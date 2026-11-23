It’s time to take a look at what’s happening around Wyoming for Tuesday, November 24th. I’m Mac Watson.

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Twenty months after a Verizon cellphone tower worker was shot in the leg with a .38-caliber bullet where three Air Force members were shooting targets, no one is saying which airman fired the wounding shot. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports in fact, none of the shooters have spoken to him.

“So I interviewed Elton Brennan, the guy who was shot in the leg while doing cell phone tower service up near Camp Guernsey, and he said, that military personnel came out to talk to him the next day while he was working with a bullet in his leg, and he kind of invited like, hey, why don't you bring out the guys who were target shooting here so I can let them know I'm okay and they don't have to worry about it. But he said no one ever came to talk to him, and now 20 months later, the sheriff's office says that they don't know which of the three Air Force members actually fired the wounding shot. The Air Force referred us back to the sheriff's department, and the Wyoming Military Department, for the most part, also referred us back to the sheriff's department.”

Brennan was already a runner before he was shot, and raced half-marathons. But two months after the bullet was extracted, he started training for marathons. His leg doesn’t hurt now, he added.

Read the full story HERE.

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Two vehicles engulfed in flames on I-25 just south of the Wyoming border Sunday evening left a juvenile critically hurt and needing a helicopter flight to a nearby hospital. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports one eyewitness says, “It was heartbreaking to see.”

“The Colorado State Patrol reports that the crash happened when a 2014 Ford Escape hit a 2026 Buick Enclave after crashing into a deer. The 29-year-old driver of the Buick, Hunter Herzberger, was charged with careless driving causing bodily injury. spoke with Denise Alaman, who came upon the crash shortly after it happened, and she said as she began approaching cresting a hill, she saw flames and smoke, and then she saw what looked like two vehicles on fire, and actually drove in between them. And as she was driving, she said she could feel the heat. The vehicles were completely burned. When she later found out that no one was killed, she was shocked and very grateful.”

Everyone in the wreck survived, but a 15-year-old girl was found unresponsive and life-flighted in critical condition for her injuries. Her condition was not known by publication.

Read the full story HERE.

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Wyoming legislators Monday discussed removing a ban on Shake-A-Day bar games in the upcoming session, after tighter gaming laws made it clear the popular dice game is illegal. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports they also debated what spooked some bar owners into shutting down their games.

“Wyoming Gaming Commission has always considered Shake-A-Day illegal, but this year the legislature clarified other parts of our gaming statutes to target illegal poker houses. But in the process, what they did was incidentally let all the bar owners know that Shake-a-Day was illegal. This law highlighted that fact, even though it didn't technically ban Shake-A-Days. So with that, with everyone kind of spooked at this realization that it's illegal, now the Legislature is talking about unbanning it for the first time ever.”

Shake-A-Day is a dice game that bar visitors can play when they visit the bar, by paying a small amount to roll five dice. In some examples, a three-of-a-kind wins a free drink, a four-of-a-kind wins a free package liquor, and a five-of-a-kind wins the pot.

Read the full story HERE.

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A cybersecurity breach hit operating systems at the Peninsula Energy uranium project in northeast Wyoming, halting operations and stock trading. Cowboy State Daily’s Emma Jane Jackson reports one cybersecurity expert says, “It’s very odd that someone would go after this mine.”

“I talked to Mary Keane, a cybersecurity business counselor for Cyber Wyoming, and she said, ‘It probably looks like it's confined to the mine in Wyoming.’ That's because in the company's request to halt stock trading, they specifically say that it was the operational system that was targeted rather than the administrative system. So it's probably not anything financial. It's just that this mine is being targeted. But Mary Keane said that that's kind of weird, and she doesn't know why anyone would want to go after this mine specifically. Keane also told me that most data breaches start with something as simple as phishing, where you just click the wrong link in an email. She said that it doesn't necessarily mean that this cyber incident at the Lance Project uranium mine was anything malicious or that it came from a foreign adversary.”

Keane tells Cowboy State Daily that with AI tools, phishing expeditions have gotten so sophisticated that even she herself, as a cybersecurity expert, has fallen for it before.

Read the full story HERE.

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I’ll have more news from Cowboy State Daily right after this.

