A Montana cowboy spent his 69th birthday tracking down and rescuing a horse missing in the snow-covered Pryor Mountains.

After wandering around Montana’s Custer Gallatin National Forest for almost a week, Sherlock, a 12-year-old Gypsy Vanner, is safe at his home.

Paul Loyning decided to spend his birthday looking for the lost horse, and he did.

“Paul is truly my hero,” said Sherlock’s owner, Brittany Larkins. “I searched for five whole days, and he goes and finds him in an hour. Paul is one amazing guy."

Sleuthing Sherlock

Larkins was enjoying a leisurely ride on Sherlock along the Crater Ice Cave Trail on Nov. 15. Then, they both took a spill.

“Me and a couple of friends went up the mountain, and we just started sliding down,” she said. “He lost his footing and tried regaining it, but it was too steep and too soft for how big he was, and we just kind of went down.”

As Sherlock slid, Larkins fell off. She was uninjured, but Sherlock kept sliding until he regained his footing enough to bolt into the forest and disappear.

Larkins immediately began searching for Sherlock, but it was already 3 p.m. and she was losing the light. She made the difficult decision to leave her horse behind and resume searching the next day.

Over the next week, every effort was made to find Sherlock.

Larkins hired drones with thermal cameras to fly over the area. She even conducted an aerial search by helicopter, but the conifer forests were too dense to spot Sherlock on the ground or from the air.

Larkins said the uncertainty over Sherlock’s safety was the hardest part of the agonizing week.

“So many emotions were running through my head — the what-ifs, the I-should-have-knowns,” she said. “Not knowing whether Sherlock was OK out in those mountains was the hardest part.”

The great comfort during this time of uncertainty was the outpouring of support from people sympathetic to Sherlock’s situation and others who went searching for the horse themselves.

“What carried me through is the sheer number of people showing up to help,” Larkins said. “Strangers and friends alike were searching, sharing, and refusing to give up on him. I was overwhelmed by their kindness. The whole thing reminded me that even in the darkest moments, I’m not alone in this.”

‘Paul Found Sherlock’

On Saturday, Larkins received a message from Jean Anderson Loyning, who lives with her husband, Paul, on a ranch at the foot of the Pryors.

“Brittany, my husband Paul found Sherlock,” Jean wrote. “He went up this morning to track him and found him. He seems fine and led very well.”

Using “good old-fashioned tracking,” Paul found Sherlock uninjured near Tibbs Creek and Crooked Creek, not far from where he’d run off.

“He was just kind of hanging out,” Larkins said. “Sherlock ran right up to Paul, he put a halter on him and led him out.”

Larkins recalled the intense wave of emotion she felt when she learned Sherlock was safe and waiting to be picked up.

“It was pure tears of joy,” she said. “The whole six days had been very stressful.”

When Larkins arrived to pick up Sherlock, the horse appeared happy to be going home.

“I gave him the biggest hug,” she said. “He sniffed me and looked at me almost like he was saying, ‘Where have you been?’ Like he'd been looking for me.”

Sherlock, a 12-year-old horse, with the 30 pounds of tack he was wearing when he went missing in the Pryor Mountains for almost a week. The horse is safe and sound, but had lost all the tack by the time he was rescued by Montana rancher Paul Loyning. (Courtesy: Brittany Larkins)

Out There Somewhere

Sherlock was safe and well, but he wasn’t wearing any of the 30 pounds of tack.

Larkins’ saddle, halter, bridle, and other gear could be anywhere between where Sherlock went missing and where Paul found him.

“He could have gotten hung up on a lot of different things,” Larkins said. “The forest is very, very dense. There was a lot of fallen trees and timber, and the trees were very thick. There were endless possibilities with all that tack on. It’s out there somewhere.”

Larkins said she believes it’s only a matter of time before her gear turns up, but that’s nothing compared to having Sherlock back.

“It sucks to lose your tack, but the horse is more important,” she said. "I'm very blessed to have my boy back home."

Still Lost And Found

Many horses have gone missing over the last year, and nearly all have been rescued.

Sue, a 15-year-old horse, went missing during a packing trip near the remote Bechler Ranger Station in Yellowstone National Park's southwest corner on Oct. 9. Like Sherlock, Sue was fully tacked when he went missing.

A search party organized by his owner, Paige Chavez, and her sister, Morgan D’Ambra, found Sue a week later, with all his tack intact.

“The only things lost were my bridle, my phone, and a little weight on Sue," Chavez said.

Another horse made international news when he was found alive after over six months in the snow-covered mountains near Dubois.

Mouse went missing in July 2025 during a backcountry packing trip near Moon Lake on the Shoshone National Forest. He wasn’t seen again until Jan. 18, when a group of snowmobilers spotted him in the snow.

Several Dubois residents collaborated to rescue Mouse. They dragged a river raft to the horse's location, loaded him in, and hauled him across the snow to his owners, who rehabilitated Mouse on their ranch in Oklahoma.

“It was a half-assed game plan that we put together on the fly, but everything went great,” Tim Koldenhoven, owner of Union Pass Rentals, told Cowboy State Daily at the time. “Mouse was well-mannered on the journey, so it all went smoothly. He was a true survivor, by all means.”

The only outstanding horse in Wyoming is Evie, a 6-year-old mustang that’s been hanging around with a herd of bison in northern Yellowstone.

In July, Evie got spooked by an electric fence and ran into the park. She’s been spotted several times since, around Slough Creek.

Evie’s owner was coordinating with the National Park Service to organize an effort to bring her home before winter weather made it harder. As of Monday, Evie was still out there.

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.