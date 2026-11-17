It’s time to take a look at what’s happening around Wyoming for Wednesday, November 18th. I’m Mac Watson.

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Wyoming GOP state senators gave mixed reviews Tuesday on whether they could confirm Walter Eggers, a Democrat, as attorney general. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports that Gov.-elect Eric Barlow made national headlines Tuesday for nominating Eggers, who faces Senate confirmation next.

“So I talked to 15 state senators on Tuesday. That was the number of the Senate body I was able to get in touch with, and there were three hard nos. Like three of them said, ‘I cannot vote to confirm a Democrat. Absolutely not.’ There was one really tough skeptic who said that Eggers being a Democrat makes it much harder for him to earn his vote, and then there was one confirmed yes, Senator Cale Case, who said he knows Eggers well.”

Eggers needs at least 16 ayes in the Wyoming Senate to clear confirmation in January. The chamber comprises 29 Republicans and two Democrats.

Read the full story HERE.

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Mario Lozoya was driving home from his last delivery at work when a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 191 near Rock Springs killed him and a 19-year-old Utah woman. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports his fiancée says “The last words I said were, 'I love you. Drive safe.”

“Andrea Kennis knew something was wrong when she got back to an empty house. Soon after she started getting calls from her HR department saying that someone was trying to reach her. Lazoya was driving a van when 19-year-old Lily Serawop in a Jeep crossed into his lane, and they struck each other head on. The Wyoming Highway Patrol lists driver fatigue as a possible contribution to this crash. Both drivers died at the scene. Kennis said that she and Lozoya were planning to be married in July of 2027.”

Kennis tells Cowboy State Daily that Lozoya was working as a delivery driver for D&E Ventures, a FedEx contractor, and was headed home after completing his route for the day.

Read the full story HERE.

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A federal judge ruled Monday he won't dismiss a fired Gillette librarian's lawsuit against a local family, which protested controversial books as “pornography” ahead of her firing. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports they said letting this case go forward stifles free speech. The judge disagreed.

“One of the significant things about this case is that Judge Johnson is taking some jurisprudential forays to advance it. Right? So there was a question early on of whether the KKK Act, which is a federal law that Leslie is invoking to sue, of whether it applies to, or whether it protects people who are simply LGBTQ allies. It was designed to protect African Americans after the Civil War who were being bullied out of exercising their rights. So the Bennetts said, ‘Hey, this law doesn't necessarily protect LGBTQ allies and give them this ability to sue their detractors,’ whereas the judge came back and said, ‘Yes, I am looking at the history. I'm looking at the language, and it absolutely does.’”

Terri Lesley, who served for a decade as director of the Campbell County Library System before the library board fired her in the summer of 2023, sued the Bennetts that September.

Read the full story HERE.

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Shooting a record-book-sized bull bison after six days of hunting in remote Utah was one thing; getting it packed out was another. Outdoors Reporter Mark Heinz reports avid hunter and Wyoming legislator Larry Hicks says it took eight horses over two days to pack out 540 pounds of bison meat.

“Him and a couple hunting partners went in 22 miles from the trailhead on horseback, and the bison there are unique. They're actually truly wild, free-ranging herd of bison across the vast area, and it's really rugged country. It's not like you think of bison open plains. It's like rugged, steep canyons and crazy stuff like that. And so he hunted for six days before he finally found a bull that was big enough for his liking, and he went ahead and shot it. And then he said it took him like three or four hours just to get the thing skinned and deboned.”

Hicks tells Cowboy State Daily, “We covered 53 miles in 30 hours.”

Read the full story HERE.

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I’ll have more news from Cowboy State Daily right after this.

Cowboy State Daily News continues now….

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Michael Guenzel was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Monday for child sexual exploitation crimes involving a 14-year-old girl. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports that while awaiting trial, investigators say Guenzel tried sawing through his jail cell window with metal from a shower drain.

