Around 41% of the money the Wyoming Republican Party spent this election cycle went to law firms.

The party reported spending $247,303.37 from its $286,333.42 in savings and contributions between Jan. 1, 2025, and the Nov. 13 filing deadline.

Of that, $101,849.90, or 41%, went to law firms.

“Those legal fees – almost all of those were dealing with the case in Hot Springs (County),” Wyoming GOP Chair Bryan Miller told Cowboy State Daily.

A handful of Hot Springs County GOP members sued the state party and its Dispute Resolution Committee in April 2025 after the latter concluded in arbitration that the Hot Springs members didn’t win their county GOP leadership elections.

The court disagreed. Uinta County District Court Judge James Kaste ruled in May that the party acted contrary to the law.

The case stretched on for about 13 months. Then the party appealed its loss to the Wyoming Supreme Court, where the challenge continues.

“Moving forward here, we have found another legal team willing to take that on to the Wyoming Supreme Court on a pro bono basis,” he said.

The state party isn’t always on the defense: It filed a federal case against the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office in June, challenging a state law that bars the party from backing one candidate over another during the primary election.

The lawyers on that case are working pro bono, said Miller.

If the party wins that, he said during a prior interview, then it could bring financial influence to the primary cycle and combat what Miller called left-leaning dark money groups.

The Wyoming Republican Party spent $36,650 this election cycle with the Bernhoft Law Firm, $6,792.50 with the Law Office of Brian Shuck, and $58,407.36 with Coal Creek Law, its campaign finance report says.

All law firm expenses are categorized as “consulting.”

Next, The Grow Program

The party sent $128,406.40 into a federal account, which accounts for 51.9% of its expenses this cycle.

That was for the “Grow” program, a Republican National Committee program helping state GOPs invest in themselves to strengthen their operations, infrastructure, and outreach.

“We’re one of the few states that went through all three levels,” said Miller.

Technically, said Miller, those expenses represent the party’s own self-investment. But it also includes offerings and benefits for candidates, like access to the GOP database and a voting app that provides a “walking list” of voters’ addresses for candidates out canvassing.

The state GOP gave $10,000 this cycle in direct campaign donations, in varying amounts to Laramie-based candidates Emily Study, Shane Swett and Ross Davenport, Jackson-area candidate Shannon Brennan, and Fremont County candidate Justin Morgan.

The party also spent $1,256.79 on campaign signs or buttons, its finance reports say.

The state GOP purchased “consulting” from South Dakota election integrity advocate Rick Weible for $5,000, the report says.

Miller said that payment happened under former Chair Frank Eathorne and was "from what I have gathered, an honorarium of some sort for his help with election machines questions and issues in previous election cycles."

The report dates the payment as June 18, 2025, which was after Miller's election to the chair. He said the payment was approved prior, however, and "took that long to get through the payment system."

Looking Forward

Miller in his interview last week acknowledged the leftward shift voters displayed nationwide this election.

Wyoming also saw a blue wave in every county, with Democrats posting higher ratios in federal races than they have in a decade or more.

But Wyoming is still doing well, said Miller.

“I talk to chairs from the other states on a pretty regular basis and they’re all like, ‘Wow. You guys actually did very well,’” he reflected.

The other chairs report Democratic Socialists of America wins and other far-left markers, he said.

“I guess in a way we did fare better than the rest of the nation,” said Miller. “But when you look at the internal battles happening within the Republican Party in particular, yeah it upsets the apple cart in Wyoming.”

But it’s not necessarily a bad thing, he said.

“I see a lot of opportunity over the next two years,” added Miller.