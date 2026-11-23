Ask Cayden Smetana, 12, anything you want to know about Big Boy 4014 and chances are he can tell you.

“He is a fanatic,” his mom, Helen Tapia, told Cowboy State Daily. “He draws them, he builds them.”

And he talks about them all the time — all the train facts anyone has ever wanted to know, she said.

Smetana was one of a diehard handful who showed up at the Cheyenne Depot to send Big Boy off on its inaugural holiday tour.

Even though it was only passing through — and barely slowed down a minute to pause and blow its whistle — it was still a moment Smetana said he couldn’t miss.

“Like it’s just so magnificent seeing it rumbling down the line, the sound of its whistle, and the fact they have the 844 back up and running after seven years,” he gushed. “For me, this is like a once in a lifetime opportunity. Even though I know it’s not — but it feels like it. It just feels magnificent seeing these two colossal beasts together.”

Jay Leno talks to Santa and Mrs. Claus during Big Boy's recent holiday tour in Denver at Union Station. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Making A Wish Come True

Hours later in Denver, Bobby Eason, 19, would channel much the same energy for Big Boy.

“Growing up, he’s always given me train facts,” Eason’s mom Amanda told Cowboy State Daily. “I’ve heard train facts his whole life, and some days it was really almost overwhelming.”

Amanda doesn’t have the same love for Big Boy, but those train facts became a lifeline for both when Bobby was diagnosed with cancer. The Easons, who live outside Tyler, Texas, were one of two Make-A-Wish families who rode to Denver on the excursion for its inaugural holiday run.

“When he was going through chemo, there were nights where he would sit and talk about Big Boy,” she said. “During the day, he would sit and give me train facts when he felt not too tired. For him, it was a driving force.”

Train facts helped take Bobby’s mind off the pain of going through chemo. And knowing that someday he might get to ride the train gave him something to look forward to.

“We can never thank Make-A-Wish, Union Pacific — any of them — enough,” Amanda said. “I mean there’s no way you can say thank you for granting my son his most-prized dream.”

“My love of trains came when I was just 18 months old,” Bobby said. “It started off with Thomas & Friends and it just kind of spiraled from there. I just never grew out of trains.”

Bobby doesn’t even remember the first time he saw Big Boy. For him it’s never not been an interest.

His mom remembers that it was a documentary on the transcontinental railway, which Bobby saw when he was 3.

“He’s been talking about it ever since,” she said.

Seeing the train roll into Greeley, Colorado, was a life-changing experience for Bobby and his family.

“Yesterday, I saw the first Big Boy in the museum,” Amanda said, overcome with emotion. “It was like, wow. And then this morning, when Big Boy came rolling in … It was a life-altering experience.”

Standing on the platform where Big Boy arrives is a bit like being in a thunderstorm.

There’s the chuff-chuff-chuff the train makes as it’s moving at speed, then the hissing steam puffing up like a cumulonimbus cloud as it pulls to a stop. Everyone is enveloped in moist, oil-scented steam.

At some point, the mournful steam whistle will sound, filling up the air and everyone’s ears as it drowns out the excited cries of “Big Boy is here!”

Santa and Mrs. Claus greet the crowd during Big Boy's inaugural holiday tour. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

What It’s Like To Ride Big Boy

Everything about his Big Boy trip was “fabulous,” Bobby said.

It’s the memory of a lifetime for the cancer survivor who had just gone into remission a few months earlier.

Although the trip was two and a half years in the making, it was worth the wait, Bobby and his family said. The Foundation took care of all the details.

“They got the plane tickets, hotels, travel expenses, a rental vehicle, and then, of course, the trip itself,” Bobby’s dad, Daryl, said. “When we leave here, we get one day to kind of do what we want in Denver, and then, Monday, we’re going to fly back to Dallas and drive home. Make-A-Wish thought of everything.”

Once on board, Bobby and the other Make-A-Wish family rode in the newly decorated, all-glass dome observation car.

Bobby said a burger from the historic kitchen car that was the “best-tasting” burger he’d ever had.

