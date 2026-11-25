A Florida man accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting targeting white players at a University of Wyoming football game pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court.

The investigation began after an Instagram message threatening violence against Wyoming football players surfaced July 28, FBI Special Agent Nicole Jones wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court.

“Y’all mite at well shut the whole program down,” the message began, before threatening to shoot white people on the football field, including a specific player.

The message also referenced an area code serving Jacksonville and surrounding communities.

“The hitters from the 904 on the way right now,” the message continued.

Federal investigators obtained records from Meta, Instagram's parent company, and traced the account to 30-year-old Brandon Ephriam Washington.

Washington allegedly warned that the university should shut down its entire football program in a message sent to multiple Cowboys football players in July.

The threat followed the mysterious July 4 death of an 18-year-old Mississippi man whose former high school football teammate, Wyoming punter Bart Edmiston Jr., became the subject of online speculation related to his death.

A federal grand jury indicted Washington on one count of transmitting an interstate communication containing a threat to injure, alleging that he intentionally selected his victims because of their actual and perceived race.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday during a remote appearance in Wyoming federal court and remains free pending his Feb. 1 jury trial in Cheyenne.

Fourth Of July Mystery

The events that preceded the alleged threat unfolded more than 1,000 miles from Wyoming after an 18-year-old Mississippi high school football player traveled with friends to Horn Island, a barrier island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast, to celebrate Independence Day.

He was reported missing that evening. His body was discovered two days later.

His death attracted national attention as his family sought answers about how the young athlete ended up dead and the circumstances under which he was left on the island.

The family retained legal counsel and commissioned an independent autopsy. Neither that examination nor the state's autopsy conclusively established how the teenager died.

The teenager was Black, and speculation about whether his white peers had something to do with his death spread across social media.

Among those swept up in the controversy was Edmiston, a University of Wyoming senior from Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Garbled Audio

Much of the speculation surrounding Edmiston stemmed from garbled audio of a call to a marine towing company. People on social media claimed they could make out the player's first name in the otherwise difficult-to-understand recording.

The day after Washington allegedly sent the threatening Instagram message, a Mississippi attorney announced he was representing the Wyoming football player in pursuing potential defamation claims over accusations circulating online.

In a July 29 Facebook post, the attorney said his client received a credible death threat the previous day as a result of unfounded speculation on social media.

The attorney did not identify Washington as the source of that threat.

In October, the attorney threatened litigation against a woman he accused of manipulating the recording and circulating a misleading transcript.

He said Edmiston had voluntarily spoken with investigators and given them access to his cellphone, boat and GPS data before retaining legal counsel.

The attorney also expressed concern that the accusations could jeopardize Edmiston's prospects of playing professional football.

No Evidence Of A Crime

Nearly three months after the teenager's death, a Mississippi grand jury unanimously declined to indict anyone in connection with it.

The grand jury issued 132 subpoenas and gathered evidence from 43 witnesses, examining everything from cellphone records and GPS data to photographs and recordings.

Its findings, released Sept. 21, addressed several of the allegations that proliferated on social media.

The panel concluded that the teenager chose to remain on Horn Island and found no credible evidence that anyone aboard the three boats involved in the investigation had committed a crime related to his death.

It also concluded that interpretations of the marine towing company's recording circulating online were inaccurate.

Although an examination of the teenager's body revealed bruising on the back of his head, investigators could not conclusively determine how he sustained it.

“There is absolutely no evidence to support the allegations that Nolan’s disappearance and death were racially motivated," said the Jackson County district attorney in a video statement.

Not The Only Threat

Washington is one of at least four people from four states to face federal criminal charges over alleged threats stemming from the Mississippi death investigation.

A 32-year-old Illinois man was indicted in August after he allegedly made threatening phone calls to Edmiston and his father.

An FBI affidavit alleges the man threatened to kill a witness and his family, sending a text message containing the witness's home address.

The man pleaded not guilty in Mississippi federal court.

In a separate case, a 27-year-old California man was charged after allegedly sending a Facebook message threatening to bomb a Mississippi judge's office. The judge's stepson was among the teenagers who traveled to Horn Island on the Fourth of July.

An Ohio woman also faces federal charges after calling in bomb threats July 23 to the George County Chancery Clerk's Office and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, prosecutors say.

The woman allegedly called the clerk's office 21 times. The threats prompted authorities to place the sheriff's office on lockdown and bring in a bomb-detection dog.

Free Pending Trial

Federal authorities arrested Washington in Florida on Aug. 12.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Laura Lothman Lambert in Jacksonville the next day, when federal prosecutors requested that he be detained.

During an Aug. 14 detention hearing, however, prosecutors withdrew that request and instead asked the court to grant him bond.

Lambert released Washington on his own recognizance, meaning he did not have to put up money to secure his release.

Among the conditions imposed by the Florida court were restrictions on Washington's travel, a prohibition against possessing firearms and an order barring him from contacting Edmiston outside the presence of counsel.

Washington appeared remotely before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott P. Klosterman in Wyoming on Sept. 9 and remained free under the conditions imposed in Florida.

Chief U.S. District Judge Kelly H. Rankin had previously granted Washington's request to exclude 75 days from the speedy-trial clock.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment on Nov. 18, and Washington entered his not-guilty plea Tuesday.

Rankin is scheduled to preside over the February jury trial in Cheyenne.

Washington faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.