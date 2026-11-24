It’s time to take a look at what’s happening around Wyoming for Wednesday, November 25th. I’m Mac Watson.

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The Laramie County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released dashcam and bodycam footage of a high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy fatally shooting a 27-year-old Wyoming man east of Cheyenne earlier this month. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports the sheriff’s department says Anthoney Bryant assumed an “aggressive shooting stance.”

“Bryant's pickup truck goes through a fence. At that point, he gets out of the truck and begins running across the interstate. Body cam footage shows deputies yelling for him to stop and get on the ground. Bryant does not. At that point, deputies are saying that he reached into his pockets and turned towards them in an aggressive shooting stance, and that's when body cam footage picks up at least three gunshots, followed by a deputy announcing ‘shots fired.’ Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene. DCI said they are still investigating, and the officer involved has been placed on leave.”

Once DCI completes its investigation, its findings will be reviewed by the Laramie County District Attorney's Office. The sheriff's office also is conducting its own review of the incident.

Read the full story HERE.

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Retiring U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and her daughter, Annaliese Wiederspahn, have bought Wyoming's iconic Pitchfork Ranch near Meeteetse, which listed for $67 million in 2023. Cowboy State Daily’s Renee Jean reports Lummis sums up the purchase as, “The best last job in life that I could ever imagine.”

“This is the place Otto Franc started this ranch before Wyoming was even a state in 1878. If you don't know who Otto Franc is, well, he's the guy who's responsible for Butch Cassidy's one and only prison sentence. This is the place where the Marlboro Man roamed back in the day. This is 13,000 and some change deeded acres, but plus another 80,000 in leased land, so you know it's a pretty big operation. It is a working cattle ranch now, and Cynthia said she plans to keep it that way. She wants it to be a working cattle ranch, and she even said the couple that's there now, kind of managing that, Ben Anson and his wife. She hopes that they will stay. There's only one ranch where you can claim that the owner had a role in Butch Cassidy's imprisonment term, and this is it. This is that ranch. This is that guy. It's a super historic place.”

The property is one of the American West’s most storied spreads, beginning in 1878 as part of cattle baron Otto Franc’s eventual empire. It’s also where photographer Charles Belden made a name for himself.

Read the full story HERE.

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Criminal charges have been filed against two truck drivers in connection with a fatal pileup on I-80 in southwestern Wyoming last February where an Ohio man was killed. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports the family attorney says trucking companies are waging a war against motorists.

“I spoke with their attorney Grant Lawson, who specializes in commercial trucking litigation, and he has been talking about the dangers of traveling I-80, especially in the winter. He says his biggest issue is that truck drivers are failing to prioritize the safety of other motorists on the road. The family is seeking damages which are intended to punish particularly egregious conduct. Lawson alleges that both drivers were going too fast for conditions.”

Luis Angel Saldivar, of Arizona, and Herbert Thomas Smith, of Utah, have been charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and mandatory revocation of driving privileges upon conviction. They also face charges of reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.

Read the full story HERE.

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Data centers have a reputation for guzzling water, and Cheyenne's building boom has stirred plenty of worry. But Cowboy State Daily’s Emma Jane Jackson reports the city's own numbers, and a new analysis comparing AI to other industries, paints a very different picture.

“I talked with Frank Strong from Cheyenne's Board of Public Utilities, and he told me that in 2025, the data centers actually used less water than they were expected to when they submitted their proposals to the city. A lot of that, he said, comes down to chip technology. When the data centers were proposed, the chips were older, and they needed more water for the cooling systems. An analysis from Enviro Intelligence Research also found that data centers use less water than things like golf courses or almond farms. I talked with Ryan Luther, the director of Energy transition research, and he says that this is also modernization, but this time of the cooling systems.”

Strong tells Cowboy State Daily that data centers accounted for about 2% of the city’s water sales in 2025.

Read the full story HERE.

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I’ll have more news from Cowboy State Daily right after this.

Cowboy State Daily News continues now….