The Make-A-Wish kids were also rubbing elbows with some celebrity passengers, including Jay Leno, who was also on board the train. Seats were available starting at $2,500 as part of a celebrity fundraising drive for Make-A-Wish, which ultimately raised $150,000 to make more wishes come true for families whose children have life-threatening illnesses.

Best of all for Bobby was stepping inside the cabs of both steam engine.

He even blew the Big Boy’s whistle.

“Union Pacific always delivers the absolute best!” Bobby said.

Big Boy, decorated for Christmas, made a brief appearance at the Cheyenne Depot before heading to Denver for an event with Mr. and Mrs. Claus for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

A First For Big Boy

Even for Union Pacific’s veteran steam crew, Saturday’s run was a first.

Ed Dickens, manager of Union Pacific’s Heritage Operations, said the team couldn’t find any historical record of Big Boy wearing Christmas lights during its working days.

The crew strung several hundred vintage-style bulbs across the 132-foot, 600-ton locomotive. The ceramic bulbs went on Dickens’ side, because those are his favorite, while the other bulbs went along the other side — mostly, Dickens admitted, because he hadn’t bought enough of one style to cover both sides.

“And it stayed put at 50 miles per hour,” he added with a chuckle. “That’s pretty good, isn’t it?”

Running 4014 and 844 together — their first pairing since the 2019 Golden Spike ceremony for the 150th anniversary — meant doubling the water, fuel and crew, Dickens said. And, because 4014 is equipped with federally mandated Positive Train Control and 844 isn’t yet, the crew flipped an old railroad tradition on its head.

“Typically, in the old days, there was a saying, ‘The little engine goes up front,’” Dickens said. “Well, today the big engine’s up front.”

Big Boy fans like Eason and Smetana wouldn’t have it any other way — it’s just one more trivia factoid for their arsenal.

Historic Union Station in Downtown Denver. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

The Big Boy Biker

By the time the Big Boy-844 doubleheader made it to Denver’s Union Station — where Santa and Mrs. Claus awaited with their elves to greet families — roughly 4,000 people had lined up to take pictures of the front of Big Boy, while another 2,000 or so gathered around the perimeter.

Among these was Denver resident Emily Kleinfelter, who rode up on an e-bike she’d transformed into a miniature Big Boy using cardboard, paper plates and reusable straps. For Big Boy’s bell, she spray-painted a gold flower planter and turned it upside down.

Originally built in two days for a Halloween ride, her “Big Boy bike” caught the eye of Dickens and the crew as she chased the locomotive along U.S. Highway 40 into town.

“Ed saw it and I got to take a photo with Ed and chat with him,” she said, beaming. “He really appreciated it, which was the highlight of my year.”

Kleinfelter thought about leaving the Big Boy bike at home, because she wanted to see the train rather than be stuck to her bike, but she couldn’t miss the chance to share her creation with other fans.

“I knew this is the one crowd in the whole world that’s going to appreciate it more than anybody,” she said.

Nearby, retired Union Pacific coal geologist Paul Fast tracked the train’s arrival, reflecting on how the railroad’s original main line bypassed Denver for Cheyenne until local financiers paid the railroad to build a spur south — a move that helped fuel Denver’s growth.

Big Boy heads to Denver from the Cheyenne Depot for an event with Mr. and Mrs. Claus with a cloud of steam rising over it like a cumulonimbus cloud. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

A Sense Of ‘Shared Excitement’

For Easons' dad, the most moving part of Saturday wasn’t the restored railcars or the 1940s engineering — it was watching thousands of strangers of every generation line the highways and overpasses just to wave.

“The train was pulling so many different people together,” he said. “You saw elderly people, young children, middle-aged people, families, single people — everybody with a common focus. There was this sense of shared excitement.”

Big Boy No. 4014 and Living Legend No. 844 are scheduled to depart Denver on Tuesday morning, making a midday public viewing stop in La Salle, Colorado, before steaming back home to Cheyenne around 4:15 p.m. — capping a landmark year that included a 7,136-mile coast-to-coast tour for America’s 250th anniversary.

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.