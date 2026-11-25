Wyoming should become the 13th state to declare an official state firearm and it should be the 1874 Sharps rifle, an incoming legislator says.

Rep.-Elect David Hill, R-Cody, told Cowboy State Daily that during his first term, which starts in January, he plans to introduce a bill calling for the designation of the Sharps as Wyoming’s state gun.

Idaho recently voted to adopt the 1873 Winchester rifle as its state gun.

The 1874 Sharps is fitting for Wyoming because the state flag has the image of a bison on it, and the Sharps was considered the premier buffalo hunter’s rifle, Hill said.

It was also called “old reliable,” which would go right along with Wyoming being famous for the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, he added.

In addition, Tom Selleck’s character in the 1990 film “Quigley Down Under” was Matthew Quigley, an expert marksman from Wyoming who was armed with an 1874 Sharps rifle, Hill said.

“It’s an incredible gun that was used during the frontier period, when Wyoming was still only a territory,” he said.

A Shilo Sharps reproduction of the 1874 Sharps rifle chambered in .45-70 (top) is pictured here with an . 52 caliber 1863 Sharps Civil War carbine. (Courtesy, Scott Weber)

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Selleck’s film boosted the enduring popularity of the 1874 Sharps, and Montana hosts the annual Matthew Quigley Buffalo Rifle Match.

The Shiloh firearms company in Big Timber, Montana, makes one of the most authentic reproductions of the 1874 Sharps, said gun collector and firearms dealer Scott Weber of Cody.

Historically, Sharps rifles were designed for black-powder cartridges, not the higher-pressure smokeless powder used in modern firearms.

Sharps rifles use brass cartridges and have single-shot, falling-block, breech-loading actions.

When the action is opened after a shot, it ejects the spent cartridge, and the shooter feeds a new one into the firing chamber through the breech.

Skilled shooters can fire about 12 to 15 shots per minute, Weber said.

Some modern Sharps replicas are built to handle smokeless powder in newer iterations of the .45-70, Weber said.

“Many people still hunt with them,” he said.

There’s nothing quite like shooting a Sharps rifle loaded with historically authentic black powder, Weber added.

“There’s a huge cloud of black powder smoke and then that wonderful smell,” he said.

The 1874 Sharps rifle is known for its adjustable peep sights for long-range shooting and its rugged falling-block, breech-loading action. (Courtesy, Scott Weber)

‘Knock-Down Power’

Cartridge designations such as .45-70 denote the bullet’s caliber (.45) and then the charge of black powder (70 grains) in the brass behind it.

Sharps rifles came in a variety of chamberings, such as the .50-90 or the walloping .45-140, Weber said.

It was all about generating “knock-down power” through a large-caliber bullet with a huge charge behind it.

When Americans started pushing West after the Civil War, they soon discovered the firearms they carried didn’t have the power to take down big game such as buffalo and grizzly bears, Weber said.

So, the demand grew for Sharps and similarly heavy-hitting rifles, he said.

The Sharps was famous for its long-range capabilities, Weber said.

“The Sharps rifles were some of the first guns to mount scopes and long brass tubes,” Weber said. “I think David Hill is right on the mark for that recommendation.”

‘The Annihilation Of The Buffalo’

Cody Smith of Carpenter is a black-powder cartridge rifle enthusiast. His family runs the Smithmoor Range near Carpenter, which hosts black-powder cartridge shooting contests.

The 1874 Sharps has a reputation for ruggedness and long-range accuracy, he said.

That reputation was solidified during the 1874 Creedmoor rifle shooting contest, at the Creedmoor Range in Queens, New York, he said.

An American rifle team defeated the visiting Irish Rifle Association team, showing the world that Americans could be top-notch marksmen, Smith said.

At one time, Fort Laramie was the “single biggest shipping point for Sharps rifles,” he said.

The 1874 Sharps rifles were rarer than people might think, he added. About 8,400 civilian Sharps hunting rifles were made during the Old West period.

“It definitely qualifies for one of the most famous guns with the smallest number produced,” Smith said.

Other heavy-caliber black-powder cartridge rifles, such as trapdoor Springfields or rolling-block Remington rifles were more affordable and more popular, Smith said.

Despite its colorful history, the 1874 Sharps is associated “with the annihilation of the Buffalo,” he said, which might give it somewhat of a negative image.

And much of Wyoming’s formative history was during a time after the era of the classic black-powder cartridge rifles, Smith added.

A better choice might be a gun that’s made in Wyoming, he said.

“I wouldn’t be against the Freedom Arms .454 Casull revolver as the Wyoming state gun,” he said.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.