It’s time to take a look at what’s happening around Wyoming for Friday, November 20th. I’m Mac Watson.

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A Wyoming family says their granddaughter came home from school to find their dog after it was struck by an Evansville police officer’s SUV. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports that police didn’t contact the family for nearly three days.

“A Ring camera video shows the moment when the dog was struck by an Evansville police officer. Owner Roxy said that her granddaughter discovered the dog when she was coming home from school. It was still warm when she got there. After Skogen put out videos, hoping to find out who had hit the dog, the Evansville Police Department came forward. She asked for an apology, and then five days later, the Evansville Police Department put out a statement acknowledging that the dog had been struck and commenting that it was an unfortunate accident. I reached out to the Evansville police chief with questions about the collision, but he said, ‘No comment.’”

Roxy Bard Skogen, the dog’s owner, tells Cowboy State Daily that the family reviewed phone logs showing the officer tried to get help almost immediately after leaving the camera's view.

Read the full story HERE.

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A pregnant 26-year-old Jackson mother is fighting for her life after suffering a stroke and life-flighted to Utah. Cowboy State Daily’s Dale Killingbeck reports Katelyn Anderson’s partner says he got a call with her saying, “I’m dying, I’m dying.”

“She was having some issues with kind of bloody noses and some headaches, and they just thought, you know, she's not hydrating. She's pregnant, and it's probably because of that. Her partner goes to urgent care because he had an infected finger. He says he just got there and he gets a call from Katelyn and says, ‘I'm dying! Help me, I'm dying! Come back or get me help!’. She gets rushed to the hospital. They send her by helicopter to Salt Lake City. Her partner told me that surgeons took out a blood clot that was in her brain and that's affecting movement of her body. She's likely going to face some long-term recovery from this.”

Giancarlo Perez-Alfaro, Katelyn’s partner, tells Cowboy State Daily that the 16-week-old fetus continues to do OK, according to the doctors involved.

Read the full story HERE.

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When Lacelynn Seibel found a fresh roadkill moose on Teton Pass, she knew what to do: Get her tractor, ratchet-strap the carcass to the front forks, and haul it home for butchering. Outdoors Reporter Mark Heinz reports that Seibel says, “Under the right circumstances, roadkill is a good option.”

“She got a hold of Game and Fish because if you clear it with Game and Fish, and they can do that all over over a phone app, you can get a coupon to claim that carcass and and take it home for meat. The carcass appeared to be fresh. It appeared to be in good shape. So she drove home, got her tractor, drove her tractor back up the pass, strapped the moose to the forks on her tractor and drove it home. And she said a lot of people were very entertained by the sight of somebody driving a tractor with a moose strapped to the front. She said she got a couple 100 pounds of meat off of it, and the only wounds that she found were it had damage to one pelvis. She lost a little bit of meat from that.”

Seibel tells Cowboy State Daily that she grew up in the Midwest and was already an accomplished hunter before she moved to Wyoming. She took right to backcountry hunting and usually filled her freezer with elk meat. However, she had a medical emergency this spring that she says, “ really knocked me back.” So she’s grateful for the roadkill moose.

Read the full story HERE.

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For colleagues remembering former Wyoming Sen. Frank Prevedel, who died Nov. 12, they say he was an example of what was right in the Legislature. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports former Rep. Tom Jones says, “He was a Democrat and I was a Republican, but that never mattered. We were still friends.”

“Frank Prevedel was a Democratic politics giant from when Democrats still had quite a bit more sway in Wyoming. He's remembered as a gentleman and as a staunch advocate for the town of Superior and education in Wyoming, he served 16 years in the legislature. He spent 16 years in the legislature. Used that time to upgrade Superior's water system, and also helped to expand the BOCES law, letting school districts and college districts combine to raise money for certain educational services.”

Prevedel, a longtime educator and legislator, died Nov. 12 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer – three weeks shy of his 94th birthday.

Read the full story HERE.

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I’ll have more news from Cowboy State Daily right after this.

Cowboy State Daily News continues now….