Cowboy State Daily News continues now….

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A Montana police chief has been put on leave after he was turned away from a bar, returned in uniform to lecture people at the bar, then pulled over the property owner before tasing and pepper-spraying him. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports the mayor is defending police chief Eric Larson’s actions.

“He went and changed into his uniform, and wearing a body camera, he confronted the bar owner and lectured her about marijuana use. Then minutes later, he turned his lights on and parked behind a van that belonged to the landlord of the bar. After the police chief asked the person to step out of the car, he refused again. He pepper-sprayed the driver along with a passenger. Within seconds, he deployed a taser as well. The driver can be heard screaming in pain, and he tells him to get on the ground, and waited until tribal police arrived to come take him away. The aftermath of this incident was chaotic, and the Hot Springs mayor has said that Larson has since been suspended, but not for the way he conducted his arrest. Just so that people know that he is not involved in the investigation.”

Hot Springs, Montana Mayor Randy Woods said placing Larson on administrative leave was the most appropriate course of action while officials gathered information and reviewed what happened. He also acknowledged the public's concerns and asked residents for patience as the review continued.

Read the full story HERE.

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Kemmerer officials say questions with TerraPower’s contractor don’t do anything to ease the housing crunch coming with 1,600 construction workers. Cowboy State Daily’s Kate Meadows reports that Mayor Robert Bowen says the city is moving ahead with protections for property owners if a temporary housing facility is abandoned.

“It's now November, and the mayor said, ‘You know, look, there's people coming. Workers are coming, whether we're ready for them or not. So we need to have housing.’ Kemmerer is in this crunch. It's a challenge right now because there's a faction that's saying let's just hope that we have enough housing, that we have enough rentals, we have enough hotels, RV hookups, that kind of thing that will accommodate the workers that we expect to come. There's another faction that says we've got to have a plan, we've got to be ready because Kemmerer is a small town. So the workers that are expected to move in are going to change the makeup of the community substantially.”

TerraPower has yet to announce a replacement for Bechtel, the engineering and construction giant that decided not to continue with the project’s next phase in September. That leaves unanswered questions about the future of temporary workforce-housing facilities that Bechtel was considering for the project.

Read the full story HERE.

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A group of Wyoming outdoorsmen is seeking to repair the state's image, which was damaged by high-profile wolf and moose torture cases, by establishing a permanent organization. Outdoors Reporter Mark Heinz reports the group says its goal is offering hunting ethics courses and staying active in policymaking.

“Basically, there are two big things: they want to reach out and teach kids, young people, good hunting ethics. They also want to work with animal welfare groups. They're not focused on only wildlife. They also want to look out for pets and livestock, so they want to work with animal shelters and animal rescue organizations. And then also they're inviting people. So that's kind of the mission of this group in a nutshell.”

The group includes Rob Wallace, a prominent figure in wildlife and land-use issues at the national level, noted Wyoming outdoorsman Paul Ulrich, and former Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite.

Read the full story HERE.

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Thousands of fans of Big Boy 4014 turned out for the first holiday run of the historic locomotive from Cheyenne to Denver. Cowboy State Daily’s Renee Jean reports that one onlooker says, “It’s just so magnificent seeing it rumbling down the line.”

“I talked with a young man who is a cancer survivor, and when he was getting chemo, the thing that helped him hold on was reciting big boy facts to his mom. He just loves trains and always has since he was very small, and he wasn't the only one. Cayden Smetana was there to see it to recite train facts to his mom or anyone who would listen to let him know how special it was that 8:44 was running with Big Boy 4014. The last time that happened was the Golden Spike ceremony several years ago, and people all along the way are like that.”

Even for Union Pacific’s veteran steam crew, Saturday’s run was a first. Ed Dickens, manager of Union Pacific’s Heritage Operations, said the team couldn’t find any historical record of Big Boy wearing Christmas lights during its working days.

Read the full story HERE.

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And that’s today’s news. Get your free digital subscription to Wyoming's only statewide newspaper by hitting the Daily Newsletter button on Cowboy State Daily Dot Com - and you can watch this newscast every day by clicking Subscribe on our YouTube channel, or listen to us on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for watching - I’m Mac Watson, for Cowboy State Daily.