Twenty months after a Verizon cellphone tower worker was shot in the leg with a .38-caliber bullet where three Air Force members were shooting targets, no one is saying which airman fired the wounding shot.

Elton Brennan, 42, of Utah, was working with three other men to upgrade the Guernsey-area Verizon system on March 27, 2025.

At about 7 p.m., the men were cleaning up what Brennan called “all our garbage” from the worksite at the Wyoming Military Department’s Camp Guernsey, in the area of Warm Springs Trace road.

He walked up the hill.

“And all of a sudden I felt this searing pain in my left thigh,” Brennan told Cowboy State Daily in a Monday phone interview. “I grabbed my thigh, I was rubbing it – it was a really strange feeling.”

He withdrew his hand to find it covered in blood.

“So I went into the shelter where all the equipment is housed for the Verizon communications, and I pulled down my pants and saw there was a bullet hole in my leg,” Brennan recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not good.’”

The bullet had entered Brennan’s outer left thigh and stopped just short of exiting the back of his leg. There was no exit wound. Brennan called 911, and emergency personnel airlifted him to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Medical professionals cleaned out the wound, but chose to leave the bullet in his leg because they didn’t want to damage the tissue by extracting it, said Brennan.

By 1 a.m., Brennan was back in the Airbnb in Guernsey that Verizon had furnished for the team.

But the people of Guernsey lacked cellphone service. So, Brennan went back to work at 7 a.m. that Friday, March 28, 2025, to get the network back online, and he worked for 15 hours straight.

Some military personnel came to the site that day to ask if the wounded person was OK.

“I was like, ‘Well I am that person,’” said Brennan.

He said the military members were surprised to find him there working.

Brennan understood that Air Force members had been shooting targets when the stray bullet hit him. He said he asked the military personnel to bring out the shooters so that he could voice his understanding and forgiveness.

“I was like, ‘Well, if you could bring those guys out here (then I can) at least shake their hand and let them know it’s just an accident, and it’s nothing they need to worry about for the rest of their lives that they shot somebody,’” Brennan recalled.

The target shooters never came, he said.

Brennan climbed towers for two weeks with a bullet in his leg.

The bullet sat just under his skin, sensitive and sore. It was acute when he sat in a vehicle, he recalled.

“Such is life sometimes,” he added.

Brennan went to a surgical center at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, two weeks later, where the bullet was removed.

An Ogden police officer retrieved it for Wyoming law enforcement.

Brennan tried learning more from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office about the case’s resolution, but as of Monday had no idea what happened, he said.

He's recovered well.

Brennan was already a runner before he was shot, and raced half-marathons.

But two months after the bullet was extracted, he started training for marathons. His leg doesn’t hurt now, he added.

He ran his first marathon, the St. George Marathon in Utah, in October 2025 – seven months after the shot. He ran his second marathon a couple weeks later in Las Vegas, then another in January, then a fourth in Salt Lake City in April of this year.

His fifth came in June in the Utah Valley Marathon, and his sixth this October was a repeat of St. George.

Elton Brennan has run six marathons since an Air Force member shot him in the leg at Camp Guernsey. (Elton Brennan)

The Case

The sheriff’s office initially reported, and so did Cowboy State Daily, that the shooting happened on federal land. The department later changed that statement to say it happened on state land.

Then-Sheriff David Russel said in a Monday phone call that the area’s holdings are complex.

“Don’t remember that one for sure,” he said. “That area, there was kind of a pretty close group together some state land and some guard camp land, like right next to each other.”

The coordinates Brennan gave Cowboy State Daily point to a portion of Camp Guernsey, which is held by the Wyoming Military Department.

Both Russell and current Sheriff Tony Krotz told Cowboy State Daily they haven’t learned who shot Brennan.

The police report says three Air Force members were shooting targets.

Krotz emphasized that the public often uses that site for target shooting, and the military department doesn’t ask the sheriff’s department to police people for trespassing.

Members of the 90th Missile Wing, out of Cheyenne-based F.E. Warren Air Force base, routinely train at Camp Guernsey.

