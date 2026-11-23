A cybersecurity incident that hit a Wyoming uranium project Friday took operations offline and halted stock trading for its parent company.

Peninsula Energy, the Australian company that owns the Lance project in Crook County, filed a trading-halt request with the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday and said the Friday breach affected only its operating system, not its administrative systems in the U.S. or Australia.

“The Company is undertaking a preliminary investigation of the incident and an assessment of the timing and impact, which will temporarily affect its operations,” the trading halt says.

A trading halt temporarily pauses trading in a company's shares at its request so it can release an announcement to investors.

Peninsula asked that the halt remain in place until it publishes an announcement about the incident or until normal trading resumes Wednesday, whichever comes first.

Nicholas Read, the media and investor relations contact for Peninsula through Read Corporate, did not respond to a request from Cowboy State Daily for an update by publication.

Stocks Paused

Mary Keane, a cybersecurity business counselor for CyberWyoming, told Cowboy State Daily that while the trading-halt request was vague, the issue does seem to be limited to Wyoming because of the distinction between operating and administrative systems.

“This probably means the systems being used in the mine itself as opposed to the business itself,” Keane said. “Not HR, not payroll, those kinds of things. For right now, it probably looks like its confined to the mine in Wyoming.”

She guessed that the company asked for all stock trading to be paused out of an abundance of caution while it worked to figure out what happened and fix the problem.

“You can imagine the stock could go wildly out of proportion just because of rumors,” Keane said.

The request's statement that the company expects stock trading to resume by Wednesday could be a good sign, Keane said. But getting a mine back up and running after any kind of cybersecurity incident isn't always easy.

“In a mine, if something shut down it might take a while for it to come back up,” Keane said. “It’s not like an on off switch.”

Peninsula Energy Strata Lance plant and office with wellfield drilling in the background. (CSD File)

‘Could Be Lots of Things’

The breach at the Lance Project came after a week of high-profile outages across the country, including a nationwide FAA ground stop and disruptions at Microsoft, Apple and the National Security Agency.

No outage was attributed to a cyberattack, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the government had zero evidence the events were connected. But Sen. Mark Warner said investigators still need to get to the bottom of the incidents, The Associated Press reported.

Keane said that the same applies to the breach at the mine.

“It could be an outsider, it could be an insider,” Keane said. “They just said cyber and that operations were down. It could be lots of things. Could be an employee who maybe by accident or on purpose shut everything down.”

Keane said there did not appear to be a through line connecting the incidents, and that it was not a case of many major companies relying on one piece of software that had been compromised. She said companies large and small have been working to strengthen their security in response to growing cyber threats, and those efforts sometimes caused secondary problems of their own.

“That happens in software,” Keane said. “You put in fixes and sometimes you break something else.”

‘It’s Very Odd’

Though details are sparse, Keane said the incident at the Lance Project already strikes her as strange.

The Lance project is an in situ recovery uranium operation, meaning oxygenated water is pumped underground to dissolve the uranium, which is then pumped up and stripped from the water.

The uranium is processed into yellowcake at Peninsula's Ross plant and shipped to Illinois to be made into enriched nuclear fuel.

Peninsula agreed in 2024 to sell Lance uranium to Synatom, a Belgian buyer that supplies enriched uranium to that country's nuclear plants.

Because it was the operating system and not the administrative system that was compromised, Keane said she doesn’t think hackers were targeting the corporation’s money.

“I can’t see much of a financial reason for someone to go after them,” Keane said. “It is a big company. But they didn’t go after the main system of the company in Australia.”

However, uranium was added to the federal list of critical minerals in 2025, and cybersecurity firm Recorded Future reported that hackers working for governments and criminal groups have targeted mining companies to gain a strategic edge.

Lance sits on one of the largest uranium deposits in the country, but it is not a major supplier yet, producing far less than other Wyoming mines while it works to ramp up.

Keane said hackers were known for targeting systems that affect large numbers of people, like energy, electric and financial infrastructure, as well as mineral operations, but that Lance did not seem to fit either pattern.

“It’s just weird,” Keane said. “It’s very odd that someone would go after this mine.”

‘Everybody Has An Eye on Cybersecurity’

Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, told Cowboy State Daily he had not heard about the incident, but said cybersecurity was always a concern for mining operators and was something that had affected the association as well.

“The Wyoming Mining Association has been hacked three, four times in the last 10 years,” Deti said. “I think everybody has an eye on cybersecurity.”

Deti said the industry is well aware it could be a target.

“You could make an argument that uranium or rare earths, where there is an international aspect to it, could be bigger targets,” Deti said. “You could certainly get into computer systems and the technology used to monitor where your haul trucks are going.”

Wyoming operators generally approach cybersecurity like any other business, Deti said, though he warned that a breach at a mine can ripple out to the other operations that depend on it, similar to an airport shutting down.

Jillian Scott, public-information officer for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, told Cowboy State Daily the company had not notified the agency as of Monday morning. She said operators were not required to report an incident like this unless it interfered with their permit or caused spills or damage, but that the department would look into it.

Katie Roascio, public-information officer for the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, told Cowboy State Daily the Cyber Assistance Response Effort team handles incidents like this one and said a member would be in touch, but no one had reached out by publication.

The Crook County Sheriff's Office also did not respond to Cowboy State Daily’s voicemail.

‘Truly Stunning’

Keane said that even the biggest cyberattacks can start with something as simple as phishing, when a hacker poses as a trusted person or company, usually by email, to trick someone into clicking a bad link or handing over their login information.

“I think 70% of all breaches start with someone clicking on the wrong link," she said. "With our clients we really talk a lot about how to recognize when an email might be phishing.”

Hackers have worked with psychologists to craft emails that people are drawn to, Keane said, and the rise of AI has made it easier for them to quickly scrub someone's email for personal details that make a phishing link look all the more real.

“With AI these phishing emails are getting so good,” Keane said. “It’s truly stunning.”

They've gotten so sophisticated that even cybersecurity experts can be fooled, which Keane knows firsthand. She said a phishing scam built around fake electronic invitations hit Wyoming and Colorado especially hard in recent months, and she fell for it herself when a friend's birthday party evite landed in her inbox.

The email came from her friend's real address, and a link checker cleared it, but the website had already been flagged as malware and taken down, which is the only reason she was not hacked.

“I’ve been to conferences where FBI agents will say they clicked on the wrong thing,” Keane said. “We all do it. We all get in a rush.”

For now, how someone got into the Lance project's systems is something the company and investigators have yet to say but Keane emphasized that even a small mistake by one person can put an entire company at risk.

“We all want to keep our companies safe,” Keane said. “It’s everyone’s job to think about cybersecurity.”

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.