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Wanting to stand out on LinkedIn, recent college grad Quinn Kunz climbed Grand Teton in a suit and tie for a headshot, then realized his tie was crooked in the picture. Cowboy State Daily’s Emma Jane Jackson reports Quinn put his suit back on and started climbing.

“25-year-old Quinn Kunz is an expert in social media, and he and his friends, who are also content creators, know that to stand out, they need to do something extreme. So they got this idea to put on suits and climb more than 13,000 feet to the top of the Grand Tetons. When he got off the mountain in his suit now sweaty and wrinkled, Quinn looked at the picture and realized that his tie was crooked. So instead of using AI or Photoshop to fix it, he decided to put on his suit again and hike another mountain. This time to take a headshot at Borah Peak, the highest point in Idaho. Quinn told me that his perseverance ended up paying off. He made a video of the mountain climb to get the perfect headshot, put it on LinkedIn, and a company who saw it did end up reaching out to him and offered him a job.”

Kunz tells Cowboy State Daily that he didn’t expect much luck on LinkedIn. So when someone offered him a job, he was surprised. Kunz says he will start his new job soon.

Read the full story HERE.

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Evanston-area residents say abandoned and feral cats are showing up in large numbers under homes, near haystacks and even downtown, and nobody knows where they're coming from. Cowboy State Daily’s Kate Meadows reports one woman says she has live-trapped and neutered more than 30.

“I talked to Evanston Police Chief Michael Vranish. He told me that Evanston doesn't have a dedicated animal control officer. They have two community service officers who basically do the job of animal control. They also run a 24-hour animal shelter, and it was just recognized this year as being a no-kill shelter. He would love to see a sort of spay and neuter program in the city, but he can't reconcile putting tax dollars towards something like that.”

Evanston resident Harley Boyden estimates more than 15 feral cats are in her neighborhood alone. She tells Cowboy State Daily it's a frustrating cycle: Without spaying and neutering, the cats can continue reproducing. But without money to pay for those procedures, residents like Boyden can do little to interrupt that cycle.

Read the full story HERE.

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A Wyoming man who rents pack llamas is suing the U.S. Forest Service and officials over whether people can film his llamas in a national forest for YouTube videos. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports the suit says Congress never intended wilderness laws to infringe the First Amendment.

“So the claim is that the Forest Service can't police people who are shooting, you know, just normal cell phone, small camera videos in the park, and those later end up on social media and get monetized. Yes, you have to get a permit if you're going to do a big filming operation, but the lawsuit is saying for you to go and try to police what people do with these small-scale videos afterward is either an excess of authority or a violation of the First Amendment. The next step is that the Park Service can answer the complaint, and if it believes that the law was misapplied, it can also file a motion to dismiss.”

Clark resident Joshua Smunk, filed the civil challenge Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming, along with the wilderness conservation group BlueRibbon Coalition.

Read the full story HERE.

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Cowboy State Daily's Andrew Rossi worked at an Ohio zoo before moving to Wyoming, which is why the death of Fiona the hippo in Cincinnati derailed him so hard. Few people know what it's like to lose something as large, amicable, and helpless as a massive zoo animal.

“There's a lot of rampant speculation in terms of what happened, but the zoo has repeatedly said that this was a freak accident. That if there is somebody who's responsible, it's not something that they're going to pursue or punish. These things happen. It's tragic, and I mean, we're talking about a world-famous hippopotamus that captured the hearts of millions, if not potentially billions, of people around the world. And these things happen. It's incredibly unfortunate. My condolences go out to everybody at the Cincinnati Zoo. As someone who worked at a zoo and knows the types of personality it takes to dedicate themselves to those animals.”

Fiona was born six weeks premature in 2017. The keepers at the Cincinnati Zoo spent every hour of every day caring for her, lying next to her in a child’s plastic pool and milking her mother so she could be bottle-fed.

Read the full story HERE.

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And that’s today’s news. Get your free digital subscription to Wyoming's only statewide newspaper by hitting the Daily Newsletter button on Cowboy State Daily Dot Com - and you can watch this newscast every day by clicking Subscribe on our YouTube channel, or listen to us on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for watching - I’m Mac Watson, for Cowboy State Daily.