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Wyoming meteorologist Don Day has no patience for people calling the current weather pattern a "Godzilla El Niño," despite a lack of snow so far in Cheyenne. Cowboy State Daily’s Andrew Rossi reports Don says it's a very strong El Niño but it's not Godzilla.

His assessment is that while this is the most significant El Nino in the last 30 years, at least, it's not that much more intense, if more intense at all, than ones that we've experienced in the ‘80s and the ‘90s. The thing with El Nino, no matter how strong or how weak it is, is that its impacts tend to be delayed. They're not immediate, so we should expect to start seeing the full brunt of what El Nino brings around the end of November, going into December.”

Meteorologist Don Day refuses to assign a catchy slogan to this particular El Nino weather system, telling Cowboy State Daily, “Super El Niño isn't a term. Mega El Niño is not a term. Some news outlet was calling it a Godzilla El Niño. Come on, people!”

Read the full story HERE.

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After her 7-year-old offered to skip presents because of job cuts at WE Soda, a Sweetwater County mom of four whose husband faces a layoff launched a holiday toy drive for roughly 350 impacted families. Cowboy State Daily’s Emma Jane Jackson reports the mom is insisting, “Santa is still coming.”

“The timing for some families couldn't be worse. Right before the holidays, I talked to Kodi Seamons, a mom of four, whose husband is facing a potential layoff. She says that kids shouldn't have to face the consequences of a business decision. While she can't do anything about the layoff, she decided she was going to do something for the families impacted, and she launched a toy drive for the We Soda families. With doing this toy drive, she said that she wants to take away some of that stigma and just let people know that this is all about the kids and making sure that Santa can still come for Christmas.”

For the toy drive to work, Seamons tells Cowboy State Daily that organizers are counting on families to register so gifts can be tailored to each child. But she worries some might hesitate to sign up and accept what they see as a handout.

Read the full story HERE.

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Around 41% of the money the Wyoming Republican Party spent this past election cycle went to law firms, with another 52% going into a self-investment and expansion program. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports the remainder went to fees, candidate donations and one election integrity consultant.

“Wyoming Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller said that the bulk of that $100,000+ that went to law firms was for the Hot Springs County case, where a handful of Hot Springs County Republicans who basically said their leadership elections were stolen from them sued the state party for interfering, and the state party lost that case and is now appealing. Other things like the party is also waging an offense in federal court challenging a state law that stops them from meddling in the primary election. They're saying that that law is not constitutional. But Miller said that the federal case, the offense, the lawyers are doing that pro bono.”

The state GOP gave $10,000 this cycle in direct campaign donations, in varying amounts to candidates. The party also spent $1,256.79 on campaign signs or buttons, its finance reports say.

Read the full story HERE.

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An animal rights activist who was nearly successful in getting an anti-hunting ban on the ballot in Oregon this year is vowing to get hunting banned nationwide. Outdoors Reporter Mark Heinz reports hunting advocate Mark Jones of Buffalo says sportsmen shouldn't take anything for granted.

“I talked to Mark Jones. He promotes hunting through Gun Owners of Gun Owners of America, and he was also a wildlife officer specializing in bears in some states back east. And he said, this might sound far-fetched, but if you're a hunter, even in a place like Wyoming, don't take for granted that these groups can't have an effect here, or that eventually they might change things. He said, generally, we call it a stair step method. In one state, if we can get the use of hounds to pursue bears banned in one state, and then we'll go for the next thing and the next thing. Don't take for granted that it couldn't happen even in a state like Wyoming.”

Oregon animal rights activist David Michelson led the charge for Initiative Petition 28, which would have put a proposed ban on hunting, angling, animal agriculture, and the like on the Oregon ballot this year. The petition needed 117,173 signatures by July 2. Supporters got 142,784 signatures before the deadline. However, Oregon election officials later invalidated about 38,000 signatures.

Read the full story HERE.

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And that’s today’s news. Get your free digital subscription to Wyoming's only statewide newspaper by hitting the Daily Newsletter button on Cowboy State Daily Dot Com - and you can watch this newscast every day by clicking Subscribe on our YouTube channel, or listen to us on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for watching - I’m Mac Watson, for Cowboy State Daily.