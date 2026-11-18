It’s time to take a look at what’s happening around Wyoming for Thursday, November 19th. I’m Mac Watson.

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The new leaders of the Wyoming Legislature have chosen to give two of its most powerful seats to Rep. Bob Nicholas, of Cheyenne, and Sen. Ogden Driskill, of Devils Tower. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports the two Republicans will co-chair the Appropriations Committees, the Legislature announced Wednesday.

“These are known as among the most powerful positions in the legislature, if not the most powerful, because they oversee changes to the state's budget. In the case of Representative Nicholas, this is a long-serving chair, a chair of seven years that is returning. In the last biennium, he was not appointed to the committee when the Freedom Caucus took control of the House, and he was instead relegated to three rather lower-level committees and was not allowed to chair anything. In the case of Senator Ogden Driskill, he has never chaired appropriations, but he has served on it, and he has been Senate President in the past.”

Some of the other, all-Republican standing committee chairs are:

Sen. Cale Case of Lander and Rep. Lee Filer of Cheyenne for Corporations, Sen. Barry Crago from Buffalo and Rep. Art Washut from Casper for Judiciary, and Sen. Jared Olsen of Cheyenne and Rep. McKay Erickson of Afton for Education.

Read the full story HERE.

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Thermopolis is down to just one dispatcher, with Park County helping cover emergency calls. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports former dispatcher Crystal Fauver, whose career ended while struggling with PTSD from a call involving her daughter, knows firsthand the job's emotional toll.

“After a string of employee departures, the department is now unable to staff its emergency 911 call line independently. So oftentimes, when an emergency call comes in, someone in Cody will be answering that call. I spoke with Crystal Fauver, who left earlier this year after she took a call that was actually a crash involving her daughter. The arrangement has kept emergency services running, but it has also raised questions about why dispatchers left and how long the town will need another county to help answer its calls. After 18 years as a dispatcher, Fauver suddenly felt herself experiencing PTSD symptoms. When calls started coming in, she would have panic attacks, which left her unable to work.”

Now, when someone in Hot Springs County calls for help between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m., the person answering might be sitting in Cody, roughly 90 miles down the road.

Read the full story HERE.

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As food trucks grow in popularity, Rock Springs business owners are divided over whether the city should impose more restrictions. Cowboy State Daily’s Kate Meadows reports some say mobile vendors create unfair competition, while others warn more government regulation will hurt small businesses.

“The City Council has received complaints that food trucks are parking downtown and blocking brick and mortar businesses, taking up three or four parking spaces with their trucks right in front of these brick-and-mortar businesses, and owners of these businesses, these established businesses downtown, are saying this is competition that we don't want and that we didn't ask for. There's another side of the argument that says this is free enterprise. This is capitalism. Mayor Max Mickelson during the meeting said, the government's job is to not give favor to one group over another. He said it's to ensure that regulations are as equitable as possible.”

The Council unanimously agreed to put together a committee to explore this issue further to see if the city council needs to either come up with new ordinances or change existing ones. That committee is expected to be assembled sometime around the next city council meeting in December.

Read the full story HERE.

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People who live and work in Yellowstone National Park say the summer season has expanded and October is the new September for visitors. Cowboy State Daily’s Andrew Rossi reports September was busier than August for the first time ever while October visitation was up 10% this year.

“There's a funny saying in the gateway communities that September and October belong to the newlywed and the nearly dead, which is to say that you're either getting couples who are experiencing the West together, or you're getting older folks who can afford to wait to travel, and they do that specifically to avoid the crowds. That's what most of Yellowstone is during September and October. It's young couples or older people, specifically families with no children. That's not who you see in the park during those months. September is a great time to visit Yellowstone, and you're getting more people who are waiting for the families to go. And when they get there, the families are gone, but they're finding more of their own demographic exploring the park. So that's why September is becoming a summer month. It's no longer part of the shoulder season per se; just full-on summer.”

According to the National Park Service, Yellowstone recorded 345,383 recreation visits in October 2026. That’s up 10% from October 2025.

Read the full story HERE.

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I’ll have more news from Cowboy State Daily right after this.

Cowboy State Daily News continues now….

