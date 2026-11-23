Two months after a major contractor ended its role as the lead engineering and construction contractor for TerraPower's $4 billion nuclear project near Kemmerer, plans to house the hundreds of construction workers expected to descend on the small Wyoming community remain in limbo.

TerraPower has yet to announce a replacement for Bechtel, the engineering and construction giant that decided not to continue with the project’s next phase in September.

That leaves unanswered questions about the future of temporary workforce-housing facilities that Bechtel was considering for the project — and whether companies that submitted proposals will have to start over with a new contractor.

But Kemmerer isn't waiting for those answers.

The Kemmerer City Council is continuing to lay the groundwork for temporary workforce housing, including a second reading of a proposed ordinance Monday night about requiring developers to post bonds to cover the cost of dismantling the facilities when they're no longer needed.

Mayor Robert Bowen told Cowboy State Daily the proposed bonding requirement is intended to protect the city and private property owners from being left with an abandoned workforce-housing development should anything go awry with the developer.

"So if they go bankrupt, then we have a bond we can use to decommission the facility," Bowen said.

The requirement could apply whether a workforce housing facility is built on city-owned land or private property.

The city would be named as the beneficiary of the bond, Bowen said, providing a financial safeguard if a developer failed to meet its obligations.

"It's just a form of protection, and we are making sure our ordinances are in line," Bowen said.

Plan For The End Before The Beginning

The bonding discussion is the latest step Kemmerer officials have taken to prepare for a temporary workforce-housing hub that could accommodate a significant portion of the workers needed to build TerraPower's Natrium nuclear plant.

In June, the City Council adopted Ordinance 2026-905, which allows temporary workforce-housing facilities, often called man camps, as a special permitted use in light industrial zones.

The ordinance limits housing density to 50 dwelling units per acre, requires perimeter fencing at least 6 feet high and mandates that temporary housing facilities be decommissioned and the sites restored when the projects they serve are finished.

The proposed bonding requirement would provide a financial means of enforcing those obligations.

Bowen said decommissioning requirements would depend in part on agreements with the property owner.

For example, if a developer installed higher-quality housing units that a property owner wanted to retain after construction ended, the agreement could allow those structures to remain.

The bond would cover the decommissioning obligations established under the applicable agreement, rather than necessarily requiring every structure to be removed.

The idea is to ensure that whatever happens to the workforce housing development — or the company responsible for it — Kemmerer isn't left with an expensive cleanup.

Seven Proposals, No Clear Path Forward

The uncertainty surrounding temporary workforce housing began Sept. 22, when TerraPower announced it would seek new bids for the engineering, procurement and construction contract for its Natrium project.

Bechtel, which had been involved with the project since 2020, had served as its engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

The companies parted ways after failing to agree on terms for the next phase of construction, Cowboy State Daily previously reported .

Before the split, Bechtel solicited proposals from companies interested in developing temporary workforce housing facilities in Kemmerer. Seven proposals were reportedly under consideration.

Now, with no replacement contractor announced, it's unclear what will happen to those proposals.

Will they be transferred to Bechtel's successor? Will developers be asked to submit new proposals? Or will the new contractor take an entirely different approach to housing the construction workforce?

Neither TerraPower nor Bechtel responded to Cowboy State Daily's requests for comment before publication.

Bechtel had also indicated staffing reductions were expected to begin around Nov. 16. It remains unclear whether those reductions occurred as anticipated or how many Bechtel employees, if any, remain at the Kemmerer construction site.

A December Deadline

One of the companies awaiting clarity is Target Logistics Management, which submitted a proposal to Bechtel for temporary workforce housing.

Last month, the Kemmerer City Council approved an extension of a lease-option agreement with Target involving more than 70 acres of city-owned land near the Antelope Ridge subdivision.

The extension gives Target until Dec. 8 to decide whether to move forward with a potential lease, should the company be selected to provide workforce housing for the Natrium project.

That deadline is now just over two weeks away.

The lease option does not guarantee a workforce-housing development will be built, but it preserves a possible location while the project's construction and housing arrangements remain unresolved.

In July, the Kemmerer City Council approved the third and final reading of a zoning change involving approximately 60 acres of private land known as the Fox King property.

The council changed the property's designation from heavy industrial to light industrial, making it eligible for consideration as a temporary workforce housing site.

Property owner Bob Fox has declined to discuss the project with Cowboy State Daily, saying only that he was working on paperwork related to it.

For Kemmerer, the uncertainty around the future of temporary workforce housing presents a difficult balancing act.

The city must prepare for an influx of workers that could strain its housing supply, roads and other services, without knowing precisely how many workers will need temporary accommodations or where they will live.

"TerraPower and Bechtel had been wanting local housing to catch up to demand, hoping to meet needs without a hub," Bowen previously told Cowboy State Daily . "But we can't have workers come with nowhere to live."

At the height of construction, TerraPower's Natrium project is expected to employ more than 1,600 workers in the Kemmerer area.

That's a substantial number for a city with a population of just 2,415, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Neighboring Diamondville has approximately 600 residents.

Construction Continues

Despite Bechtel's departure from the project's full engineering and construction phase, work on the Natrium project has continued.

In October , Microsoft co-founder and TerraPower founder Bill Gates toured the construction site with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and the governors of Idaho and Utah.

The group toured the Sodium Test and Fill Facility and viewed excavation work at the future reactor site.

TerraPower expects construction to be completed in 2030.

For Kemmerer, that means several more years of preparing for an enormous construction project whose workforce needs could reshape the community, at least temporarily.

And while the city can't control when TerraPower names its next major contractor or how that contractor chooses to house its workers, officials are trying to make sure Kemmerer has protections in place if a temporary housing development moves forward.

The question is no longer simply where those workers will live.

It's also who will be responsible for cleaning up after they leave.

Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.