A Montana police chief is on administrative leave after a disagreement at a small-town bar followed by a traffic stop that ended with a man being pulled from his van, pepper sprayed and tased.

The Nov. 15 confrontation involving Hot Springs Police Chief Eric Larson and the landlord Sassy Saddle Bar Parlor on the Flathead Indian Reservation in western Montana.

Larson said he stopped the van because its license-plate light wasn't working. The man accused the chief of targeting him because of an earlier disagreement at the bar.

"You were just in the bar trying to order a beer," the man said during the traffic stop as a female passenger in the van recorded the confrontation.

What followed was a heated exchange over the traffic stop, repeated demands that the man get out of the vehicle, and Larson eventually deploying pepper spray.

Both occupants of the van could be heard shouting in pain, complaining they couldn't see.

Body-camera footage captures the rapid clicking of Larson's Taser as the driver begins hollering, followed by Larson ordering him to get on the ground.

Trouble At The Sassy Saddle

The body-camera footage begins with Larson going to the Sassy Saddle Beer Parlor around 6:47 p.m. in uniform after apparently visiting the establishment earlier in civilian clothes.

"Oh my goodness! Now you're in uniform. Uh oh," someone outside the bar remarked.

"Yep. Different situation," Larson replied.

The chief explained that he had concerns about what he observed during his earlier visit.

"When I was here earlier, I noticed some people heavily intoxicated, overly intoxicated, and the smell of marijuana," Larson said.

He told the bar operator that marijuana could not be used inside

The conversation soon turned to the bar operator's landlord.

"I'm in a very sticky situation of him being in there, obviously not wanting you there, but ultimately this is his property," she said.

"It is definitely a quagmire that clearly we're going to have to get worked out," the police chief said.

“The marijuana ... has to stop,” Larson reiterated before leaving the establishment.

'I Didn't Even Know Whose Van It Was'

Later that evening, Larson activated his emergency lights and pulled behind a van driven by the landlord.

The chief told the man the vehicle's license plate light wasn't working.

The man immediately challenged the stop, accusing Larson of targeting him because of the earlier encounter at the bar.

Larson denied knowing who was driving the vehicle when he decided to pull it over.

"I didn't even know whose van it was," he said.

The man insisted that he was on private property and questioned Larson's authority to detain him.

Larson requested his driver's license, registration and proof of insurance. He also attempted to conduct field-sobriety tests, which the man refused.

The exchange grew increasingly heated as the driver continued challenging the chief's reasons for stopping him and Larson repeatedly ordered him to comply.

Eventually, Larson warned that he would use a Taser if the man did not get out of the vehicle.

"You're gonna get tased. I need you to step out," Larson said.

The bodycam footage then shows the officer using pepper spray on the occupants of the car.

'I Can't Even See'

The aftermath was chaotic.

People at the scene shouted in pain.

One person complained that they couldn't see, while another repeatedly questioned why the chief had used the spray.

Then the bodycam footage shows Larson using a taser on the driver. He shouts, "Get down on the ground now!"

"Hands on your back. Lay on your side. Take your leg out," he adds.

Bystanders later attempted to help those exposed to the spray, offering water, towels and milk to rinse their faces.

Another person referred to an ambulance being requested for an emergency response.

The footage also captures people expressing disbelief over the confrontation, including references to children being present.

As the scene unfolded, someone announced that a tribal police officer was on the way.

Cowboy State Daily contacted Flathead Tribal Police seeking clarification about the officers' involvement and the man's custody status but had not received a response by publication time.

Mayor Defends Chief

Hot Springs Mayor Randy Woods released a written statement on the town's Facebook page Friday, acknowledging the concerns and questions surrounding the confrontation.

"The Town remains committed to working with everyone involved, maintaining an open mind, and ensuring that the circumstances surrounding this incident are given the careful consideration they deserve," Woods wrote.

The mayor said placing Larson on administrative leave was the most appropriate course of action while officials gathered information and reviewed what happened.

"This administrative action should not be viewed as a determination or conclusion regarding the incident or anyone involved," Woods wrote. "Our responsibility is to approach the situation fairly, objectively, and with respect for everyone affected."

Woods also acknowledged the public's concerns and asked residents for patience as the review continued.

He did not return a request for comment from Cowboy State Daily on Monday morning.

In an interview with KPAX in Missoula, Woods said Larson's leave was not intended as punishment. Instead, he wanted to reassure residents that the chief would not be involved in investigating his own conduct.

"I decided to put him on leave so the public don't feel like he was involved with the investigation," Woods told the station.

Woods also said that, after reviewing the footage, he believed Larson had acted consistently with his law-enforcement training.

Woods told KPAX that the incident had been referred to the Sanders County Attorney's Office for review of possible misconduct.

Cowboy State Daily contacted the county attorney's office to ask whether Larson's conduct is being reviewed for possible criminal violations and whether an independent investigation is underway.

The office had not responded by publication time.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.