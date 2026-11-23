Two vehicles were engulfed in flames on Interstate 25 just south of the Wyoming border Sunday evening, leaving a juvenile critically hurt, unresponsive and requiring an emergency helicopter flight to a nearby hospital.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez said the fiery crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on northbound I-25 near milepost 298.

She said the vehicles were fully on fire when a juvenile was found unresponsive at the scene and flown by helicopter to a nearby medical facility.

The juvenile was initially reported to be in critical condition. An update on the child's condition was not available Monday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Two Vehicles On Fire

Dennice Vinci Aleman was driving north toward Cheyenne on I-25 Sunday evening when she began to see smoke ahead of her.

She and others in her vehicle were about five minutes behind the crash when they came upon the scene.

As they crested a hill, she reported that they could see something burning on both sides of the highway.

At first, they couldn't tell what they were looking at. As they approached, they realized two separate vehicles were on fire.

The flames were so intense that Aleman couldn't identify what kinds of vehicles were burning.

"They were so engulfed, you couldn't see," she told Cowboy State Daily.

Driving Through Flames

The right lane was littered with broken glass, pieces of vehicles and other debris, forcing motorists to squeeze through the wreckage one car at a time.

A large tanker truck had stopped before the burning vehicles rather than attempting to drive through the flames.

Aleman and her companions continued forward, passing between the burning vehicles. One was on the east side of the roadway and the other on the west, she said.

“So, it was almost like you were driving through," Aleman said. "There was flames on both sides of you when you were driving through."

The heat was impossible to ignore, she added.

"You could absolutely feel the heat," she said. "It was intense. It was just, yeah, it was crazy."

Helicopter On The Ground

Colorado resident Chuck Moline, who drove up on the crash scene, told Cowboy State Daily that the fires had already been extinguished by the time he arrived.

A medical helicopter was on the ground, an ambulance was pulling away and emergency responders were working on someone on the ground.

Moline said the wreck was one of the worst crashes he had ever seen.

Moline also described northbound traffic being shut down as motorists diverted onto a frontage road, while southbound drivers were allowed to pass the wreckage.

When Aleman reached the crash scene, law enforcement had not yet arrived, she said.

Several other motorists had stopped, including a man who passed her vehicle on the shoulder before pulling over and getting out of his truck.

There were people gathered along both sides of the highway.

Some stood near their vehicles, while others sat together on the ground near the shoulder and in a ditch alongside the road.

"On both sides of the road, there were people huddled together," Aleman said.

On the west side, she recalled seeing a larger group sitting on the ground. She was unsure if they were people who had stopped to help, or if they were involved in the accident.

'Heartbreaking To See'

"There were a few of us in the vehicle, and we were all just in shock," she said. "We've never seen anything like that."

The group struggled to understand how anyone could have survived a crash involving two vehicles burning so intensely.

"To read that everyone was able to get out of the vehicles was, like, so unbelievable," she said. "I'm so grateful that everyone so far is OK."

She expressed hope that the juvenile flown to the hospital would recover.

"It was devastating to see," Aleman said. "It was heartbreaking to see. It really was."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more infromation is available.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.