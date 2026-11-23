Wyoming legislators say they’re interested in tweaking state law to allow shake-a-day bar games after multiple bars shut down the games this summer.

Outgoing Senate President Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, broached the question at a Monday meeting of the Legislature’s leadership panel, the Management Council, at the Capitol building in Cheyenne.

“I just want to understand exactly how we got here,” he said, a reference to multiple bars in his area halting their long-running shake-a-day dice games after state gaming laws tightened this year.

The Legislature passed Senate File 44, which specified that while it’s legal to gamble among friends, the exception only fits if the gathering is for some purpose other than gambling.

The new law also specifies that chance-wagering games involving cards, dice and balls are illegal.

Over the summer, multiple bar owners, fearful of facing felony charges, shut down their shake-a-days and football boards.

The Wyoming Gaming Commission has always considered shake-a-day illegal, but has never sent a cease-and-desist letter over it, commission Director Nick Larramendy told the Management Council.

Shake-a-day is a dice game that bar visitors can play when they visit the bar, by paying a small amount to roll five dice. In some examples, a three-of-a-kind wins a free drink, a four-of-a-kind wins a free package liquor, and a five-of-a-kind wins the pot.

Sheridan's "No Name Bar" employee Tierney Clark holds up shake a day cup. (Tyler Bennett)

Why Shut It Down Now?

Biteman questioned why, if the games were illegal for years, Senate File 44 prompted them to shut down.

“We have to explain to our constituents, especially our bar owners that are like ‘You guys allow large-scale gambling operations to take place in Wyoming but you don’t even allow our shake-a-day where we don’t even take a cut,’” said Biteman. “You can sense why the public’s a little bit irritated by some of these discrepancies there. And it’s on us as legislators because we’ve allowed it to get this way.”

Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, who co-chairs the Select Committee on Gaming, told Cowboy State Daily in previous interviews that the goal of Senate File 44 was to crack down on illegal poker houses operating under the prior broader version of the friendship clause.

Kolb said he’d be willing to work with other lawmakers to carve out shake-a-days, but he warned that where regulation cements legal expectations into law it also demands accounting and puts other burdens on business owners.

He emphasized that bar owners haven’t been prosecuted for running shake-a-days in Wyoming.

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, listed his priorities for un-banning shake-a-days and football boards.

“One, if we want to legalize it, we make it so there’s no take from the house, and two, it can’t be offered online,” said Yin. “And three, you limit it to places with liquor licenses.”

Yin described a symbiosis in which bar owners get more foot traffic from shake-a-day games but no house “cut” from the wagers.

Kolb rebutted, saying there should also be a limit on how much could be wagered.

“Some of these numbers are very large,” said Kolb. “We’re talking thousands and thousands of dollars.”

But like Yin, Kolb voiced willingness to work toward a carveout.

“I look forward to having a robust conversation with everyone – everyone – to come up with legislation that works,” he said.

Sen. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, added, “I’ve heard a lot of rumbling about, ‘There will be legislation coming to at least talk about, address that situation.’”

The legislative session opens Jan. 12.

Crago will be chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees changes to the state’s criminal laws.

The bartender at Parkman Bar and Grill holds the bar’s sign announcing a farewell to shake a day, as state gambling laws tighten. (Patty Caywood, The Parkman Bar and Grill)

Why Are We Here?

Controversy erupted in October after multiple bars, especially in Biteman’s region, announced they’re shutting down their shake-a-days because of tightened gambling laws, specifically Senate File 44.

On Monday, Kolb indicated that the media sparked the controversy.

“You know how it works with our social – with our media – it’s clicks,” he said.

Biteman countered.

“You blame the news article. But the news article happened because bar owners were stopping their games and going public about it – then we all heard about it,” said Biteman.

Larramendy said that the attention Senate File 44 received during its passage probably prompted bar owners to read the gambling laws, which made them realize shake-a-days are illegal.

He had highlighted the new definition for “bona fide social relationship,” saying that shake-a-day players probably used the earlier, broader definition as a loophole.

Crago also noted that Senate File 44 called out chance-betting dice games as illegal.

Headlines

Cowboy State Daily reported on bars shutting down their games, then reported that numerous prosecutors in Wyoming are reluctant to charge bar owners criminally over shake-a-day.

Some news outlets reported that the new law bans shake-a-day . Though he didn't comment directly on those reports, Larramendy indicated that’s not a correct interpretation because the commission has considered the game illegal for years.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.