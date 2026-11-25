You live two states away, and we live in Wyoming, But this Thanksgiving, we are together.

I am so thankful to be with you and your family.

I wanted to share my Thanksgiving thoughts in writing, because why we celebrate Thanksgiving is important.

Here is a Thanksgiving lesson. Your brain has a funny habit. It pays more attention to bad things than to good things.

Let me show you what I mean. When I was in the Legislature, I would get a whole stack of nice letters from people thanking me for something. Then I would get one grumpy phone call. Guess which one I thought about at supper? Not the stack of nice letters. I chewed on that one grumpy phone call like an old dog with a bone.

Scientists have a name for this. They call it “negativity bias.” A psychologist named Rick Hanson explained it better than anybody.

He said the brain is like Velcro for bad experiences and Teflon for good ones. You know the Velcro on your shoes, how it grabs on and won’t let go? That is what your brain does with a mean word somebody says at recess.

And you know how a fried egg slides right off a Teflon pan? That is what your brain does with the ten nice things that happened the same day.

There is a reason for this. A long, long time ago, people lived outdoors where there were big predators.

The person who heard a rustle in the tall grass and worried about it usually lived to see the next day. The person who was busy admiring the sunset sometimes didn’t. We are all great-great-great (add about a thousand more “greats”) grandchildren of the worriers.

I used to teach firefighters. On a fire, you want people whose eyes go straight to the danger: the sagging roof, the smoke turning thick, the floor that feels soft.

That kind of watching keeps firefighters alive. But nobody can live their whole life on a fireground. If you only look for what’s wrong, you will find it every time, and you will miss almost everything that is right.

That is where Thanksgiving comes in. Thanksgiving is the one day a year when the whole country agrees to look at the full part of the glass.

Think about the Pilgrims. About 100 people came over on the Mayflower in 1620. That first winter was so cold and so hard that about half of them did not make it.

If anybody ever had a reason to stay sad and grumpy, it was those folks.

But the next fall, in 1621, they brought in a harvest. Their neighbors, the Wampanoag people, had shown them how to grow corn.

The Wampanoag leader, Massasoit, came with about 90 of his men, and they all ate and celebrated together for three days. The Pilgrims could have stared at the empty chairs. Instead, they looked at the food on the table and the friends sitting around it, and they said thank you.

Jump ahead about 240 years. In 1863, America was in the middle of the Civil War, the worst and saddest time in our country’s history. That summer, at a place called Gettysburg, two armies fought a horrible battle.

You would think nobody felt like celebrating. But President Abraham Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday that fall. His proclamation began like this: “The year that is drawing towards its close, has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies.”

In the middle of a war, Lincoln asked people to notice the crops and the weather. He wasn’t pretending the war wasn’t happening. He was reminding everybody that good things were happening too, and that they needed to remember them.

There is another story people tell, often called a Cherokee legend, about a grandfather talking to his grandchild. (Grandfathers are always the ones telling these stories. We can’t help it.)

The grandfather says there is a fight going on inside every person between two wolves.

One wolf is angry, jealous, grumpy and sorry for itself. The other wolf is kind, hopeful, generous and thankful. The grandchild thinks about it and asks, “Which wolf wins?” And the grandfather says, “The one you feed.”

Every time you think about the thing that went wrong, you toss a scrap to the grumpy wolf.

Every time you notice the good thing, you feed the other one. Your brain is going to keep handing you bad news, because that is how brains are built. You can’t stop that. But you get to decide which wolf gets supper.

So, take time with your family. Make sure you chat about something good that happened this year.

It can be big or little. A new friend. A good book. A dog that was happy to see you. It counts. Then listen to what everybody else says, because you will find out some things about your family you didn’t know.

And if there is a grown-up at the table who starts in on everything that’s wrong with the world, you have my permission to ask them, very politely, which wolf they’re feeding.

Here is what I am thankful for this year.

I am thankful for our family. I am thankful for the people of Wyoming, even the grumpy ones. And I am thankful for you, all the way over there where you live, growing up smart and kind.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Love,

Papa Tom

Tom Lubnau served in the Wyoming Legislature from 2004 to 2015 and is a former Speaker of the House. He can be reached at: YourInputAppreciated@gmail.com