe than doctors initially believed, Julia Nieto said.

What doctors originally identified as a combination of second- and third-degree burns are now considered all third-degree burns, Julia said.

Third-degree burns destroy the full thickness of the skin and often require grafts, followed by extensive rehabilitation.

While doctors initially expected Emily to remain hospitalized for a minimum of two weeks, they are now forecasting she will remain in the ICU burn unit for eight to 12 weeks, Julia said.

A Long Road Ahead

Emily was practicing stick welding during class last Thursday when her shirt caught fire.

According to her aunt, Janie Suarez, Emily was wearing a flame-resistant shirt, protective gloves and a welding helmet at the time of the accident.

Exactly how her clothing caught fire remains unclear.

After receiving emergency treatment at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Emily was flown to Salt Lake City, where her family has been preparing for weeks of hospitalization and what could be months of rehabilitation.

Among the family's concerns are the burns to Emily's neck and how her injuries could affect her speech and mobility.

For a teenager who has built much of her life around working with her hands, the recovery could be especially challenging.

An Eagle Scout and accomplished student welder, Emily has been exploring a career in automotive fabrication. She has worked on her own vehicle, takes college courses while attending high school, and holds a part-time job.

Even in the immediate aftermath of the accident, she was determined not to let it derail her future.

“Mom, this is not going to stop me,” Emily told her mother last week. “I'll figure it out.”

Questions Remain

The accident happened on the last day of classes before the school's Thanksgiving break. School has not been in session this week.

Julia said many of her daughter's teachers have reached out to the family since the accident.

Meanwhile, questions remain about the circumstances surrounding Emily's injuries and what financial responsibility, if any, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 might bear.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Interim Superintendent Paul Grube told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that the district will investigate the accident. Grube, who has been out of town since last Thursday, said the welding instructor, a first-year teacher, was in the classroom at the time of the accident and had been in Emily’s welding booth with her just before moving to an adjacent booth.

He said Emily was wearing all the proper safety equipment.

“It was a terrible accident, that’s for sure,” Grube said, adding that he expects to learn more when he returns. “Everything we hear, she’s just a wonderful young lady.”

The school released a brief statement Friday acknowledging the incident and saying it was reviewing the circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the student and their family during this difficult time, and we wish the student a full and speedy recovery,” the statement reads.

The statement did not address how the accident happened, what safety protocols were in place or whether the school district's insurance might cover any of Emily's medical expenses.

Community Rallies

In the meantime, nearly $20,000 in donations has come in to help the Nieto family navigate the immediate financial challenges associated with Emily's recovery.

As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe organized by Emily’s aunt, Janie Suarez, had raised $19,910, about 44% of its initial $45,000 goal.

The money will help cover medical expenses, rehabilitation, follow-up appointments and the family's living and travel expenses while Emily receives treatment away from home.

The financial burden comes at an especially difficult time for the family. Carlos has been looking for work since losing his job in July, and Julia works as a nuisance officer for the Rock Springs Police Department.

Julia previously said her supervisors have been supportive as she navigates her daughter's medical emergency.

Suarez told Cowboy State Daily last week that the family ultimately hopes to raise $150,000 to help meet Emily's long-term needs.

Donations can be made through the GoFundMe fundraiser, “ Support Emily Nieto, 17-Year-Old RSHS Welding Burn Accident .”

Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.