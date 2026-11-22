It’s time to take a look at what’s happening around Wyoming for Monday, November 23th. I’m Mac Watson.

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It’s been more than eight years of questions — and few answers — for the family of a Douglas man shot in the chest with a high-powered rifle in 2018. Cowboy State Daily’s Jen Kocher reports police ruled Dustin Bruegger’s death a homicide, but those with him that night say he took his own life.

“Dustin Bruegger's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner and by the state police. They said that he was talking morosely in the days and weeks leading up to that night about him not being here much longer and being unhappy. However, his family and at least one other friend I spoke to said that's absolutely not the case. He was looking forward to moving forward with a ranch on his family land out in Lost Springs. He had just purchased 30 head of cattle, and he was excitedly talking about starting a ranching operation next to his brother Justin out on the family land, so it's two opposing stories.”

Bruegger was 24 when he was shot and killed on Feb. 3, 2018, inside his apartment in downtown Douglas. He’d been shot in the chest with a high-powered rifle while sitting in his recliner in his living room and died instantly.

Read the full story HERE.

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When a former hospital executive asked Dr. Eric Ridgway what he thought of “those crazy people” trying to build a hospital in Riverton, the retired physician didn’t even blink. Cowboy State Daily’s Renee Jean reports the crazy idea is two months away from completion.

“When they first started this, they were told they were crazy. They were told they'd never be able to staff it. They've got four of the eight to 10 providers they want to start with. They put up an express interest button on their online page, and ask people, tell us what you'd be interested in doing at the hospital once we get up and running. They got 660 inquiries through that, 70% of them local. What they're trying to do here is to take private equity out of healthcare and just have community-based healthcare, nonprofit-oriented.”

The new locally governed nonprofit hospital is planning a series of tours in December and will cut its ribbon Jan. 8 ahead of opening day.

Read the full story HERE.

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Wyomingites are encouraged to buy beef directly from local ranchers, but many say those prices are too high for their family budgets. So, if there’s no middleman, why isn't the beef cheaper? Cowboy State Daily’s Kate Meadows investigated and has answers.

“It comes down to one thing: economy of scale. So these local producers, when they have their beef ready to slaughter, they're only taking in maybe 10 or 20 at a time. You think you compare that to the commercial processors that are doing hundreds at a time, and it's almost comparing apples to oranges. One rancher I spoke to, Stacy Berger from near Saratoga, told me that the quality of the processing also differs when you go the local route. So you have different ways of processing beef that is going to be higher quality on the local front than if you're getting it from a grocery store.”

Beef prices have climbed sharply as the national cattle herd has contracted and consumer demand has remained strong. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, beef and veal prices were 15% higher in January 2026 than a year earlier.

Read the full story HERE.

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The case of an inheritance meant to benefit a Wyoming charity that became the center of a multimillion-dollar theft is drawing to a close. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports it left one Buffalo attorney disbarred and her daughter facing felony charges.

“Tonia Hanson was entrusted with handling the estate of two elderly siblings in Johnson County. She was originally charged with 20 felony charges as part of a plea agreement in August. She pled guilty to six of those felonies. She was taking money from their accounts and moving it directly into her own account. At one point, she even took as much as a quarter million dollars the day before the elderly woman passed away. She agreed to plead no contest and guilty to six of the felony counts. 14 were dropped, and she will have a sentencing hearing in December. The prosecutor is asking for four to eight years in prison, along with restitution.”

Hanson’s daughter, Tyffani Harbaugh, faces nine felony charges in the same investigation and is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing Dec. 10.

Read the full story HERE.

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I’ll have more news from Cowboy State Daily right after this.

Cowboy State Daily News continues now….

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Emily Nieto was flown to a Salt Lake City burn unit after her clothing caught fire during welding class at Rock Springs High School. Cowboy State Daily’s Kate Meadows reports the 17-year-old is facing multiple surgeries and a long recovery, so says her mother.

“Julia Nieto, Emily's mother, told me that Emily tried to put the flames out herself, and then she also called to a friend of hers and a fellow classmate to come help. A teacher later appeared and was also helping. They finally were able to, but not before it caused all this damage. It will take a minimum of two to three weeks for her to be released from the hospital. But this is something that's going to be a long recovery. Another thing that Julia Nieto told me is, ‘We don't know what kind of psychological damage this did either. If there's going to be PTSD, any kind of counseling from it as well.’”

Emily was practicing stick welding when her shirt caught fire. Stick welding is a process that uses an electric arc and a metal electrode to melt and join pieces of metal. The process generates intense heat and sparks, making protective clothing and equipment essential.

Read the full story HERE.

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A Texas outdoorsman who was incensed by the story of a Wyoming boy who picked up an elk antler, only to have his father charged with trespassing, made good on his promise to take the boy hunting on his ranch. Outdoors Reporter Mark Heinz reports dad says the 7-year-old had a ball.

“Wilson Stout, who owns a lot of property down in Texas, saw that story and thought, you know what? That's kind of BS as far as I can tell. That you know they drag this kid into it. So I want to bring this kid down here to go hunting on my property. And Odin went on his hunt down in Texas, and he got a turkey, a whitetail buck, and a wild Spanish goat. The rancher read that story in Cowboy State Daily and said ‘I got to make this good somehow,’ and so that's what he did.”

Children must be age 12 to hunt big game in Wyoming, but Texas allows it at age 7, Stout tells Cowboy State Daily. As a certified huntmaster, he hosts disabled veterans, children, and others for hunts on his family’s ranch properties.

Read the full story HERE.

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In his final supplemental budget request, Governor Mark Gordon asked the Legislature not to give the education department any funding for the state’s school-choice scholarships through June 2028. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports that Superintendent Degenfelder said she was “disappointed and baffled.”

“The legislature in 2024 and 2025 created this program with the idea of giving actually cheaper competition stipends for cheaper competition to the public school system. Then a court blocked the program basically on suspicion that it was unconstitutional. So in 2026, the legislature gave it nothing. But then here in May of this year, the court, the Supreme Court, overturned that block. So the program can function even though it is still challenged in court. Gordon said it was in light of the litigation, so even though the thing is allowed to function, it is still challenged with questions as to its constitutionality.”

The Department of Education, through Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, asked for $32.5 million to fund private and homeschool vouchers for the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship program. Qualifying families are eligible for up to $7,000 each.

Read the full story HERE.

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An old 60,000-gallon steel water tower was torn down in Basin — and fell in the wrong direction, sending onlookers running. Cowboy State Daily’s Andrew Rossi reports Basin chamber president Barbara Greene says, “We were surprised when it came towards us rather than where they planned.”

“If you watch the video, you can literally see how things went down. They cut through three of the four legs and the center tube of the tower, and then once they cut through the fourth, they started pulling. But instead of falling to the east, it fell to the north where everybody was standing. So you can see people scrambling to get out of the way. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and there was no damage caused, and the water tower was torn down and has since been removed.”

The abandoned 60,000-gallon elevated steel water tower, adjacent to the Wyoming Retirement Center, could have been a safety hazard if it collapsed. So, the Wyoming Department of Health proactively decided to tear it down.

Read the full story HERE.

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And that’s today’s news. Get your free digital subscription to Wyoming's only statewide newspaper by hitting the Daily Newsletter button on Cowboy State Daily Dot Com - and you can watch this newscast every day by clicking Subscribe on our YouTube channel, or listen to us on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for watching - I’m Mac Watson, for Cowboy State Daily.