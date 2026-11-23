It’s been a rough couple of years for Wyoming’s reputation when it comes to animal cruelty.

So three prominent residents are taking a group called Wyoming Sportsmanship to a new level, in hopes of reaffirming the state’s standards for hunting ethics and domestic animal welfare.

Cases involving Wyoming residents have sparked international outrage, including the capture, torture and killing of a wolf in Daniel; the torment of a moose in Uinta County; and a social-media influencer snatching a baby wombat from its mother in Australia.

Noted Wyoming outdoorsman Paul Ulrich and former Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite helped found Wyoming Sportsmanship in 2025, in response to the Daniel wolf case.

The group was instrumental in getting the “clean kill bill” passed into law that year.

The law makes it a crime to intentionally torture, torment or mutilate wildlife after taking it into possession. It also requires a reasonable effort to immediately kill a predator injured or incapacitated while being pursued by a vehicle.

Ulrich told Cowboy State Daily they’ve decided to take Wyoming Sportsmanship beyond “just a single incident and a single bill" and are establishing it as a permanent group, promoting such things as mentoring youth in hunting ethics.

The Wyoming Sportsmanship Board of Directors now includes Rob Wallace, a prominent figure in wildlife and land-use issues at the national level.

Wallace served as assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior during the first Trump administration. He oversaw the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service.

“I was shocked by these stories coming out on the internet about wildlife torture,” Wallace told Cowboy State Daily.

That’s giving people a distorted view of Wyoming at the national and international levels, he said.

“These were small outliers that got a lot of attention because of the internet,” Wallace added.

The group is launching a podcast, "The Sportsmen’s Table," and will offer hunting ethics courses for all ages. They also plan to stay engaged with policymaking decisions, as well as in wildlife management and domestic-animal welfare.

They also encourage people to offer ideas and share stories on their website, Ulrich said.

“Get ahold of us through our website and tell us your best story, where you saw somebody doing something awesome for wildlife or domestic animals,” he said.

The Wyoming Sportsmanship group aims to mentor youth in good hunting ethics. (Paul Ulrich)

Incidents Spark Outrage

Outrageous cases of animal abuse grab attention, but Wyoming also has many stories of people doing great things for animals, and those deserve attention, too, Ulrich said.

Some recent high-profile cases seemed to cast Wyoming as a place where people find glee in animals suffering.

In February 2024, Daniel resident Cody Roberts was accused of hitting a wolf with a snowmobile, capturing it, taking it to his house, and then showing it off in the Green River Bar before finally killing it.

Roberts was later indicted on an animal-cruelty charge and in April was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and fined $1,000, with a suspended prison sentence of up to two years if he violates the terms of probation.

In another case that ended up in court, three men were charged in connection with accusations of them roping, riding, and otherwise tormenting a moose that appeared to be elderly or sick, after videos surfaced of the 2021 incident in Uinta County.

In 2025, a video emerged of former Pinedale resident and social-media influencer Samantha Strable, who sometimes goes by Sam Jones online, allegedly snatching a baby wombat from in front of its mother and running away with it during a visit to Australia.

Strable was publicly blasted by the Australian prime minister.

Most Wyoming people find such acts appalling, Kite said in a statement from Wyoming Sportsmanship.

“Wyoming is inspiring because of our fantastic people. And when they do a wrong, illegal thing, as in the case of Uinta County men abusing a moose or other cases we’ve seen of torture of wildlife, Wyoming people unite, and the law now says absolutely not. Not here,” Kite said.

The Wyoming Sportsmanship group aims to mentor youth in good hunting ethics. (Paul Ulrich)

Wyoming's True Spirit

The true spirit of the state is reflected in other stories that deserve attention, Ulrich said, citing Sublette County Deputy Jason Overbaugh.

On New Year’s Day, Overbaugh plunged into the icy New Fork River near Big Piney to rescue a trapped mule deer doe and fawn.

Earlier this month, hunting guide Tev Kelley and a friend tried to rescue a moose calf that was tangled in a gate chain and suffered severe leg and hip injuries.

The moose calf couldn’t be saved and was euthanized by the game warden, but Kelley told Cowboy State Daily that leaving the moose to suffer without at least trying to help was never an option.

Actions like that, and a man walking 90 miles with a stray dog that was hanging around the Split Rock rest area near Jeffrey City to give it a new home, are the Wyoming stories that should be “celebrated,” Ulrich said.

He added that he was inspired by his mother, Beth Spears, who was willing to take in a nurture “just about any stray critter imaginable."

As for helping domestic animals, Ulrich said Wyoming Sportsmanship plans to work with animal shelters and rescue organizations and anybody else who wants to lend a helping hand.

Wallace said Wyoming Sportsmanship will be entirely self-funded but will welcome volunteers.

The vision is for a "ground-up effort” to promote good hunting ethics and sensible animal welfare, he said.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.