“While he was being housed at the Albany County Detention Center, Goonzel took a piece of metal from the jail showers, and he made sort of a makeshift saw. He was trying to saw the bars to his cell window. He had also been talking to other inmates about a plan B where he might take a guard hostage so that he could break out of jail. He has been formally charged with trying to escape custody as well as obtaining contraband, but so far there are no other court proceedings on that case yet.”

Guenzel was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne after pleading guilty to eight federal charges involving the sexual exploitation of a child, receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, and traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual conduct with a minor.

Read the full story HERE.

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The Thunder Basin Coal Company in Campbell County is planning to re-route six miles of Highway 450 near Wright so it can reach more coal at its massive Black Thunder Mine. Cowboy State Daily’s Emma Jane Jackson reports that WYDOT signed off on the preliminary proposal.

“Scott Taylor, a district engineer for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, did confirm that the department committed to the relocation and will assist the company's plans. If the proposal goes through, WYDOT would help move a six-mile stretch of the highway starting at Reno Junction. I didn't hear back from the company, but based on past times this has happened in Campbell County, I would assume it's so the company can mine more valuable coal that's underneath the current highway.”

Thunder Basin Coal Company, a subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, operates the Black Thunder Mine near Wright, one of the largest surface coal mines in the country.

Read the full story HERE.

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Sublette County commissioners reversed a building permit for billionaire Joe Ricketts’ scaled-down Confluence luxury resort Tuesday, handing Bondurant neighbors a win. Cowboy State Daily’s Renee Jean reports ultimately, commissioners rejected the argument that the neighbors lacked standing.

“Ricketts’ team wanted the commission to say that the neighbors don't have any standing to bring an appeal of their building permit, and that the substantial investment requirement was met, so the building permit was properly issued. They lost on those points because commissioners denied his motion to rule that they had no standing, denied the idea that the building permit should be upheld. Leah Schwartz, she's a Jackson attorney, contended that they could terminate the zoning during that public hearing, which was basically set to handle matters ahead of the contested hearing, which was set for February 9, she said, ‘You know, this has been properly noticed. All the parties are present. You could just terminate the zoning. You don't need a contested hearing. It's zoning for crying out loud.’ That was kind of her take on it, but commissioners didn't buy that either.”

The county issued a permit in late September for a 94,141-square-foot resort at Jackson Fork Ranch — a scaled-down replacement for a proposed 230,011-square-foot Homestead Resort. Neighbors appealed the permit’s issuance Oct. 21, arguing the ranch had not met a condition of its 2021 rezoning — substantial development that was supposed to occur within two years.

Read the full story HERE.

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Frequent sightings of a mysterious canine have people in and near Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park wondering whether it's a wolf, a dog, or perhaps a hybrid. Cowboy State Daily’s Mark Heinz reports that nobody has been able to get close enough to the chunky animal to know for sure.

“I talked to one of our friends, Christy Williams. She's a wildlife photographer who lives right there in Estes Park. She's like, ‘I'm going to find that thing.’ And so she spent three weeks looking for it, and finally, she was just on a leisurely drive through Rocky Mountain National Park, and there it was. She described it as chunky and fluffy. It looks kind of like a lowrider wolf, like a wolf with unusually short legs. A lot of people say the face looks a lot like 1090F, which we just did a story on that old wolf from Yellowstone. And I ran the video past Doug Smith and Robert Crabtree. They're two of the top wolf biologists in this region, and they said, you know, you can't just look at a video and make a judgment call. You need things like samples and stuff like that. But just looking at it, they said it could very likely be some sort of wolf-dog hybrid.”

In the end, nobody knows for sure what it is. Some say it’s just a big, funny-looking mutt, maybe a German shepherd/blue heeler cross. Others think it could have wolf or coyote DNA.

Read the full story HERE.

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And that’s today’s news. Get your free digital subscription to Wyoming's only statewide newspaper by hitting the Daily Newsletter button on Cowboy State Daily Dot Com - and you can watch this newscast every day by clicking Subscribe on our YouTube channel, or listen to us on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for watching - I’m Mac Watson, for Cowboy State Daily.