Elton Brennan has run six marathons since an Air Force member shot him in the leg at Camp Guernsey. (Elton Brennan)

The Report

The sheriff’s report, which Cowboy State Daily obtained via public-records request, says Platte County Sheriffs Deputy Tim Womack heard a radio call concerning a gunshot victim on Warm Springs Trace, and responded to the scene with Deputy Travis Whipple. Sgt. Roy Orr arrived slightly earlier.

The investigators found three men: Aziel Suarez (now 28), Matthew Lawler (now 26), and Chase Martin (now 26).

Orr started interviewing them.

Russell also arrived on scene and went to find the victim, who was lying on the floor of the supply shed, the report says. Brennan was life-flighted to Cheyenne.

Womack interviewed Suarez, who noted all three men were active-duty in the Air Force and stationed at Camp Guernsey. He said they were there to practice with guns for upcoming qualifications.

Womack next interviewed Lawler, who said he was a firearms instructor and was there to help Martin with some drills, the report says.

When Womack interviewed Martin, the latter said he was going to try to qualify for a special-response team.

All three airmen said there were no weapons malfunctions. They also claimed no one had shot into the air, the report says.

This Pistol, That Bullet

Womack learned on Jan. 28 of this year that the ballistics report from Texas-based SCL Forensics had returned, he wrote in a supplemental report.

The ballistics report, which Cowboy State Daily also obtained, is time-stamped with the date June 16, 2025.

It describes three semi-automatic, 9mm pistols: a Springfield Armory, a Brouwer, and a Glock – and a .38-caliber bullet “consistent with being loaded in a 9 mm Luger.”

The Springfield Armory pistol fired the bullet, the report concludes.

Womack started calling the airmen for follow-up interviews.

Suarez insisted no one had fired any guns into the air, and said they were shooting paper targets, Womack’s supplemental report says.

“Suarez stated all three of the males were Range Safety Certified with the Army,” the supplemental report says. He also said all three men had handled and shot all the guns.

“I informed Suarez we had the ballistic report back and knew some body fired into the air,” Womack wrote. “Suarez restated he couldn’t recall anybody firing into the air.”

Lawler declined a follow interview, saying he wanted to talk to his supervisor and contact a lawyer, the report says. Martin also said he wanted to talk to a lawyer, reportedly.

Cowboy State Daily contacted Suarez by phone on Monday, and he referred the outlet to F.E. Warren’s public-affairs unit.

The public affairs unit, through Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond, declined to address a list of questions, including who fired the shot and if anyone had been disciplined. Richmond referred Cowboy State Daily to the sheriff’s office.

Lawler and Martin could not be reached at their listed phone numbers.

Deputy Zachary Gill and Womack went out to the site to calculate the geometry of the shot, the supplemental report says.

Womack recommended the Platte County Attorney’s Office charge all three airmen with reckless endangering – a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

No Charges

As of Monday, no charges had been filed in Wyoming’s court system.

“It was discovered that it was not intentional,” Krotz said in a phone interview. “No malicious acts were done intentionally.”

Krotz said the Platte County Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the case investigators, had chosen not to charge anyone with a crime in this incident.

“They left it to the U.S. Air Force for, I guess, reprimand of any of those individuals,” he added.

Platte County Attorney Doug Weaver did not return a Cowboy State Daily request for comment.

Krotz wasn’t sheriff during the incident, but said the report indicates “they don’t have it actually plotted down, who was shooting the gun when it hit.”

Russell said “there wasn’t a whole lot of clarity” on this case when he still ran the sheriff’s office. He remembered the men were target shooting, and “a lot of locals normally do” in that area.

While he was there, no one discovered who fired the wounding bullet, added Russell.

Wyoming Military Department public-affairs officer Micky Fisher referred Cowboy State Daily back to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office for comment, noting it was the sheriff’s investigation.

He confirmed, however, that “it wasn’t a formal training exercise or anything. It was recreational shooting after hours.”

He also confirmed that Air Force personnel – and other military personnel – routinely use Camp Guernsey for training.

Reckless endangering is chargeable for two different acts: Engaging in conduct which places another person in danger of death or serious bodily injury, and knowingly pointing a firearm at or in the direction of another, regardless the person believes the firearm is loaded.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.