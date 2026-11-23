Mark Murphy was visiting family and testing the limits of his two-wheel-drive Dodge pickup truck Friday when he got stuck in the mud on the edge of Palisades Reservoir.

When the Missouri man called for help, it was Alpine Mayor Eric Green who arrived to rescue the truck.

“Things like this happen a lot around here,” Green told Cowboy State Daily. “It's normally not the mayor that does these things, but I'm one of many people in the neighborhood who would have been able to pull him out.”

Stuck In The Mud

Murphy was driving around Alpine when he drove across the snow-covered bottom of the Palisades Reservoir. The truck was following a two-track that had already gone through the area.

The back wheels churned into the mud, not deep but enough that the vehicle and its passengers weren’t going anywhere.

That’s when Green got a call from his neighbor, asking if he could drive out and get Murphy, her brother-in-law, and her husband, who was riding with him, out of the mud.

“I think I may have been the first call that my neighbor made because she knew I was probably home,” he said.

Green tossed a tow strap into his lifted pickup and headed toward Palisades. He didn’t know where Murphy was but knew it wouldn’t be hard to find them.

Green said there’s no shame in getting stuck in the reservoir. It’s happened to a lot of people.

“A lot of silt comes into the reservoir from the Snake River,” he said. “When the lake is down, people go out there for a quick drive; they don't know what they're getting into, and they get stuck in the mud.”

The snow-covered lakebed seemed deceptively safe that day. Murphy’s local guide might not have known the truck was only two-wheel-drive until they were already stuck.

Green added that the reservoir has looked deceptively drivable because it's so low.

"It's way down this year," he said. "Around 15% capacity right now."

Mark Murphy's red Dodge pickup stuck in the snow-covered Palisades Reservoir on Friday. Murphy realized his two-wheel-drive truck was "worthless in Wyoming" after getting stuck driving across the reservoir's exposed muddy bottom. (Mark Murphy via Facebook)

Worthless In Wyoming

Green initially tried pulling out Murphy’s truck by attaching his tow strap to the back and pulling.

It seemed simple enough.

“I thought this should be easy to get out, but I tried to tug him out backward, and I was just spinning in the mud as well,” he said.

Green repositioned, driving his truck to a nearby grassy patch for a more stable spot to pull Murphy’s truck out. Once he got there, he reattached the tow strap and started pulling.

“I was able to get the traction there, pulled them out sideways, and that was it,” he said.

Murphy learned a valuable lesson that day: His two-wheel-drive was fine in Missouri, but worthless in Wyoming.

Green wasn’t critical of Murphy. It’s easy to get stuck in Palisades Reservoir.

“They went someplace where it would have been no problem if it was totally dry, but after some of that snow had come, it was pretty wet,” he said.

Lending An Arm (Or A Leg)

Nick Cummings owns Redneck Rescue, an Alpine towing company that “goes to a lot of places the tow trucks don't want to go.”

Cummings described the surface at the bottom of Palisades Reservoir as “sand on peanut butter.” He regularly gets calls to rescue stranded vehicles, pulling out three trucks on one call this summer.

“Once you break through that sand, you end up in the peanut butter, and you get stuck,” he said. “Getting cars out of the mud is a pretty popular call in the summertime. Through these experiences, and getting to know different locations, you can really set yourself up for success.”

When a Utah man’s side-by-side got stuck in “the peanut butter” in September, the Alpine Fire District responded because the situation was unique: the driver's prosthetic leg had also gotten stuck in the mud when he tried to get his vehicle out.

“He had no means of being able to walk out,” said Alpine Fire Chief Mike Vogt. “We couldn't even walk in that mud. He was beached on top of his side-by-side with one leg. That’s why Alpine Fire was needed.”

Everyone escaped the mud without further incident, and the Utah man was reunited with his leg. No one missed the irony.

“He told us that he’d lost his leg while helping two girls at a car wreck, and a semi hit him,” Vogt said. “He said that he's not used to calling for help because he's usually the one giving help.”

That’s Alpine

Murphy thanked Green for getting his truck out of the Palisades Reservoir. Green was happy to help his neighbors, but said the muddy rescue was “no big deal.”

“If you asked my wife, she would say that I love doing stuff like that,” he said. “I tend to jump right in and see what my truck's capable of to get people out, but I’ve seen people get stuck and I’ve gotten stuck. One time, I actually got stuck trying to get someone out, so someone had to pull me and another vehicle out.”

Green said he believes most Alpine residents would be willing and able to respond and have a vehicle capable of doing the job without getting stuck themselves. Hauling vehicles out of Palisades Reservoir isn’t an official mayoral duty, but it’s a regular occurrence in the community.

“That’s life in Alpine,” he said.

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.