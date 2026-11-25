Nearly six months after a warrant was issued for his arrest, a Utah truck driver accused of plowing into a pickup carrying four people during a deadly 2025 Valentine's Day pileup in Wyoming's Green River Tunnel is in custody and headed to district court.

Riaz Ahmad Noori, 26, of Midvale, Utah, saw his case bound over to Sweetwater County District Court during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Circuit Court.

Noori faces two counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle and one count of aggravated assault and battery in connection with the 26-vehicle crash that killed three people, badly injured others and filled the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel with fire, explosions and thick black smoke.

The crash shut down one of Wyoming's busiest stretches of interstate for more than eight months before the westbound tunnel reopened.

Criminal charges were filed against Noori on May 22, more than 15 months after the crash. When Cowboy State Daily first reported on the charges May 29, a warrant for his arrest was outstanding.

Noori was wanted then on two counts of aggravated homicide and one of aggravated assault and battery — all Wyoming felonies each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Noori was booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center this past Wednesday and made his initial appearance the next day before Circuit Court Judge Dean Stout, who set his bond at $250,000 surety or $50,000 cash.

Utah court records show Noori was the subject of extradition proceedings in Salt Lake County earlier this month.

'Human Error'

It had snowed earlier that Valentine's Day, but by the time the crash occurred, the skies had cleared.

Inside the tunnel, however, a hazard persisted. Moisture tracked in by vehicles had frozen on the pavement, leaving motorists with less traction and requiring more distance to stop.

The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report, released in March 2025, traced the beginning of the pileup to a Toyota Tundra that lost control near the western end of the tunnel.

A Pepsi truck hauling a trailer narrowly avoided the disabled pickup, but another semi-truck jackknifed, effectively cutting off both westbound lanes.

Among the vehicles approaching the wreckage was a Dodge Ram carrying four young people. Behind it was a semi-truck driven by Noori, who was hauling for IGM Logistics Inc.

The pickup had passed Noori's semi before entering the tunnel, investigators determined.

In an affidavit supporting the criminal charges, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Chapman describes footage showing the pickup's brake lights illuminated as it approached the wreckage.

Investigators allege Noori's semi struck the tunnel wall before climbing onto the bed of the pickup, carrying it into other wrecked vehicles and eventually out of the tunnel.

The electronic speed limit had been reduced to 55 mph because of the weather.

Investigators say Noori was going between 60 and 65 mph as he approached the tunnel. Although he had slowed by the time he entered it, he was unable to avoid the collision.

Chapman noted that more than a dozen other motorists had successfully stopped their vehicles without hitting anything, although some were subsequently struck by other drivers.

“Human error was the primary factor contributing to these crashes,” Chapman wrote.

Two Young Men From Rawlins

Christopher Johnson, 20, and Quentin Romero, 22, both of Rawlins, were killed in the collision involving the Dodge Ram.

The young men had more in common than their hometown. Both had been athletes at Rawlins High School, attended Laramie County Community College and gone on to work as operators at HF Sinclair.

Romero graduated from high school in 2020, having competed in football, basketball and indoor track.

He pursued his education while serving in the Wyoming National Guard, where he was a fire-control specialist and earned several military decorations, including the Humanitarian Service Medal.

The Wyoming National Guard publicly mourned his death.

Romero's family remembered a young man with a quick sense of humor and a smile that could brighten a room.

Johnson graduated from Rawlins High School two years after Romero. An accomplished student, he participated in four high school sports and went on to compete in collegiate esports while studying criminal justice.

He enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors and being with the people he loved.

His obituary described him as “a beacon of joy and enthusiasm.”

The third man killed, 30-year-old Harmanjeet Singh of Nova Scotia, Canada, was a truck driver who became trapped in the fire inside the tunnel.

A Long Road To Recovery

Also riding in the Dodge Ram that day was Daryn Macy of Rock Springs, who was 20 at the time.

Macy survived but sustained a traumatic brain injury, damage to her liver and spleen, fractures in her spine and numerous other broken bones, the affidavit says.

More than a week after the crash, she was still hospitalized in Utah.

Her father, Larry Macy, sent a statement to Cowboy State Daily through a University of Utah Hospital spokeswoman, thanking those who had offered support to his family.

“The outpouring of prayers, generosity, and acts of kindness,” the family said, “continues to give us strength.”

By October 2025, Daryn Macy had filed a negligence lawsuit against three trucking companies and two drivers in Sweetwater County District Court.

She declined to comment when contacted by Cowboy State Daily because of the ongoing litigation, but her attorney, Jason Neville of Cheyenne, said the crash was preventable.

He described his client as an extraordinary young woman who had suffered terribly because of a disaster that should never have occurred.

Kicking Out A Windshield

As the pileup grew, fire spread through the tunnel, trapping some motorists and leaving others scrambling to escape.

A long-haul truck driver who posts on social media under the name "tophauler" documented his escape in a series of harrowing videos.

Drivers could be heard screaming as the fire burned around them.

The trucker kicked out his windshield to get free, eventually making it outside, where he recorded enormous clouds of dark smoke billowing from the tunnel.

For emergency responders, getting to those still inside proved extraordinarily difficult.

The combination of burning vehicles, thick smoke and chunks of concrete falling from above made conditions too dangerous for rescue crews to reach portions of the tunnel.

Firefighters attempted to penetrate the tunnel from both ends but were eventually forced to retreat.

A Town Overwhelmed

The disaster also upended daily life in Green River, a community of roughly 11,500 people.

With the interstate severed, an estimated 18,000 vehicles a day were rerouted through town along Flaming Gorge Way, an old downtown thoroughfare lined with homes, businesses and historic buildings.

The influx raised concerns not only about congestion but also about the city's infrastructure beneath the roadway.

Within a week of the disaster, transportation officials had converted the neighboring eastbound tunnel to accommodate traffic in both directions.

The damaged westbound tunnel, however, would not reopen until Oct. 29, 2025.

Green River city spokesman Steve Core said that he had been working at City Hall on Valentine's Day when he noticed smoke rising behind the municipal building.

Driving toward it to investigate, he realized the tunnel was burning.

“I have never seen anything like that before,” Core said.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.