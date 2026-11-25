If there’s one thing you can trust an economist to notice when they’re grocery shopping, it’s the prices.

University of Wyoming economist Anne Alexander is one of the shoppers who plays the grocery game well — or so she thought.

“I definitely shop deals for my turkey,” she told Cowboy State Daily. “And it’s really funny, some of the things you wouldn’t think too much about.”

Like those crispy French-fried onions that go on top of her husband’s favorite green-bean casserole.

Alexander thought she’d found a steal when she placed her online pick-up order at Walmart. Until she got home and went through the groceries.

“It was like half the size of the previous ones,” Alexander said with a chuckle. “So, shrinkflation I guess.”

Alexander isn't the only one. Shoppers across Wyoming are running the grocery store gauntlet — trying to beat inflation — with prices for the classic turkey dinner rising 6.3% on average over last year, according to the Farm Bureau’s annual survey.

Nationally, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s survey puts the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people at $58.63 — up from $55.18 in 2025. That’s the first year-over-year price hike since Thanksgiving dinner peaked at $64.05 in 2022, outpacing broader U.S. inflation by more than 2 cents on the dollar.

Diesel, Bird Flu, And Freight Penalty

Cameron Castillo, an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation who co-authored the study, said diesel is the primary culprit. It’s cutting through every stage of the food-supply chain.

“Anytime diesel goes up, it affects every element of the supply chain,” Castillo told Cowboy State Daily. “At the farm level, you need diesel for everything — for planting, for tending your crop, for harvesting. People out West need it to run their pivots. And then to ship it to the retail level, there’s going to be that added diesel cost that winds up at the grocery store for regular Americans, unfortunately.”

Turkey — the centerpiece of the traditional meal — was hit by what Castillo called a “perfect storm” of strong, year-round consumer demand for lean protein and a constrained supply as producers continue rebuilding flocks decimated by avian influenza.

Cranberries posted the second-largest jump, driven by specialty-crop labor shortages and disease pressure.

In Wyoming, those national pressures are compounded by vast distances between small population centers. Alexander noted that rural Wyoming towns routinely pay higher grocery prices than larger hubs such as Cheyenne or Casper because of transportation costs. Longer transit times also cut into the shelf life of fresh produce, which can lead to higher spoilage losses.

Loss Leaders And Input Costs

Across the state in Rock Springs, caterer Andy Johnson, owner of Raging Bull Barbecue, has seen those supply-chain pressures up close. Last week alone, his crew served a traditional Thanksgiving spread with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and rolls for 400 people.

While he could still grab Butterball turkeys for 97 cents a pound at Walmart, he said the rest of the grocery list quickly erased the “bargain.”

“That’s just to get you there, get a turkey,” he said. “While you’re there, you got to get all the other stuff — and then they’re going to get you on that other stuff.”

Butter, he said, was running $5 to $6 a four-pack, while gravy mix and broths had also climbed. The two-pound jar of mayonnaise cost him double what it did last year.

Add in diesel bills that have jumped $150 to $300 for a single supply run to Laramie and Loveland — alongside a $500-a-month insurance hike — and it’s easy to see the math crunch that’s tightening the screws on small operations like his catering business.

“I’m 43 years old,” Andy said. “I’ve never seen prices this high in my life on everything.”

Farmers Get 6 Cents Of Thanksgiving Dollar

Even though families are paying more at the register, Castillo emphasized that American farmers and ranchers aren’t pocketing the difference. According to Farm Bureau data, farmers are getting less than 6 cents of every dollar spent on Thanksgiving dinner.

“Any retail price increase that consumers might be a little bit annoyed with should not be misconstrued as an economic benefit for farmers in this country,” he said. “Production costs in agriculture in this country are at the highest level they’ve ever been. Farm debt is the highest it’s ever been, according to USDA records. Any sort of economic benefit that a farmer might get from higher revenue is being completely wiped off the board.”

Dennis Sun, with the Wyoming Livestock Roundup and Cowboy State Daily’s agriculture columnist, said Wyoming producers feel squeezed coming and going. They’re paying record prices for fertilizers, tires, and equipment, while navigating turbulent export markets. Complicating the picture, what helps one sector of agriculture sometimes hurts another.

“If corn prices go up, that’s good for the farmers, but that’s not good for the people finishing cattle in the feedlots,” he said. “So it gets you one way or the other.”

How Wyomingites Are Cutting Costs

Despite the overall uptick in the cost of the Thanksgiving meal, there are some bright spots. Fresh veggie trays — carrots and celery — dipped in price as growers recovered from crop disease, and lower prices for pie crusts and heavy whipping cream have lowered the overall price for making pumpkin pie.

Wyoming shoppers also have creative ways to trim their holiday tabs.

Alexander said she sticks to store-brand broths and staples whenever possible, and looks for equivalent but cheaper alternatives. A bag of mandarin oranges, for example, proved a better value than the pricier navel oranges to stuff insideher turkey.

Her one splurge? The Williams Sonoma turkey gravy base, so she doesn’t have to stress over lumpy gravy during the final 30-minute oven and stovetop rush.

Grocery chains also aggressively discount turkeys below cost, as Johnson pointed out, to get shoppers into their stores. Watching weekly circulars ahead of Thanksgiving can save money versus a last-minute shopping rush, when you’re forced to take what you can get.

Castillo admitted he paid $1.86 a pound for a last-minute turkey run — a price he joked his bargain-hunting mother wouldn’t be thrilled about.

Shopping after-Thanksgiving clearance racks can also lock in a much lower price than average for next year’s holiday.Turkeys will be on clearance for prices like 60 cents a pound. They’ll keep well in the freezer, helping ensure next year’s feast is well below inflation.

For Johnson in Rock Springs — where Sweetwater County is also bracing for roughly 350 trona miner layoffs — keeping holiday costs manageable matters more than ever.

Still, he plans to stick with tradition Thursday, even if his wife joked that crab legs and lobster tails might not cost much more than a full turkey spread.

“We’re pretty thankful and blessed that we have a lot of work,” he said. “I like to keep with tradition.”





Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.