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Rawlins elk hunter Gary Mikesell took it in stride when he saw only monster bulls in the Red Desert while trying to fill a cow tag. Outdoors Reporter Mark Heinz reports that although he was empty-handed Mikesell called it his best day hunting.

“He had a good attitude about it. Number one, the cow tag is still good for quite a while longer, so he'll have more chances to go out. And the other thing he told me is that it was actually really worth it just to go out there and see. There's probably 10 to a dozen just massive bulls all bunched up together like that, and to be able to get video of them. He said it's probably one of the best hunts I've ever been on. And then I talked to Guy Eastman, of Eastman's Hunting Journal. A very experienced outdoorsman said that, ‘yeah, that's about par for the course this time of year. You will see those big bulls. They start bunching up in groups that they'll spend the winter in groups of big bulls. They don't really hang out with the younger bulls or the cows or the air.’”

Tags for Red Desert elk hunt areas are highly coveted, and bull tags there are extremely hard to draw.

Read the full story HERE.

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In a year where party affiliation of appointees has become a point of contention because of Gov-Elect Eric Barlow's nomination of a Democratic attorney general, the incoming Secretary of State Robert Short has also chosen a Democratic donor in a high-profile position. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports Short announced Tuesday he is hiring 49-year-old Cara Boyle Chambers as deputy.

“So Robert Short, the Secretary of State Elect for Wyoming, has chosen Cara Chambers as his Deputy Secretary of State. Now, she has worked for a long time in the AG's office, heading up victim services. She has donated thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and causes. You know that peaked some national groups on Wednesday. I think probably in light of recent news that Governor-Elect Eric Barlow has tapped a Democrat as AG nominee. But Short said that it really doesn't matter for this position, and that chambers won't have carte blanche policy.”

A Wyoming native, Chambers also chairs the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force, which Gov. Mark Gordon formed, as well as two other task forces, dedicated to combatting human trafficking and reviewing maternal mortality factors.

Read the full story HERE.

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A windstorm left carnage in Casper on Wednesday, toppling trees and sending trampolines flying. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports thousands lost power as gusts reached 90 mph.

“10 trees went in the road. Six cars were struck by a tree. There were over 18 downed power lines and one gas pump lifted. That's what Casper Police spokesman Chris Wheeler told me was the toll of the windstorm on Wednesday. I spoke with one Casper resident, Shasta Brackett, who says a camper was pushed into her car in the driveway when she was driving around the community to assess the damage. She even saw a metal mailbox that had been lifted from its concrete base in the ground that was toppled over, laying on its side, and longtime resident Sean McClenahan, who's lived in Casper more than 60 years, said it's just another windy day in Wyoming. He joked that if the wind isn't blowing more than 40 miles per hour, we all fall down.”

The storm also knocked out electricity to thousands of customers across central Wyoming. The full extent of the damage was still coming into focus Wednesday, but one thing is clear: Wyoming's windy season has arrived.

Read the full story HERE.

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Florence Evelyn “Flossie” Moulton, the last of the homesteaders who lived on Grand Teton National Park's famed Mormon Row, died Saturday at 94. Cowboy State Daily’s Andrew Rossi reports “Flossie” was the last of her generation to have built a life along the famous stretch of barns and homesteads.

“Flossie Moulton moved to Mormon Row in 1950, and she moved out with her family in 1961. She was the last of that generation who actually built life and lived on Mormon Row before it was purchased by the federal government and became part of Grand Teton National Park. Her family is hoping that people will remember her not only because she was one of the last to truly live a life at Mormon Row, but because she was a lifelong advocate of Wyoming's beef industry. As her family said, she was the local Jackson town girl that became a ranch wife. That and so much more.”

Her family remembers her as a lifelong advocate of Wyoming’s ranching legacy, a talented seamstress, and a passionate historian. Her legacy extends beyond the historic homestead, but she always savored the life and family she started there.

Read the full story HERE.

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And that’s today’s news. Get your free digital subscription to Wyoming's only statewide newspaper by hitting the Daily Newsletter button on Cowboy State Daily Dot Com - and you can watch this newscast every day by clicking Subscribe on our YouTube channel, or listen to us on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for watching - I’m Mac Watson, for Cowboy State Daily.