Sublette County’s top prosecutor moonlights as a school bus driver.

Just elected to his second term, County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich has fielded immense public scrutiny for a prosecutor in a town of 2,000 people.

Driving bus on a “pinch hitter” parttime basis for Sublette County School District No. 1 keeps him grounded and lets him just “be human and interact on a human level,” he said.

Melinkovich took the moonlighting school bus job in autumn of last year.

But the father of two teenage daughters said he’d been considering driving bus since October 2024.

“We were decorating the bus for the volleyball team,” he said. “My (oldest) daughter was a sophomore, and they were headed to regionals.”

He overheard the transportation manager telling one of the moms, who also happened to be a bus driver, that she would have to hire drivers to fill in for departing full-timers as the district went to a four-day school week.

“I chimed in and said, ‘I can drive for you if you’re in a pinch,’” Melinkovich recalled.

The transportation manager laughed it off.

But Melinkovich was in earnest: He’d put himself through college at the University of Wyoming by driving a fuel truck, and by landing a coveted $12-an-hour job of driving bus for Albany County School District No. 1.

“I was like, ‘No, I can,’” he recalled.

The transportation manager, Lisa Ruckman, knew Melinkovich has his commercial driver’s license because he’s also on the fire department.

But she didn’t know about Melinkovich’s Albany County bus driving gig.

While he was still an undergraduate student whose dad hadn’t yet persuaded him that a law degree “might come in handy,” Melinkovich drove the 40-mile route north of Laramie to Rock River on school days.

Ruckman told Melinkovich he’d still need his bus endorsements.

“I was like, ‘I have them,’” he said.

“You’re serious?” Ruckman countered.

He was.

Meanwhile…

Life in court continued, and Melinkovich’s name hit statewide and international news series.

In February 2025, he charged a case of intense local interest in which two teenagers worked together to kill a 23-year-old Big Piney man with a compound bow and arrow.

And that summer, he called in a grand jury to weigh the globally notorious case of animal cruelty in which a man carried a wolf – reportedly injured – into a bar and taunted it, then euthanized it. That incident unfolded in Daniel, Melinkovich’s childhood hometown.

The grand jury returned an indictment in August 2025, which tasked Melinkovich with prosecuting the bombshell case that had already brought outside threats, vitriol, and law changes to Wyoming.

Two months later, Ruckman called in Melinkovich to help drive the “ski bus.”

He was tasked with driving the Nordic (cross country) and Alpine (downhill) ski teams from Pinedale High School to White Pine ski area at least three days a week through the winter.

In between explaining the death penalty to the public and arranging plea agreements , Melinkovich took the job.

He now rotates through the ski route with other drivers. He doesn’t do it when he has county obligations or County Commission meetings, he said.

He often opens his laptop and braces it on the steering wheel so he can work while waiting for the kids.

Sometimes he skis with them.

The route is only a 12-mile drive, but it can also feature a cocktail of icy conditions, dense gatherings of deer, and resplendent views.

The weight of responsibility isn’t lost on Melinkovich, he said.

“It’s always in the back of your head like, ‘Yeah, I have 50 kids in my responsibility coming down that hill,’” he said. “I take my time and be careful, but I’m not anxious about it anymore. Just like anything else, you get used to it.”

Law is similar, he said.

Woah Boy

Besides prosecuting crimes, Melinkovich represents the county in civil matters and handles juvenile-delinquency cases.

And besides driving the ski bus, he’ll fill in for other bus drivers on normal routes.

There’s a humorous quirk to that when he encounters a schoolchild who has “come across my desk,” said Melinkovich, using a gentle euphemism for kids accused of delinquency.

“It’s always funny to see the look on their face if I’m driving a sub route,” he said. “And they look – and they look at me – and there’s that moment where they put two and two together.”

When the kid realizes that their prosecutor is also their bus driver, their face registers an expression like, “I need to be on my best behavior,” said Melinkovich with a chuckle.

The Grind

Situated just south of ultra-wealthy and housing-desperate Teton County, Sublette is a unique estuary of newcomers and old-timers, affluent and lacking.

It’s not a crime capital of Wyoming, but its civil and administrative law scene features clashes between developers and people who oppose developers.

Melinkovich said his average day involves other attorneys, elected officials, “land-use people” and criminal defendants.

Except when he drives bus.

“It does lend good perspective,” he said. “Pivoting out and driving the bus, you get to see kids, families – in a totally different circumstance.”

Driving the special-needs bus amplifies that variety and lends even more life perspective, he said.

Melinkovich said he’s also grateful for his friendships with other bus drivers, who range from stay-at-home moms working part-time to long-haul truckers living out their latter career years closer to home.

“I think one of the things that is beneficial to being a lawyer is the ability to emotionally divorce yourself from the work that you do,” he said. “But that skill, which is an acquired skill … doesn’t necessarily bode well with other interpersonal relationships.”

Melinkovich said UW School of Law has taught attorneys to stay involved in their communities for that reason.

And he struggled with giving his interview, saying many Wyoming attorneys have interesting and personable “side hustles.”

“I would say that those other experiences, whether its on the fire department and being with that group, or working with bus drivers, working with students – those things are nice, because you just get to be a human and interact on a human level,” he said.

How They Ended

The wolf case ended in April of this year , after the defendant Cody Roberts pleaded guilty and agreed to probation, with a threat of prison if he fails probation.

And the bow and arrow case ended in February, after both defendants were sentenced to lengthy prison sentences.

Alpine ski coach Jeff Wohl said Melinkovich’s bus gig breaks down a barrier of civic understanding between the bus riders and the role of prosecutor. It’s also “one of those small bits of small-town life that helps with the complex fabric of it,” he said.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.