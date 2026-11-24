Cheyenne is currently riding a historic wave: The latest date without its first significant snowfall.

Meanwhile, the Super El Niño surging over the Pacific Ocean is already the most intense in the last 30 years. Ryan Maue, a research meteorologist and former chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared it “a Mega El Niño.”

It’s the type of labeling that irritates Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day to no end.

“I’m not even going to go there,” he said. “Super El Niño isn't a term. Mega El Niño is not a term. Some news outlet was calling it a Godzilla El Niño. Come on, people!”

What’s going on with Wyoming’s weather? According to Day, a few things are notable, but nothing exceptional.

“We're seeing everything we've been expecting with El Niño,” he said. “It's a very strong El Niño, no doubt about it. Is it Godzilla El Niño? No.”

Cheyenne Snow-Free Record

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne, the latest first accumulating snowfall in Cheyenne was Nov. 20, 1900.

A record has been set in 2026. As of Tuesday, Cheyenne still hasn’t seen any accumulating snow, with no chance of snow until after Thanksgiving.

Even that incoming snow might not break the streak. The NWS has specific standards for what counts as snowfall accumulation.

“Technically, it has snowed in Cheyenne,” Day said. “It snowed on Nov. 2 or 3. I witnessed it. But the way the NWS considers the first snow, it must be a tenth of an inch or more.

Day said Cheyenne going this long without any accumulating snow is “definitely notable.” Most of Wyoming got its first accumulated snowfall of the season this past weekend, but the winter weather missed southeast Wyoming entirely.

“The southeast corner of Wyoming, eastern Colorado and western Nebraska, has been in a downsloping regime,” Day said. “Even though we've had all of these storms slamming California, they've been going around that region. It wasn't a block or anything like that. They just missed it."

A map showing the "sea surface temperature anomaly" over the Pacific Ocean caused by the ongoing El Nino. The size and intensity of this anomaly is leading some to call it "a Mega El Nino," even though that isn't a meteorological term. (Courtesy: X/@RyanWeather)

No No Godzilla

El Niño has dominated every discussion of the 2026-2027 winter season. It is one of the strongest ever recorded.

Day was hesitant to embrace the “Super El Niño” moniker when it first popped up earlier this year. He called it “the quarterback” of the winter season but didn’t want to get wrapped up in superlatives.

“People need to realize we don't have a thousand years of weather data,” he said. “We have a rough idea of sea-surface temperature anomalies going back to the 1950s, and I would argue we don't have really good sea-surface temperature data until the 1970s.”

El Niño occurs when the surface of the Pacific Ocean warms up over the equator, part of the cyclical El Niño-Southern Oscillation.

Day doesn’t deny that the current El Niño is one of the most intense ever recorded but said he believes any discussion about that intensity needs to be grounded.

“We are experiencing right now one of the strongest El Niños in the last 30 years, at least,” he said. “We’ve got to go back to the El Niños of 1982-1983 and 1997-1988 to see it as strong as what we're experiencing right now, but this El Niño is as or slightly more intense than those two.”

That’s why Day rejected applying any labels. History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of men, he said, so he’s not calling it a Mega El Niño, let alone a Godzilla El Niño.

“Nothing changed out in the Pacific,” he said. “We’re just entering the time of year when El Niño manifests itself and begins to show up, and people splash all these colors on their maps. In the big picture of things, nothing has dramatically changed out in the Pacific.”

Not Feeling It (Yet)

El Niño years are generally more favorable to southern Wyoming than northern Wyoming. Because El Niño tends to settle over the southern U.S., the impacts of high moisture and heavy snow ripple outward from there.

“The biggest El Niño impacts with precipitation tend to be in the southwest and the southern tier of the United States, which includes the southern Rockies, the Desert Southwest, and California,” Day said. “Once you get north of I-70, it becomes a lot less of a signal.”

Shouldn’t that mean Cheyenne should have more snow than most of Wyoming, rather than none at all? It does, and it still could, according to Day.

“El Niño tends to make it warmer,” he said. “There were some rain events in October and November that would probably have tilted the scales enough to make that tenth of an inch of snow happen. But because El Niño forced more warm Pacific air than cold Canadian air into the Rockies, it didn’t turn to snow.”

Day noted that areas like the Pacific Northwest and Sierra Nevadas are “being battered” by winter storms with enormous amounts of snow. All that weather could reach Wyoming – it just hasn’t yet.

Day noted that while Cheyenne hasn’t received its first accumulated snowfall yet, it’s snowed several times in Laramie. That’s because of the elevation difference between the two cities.

“The same systems have been moving through, but Laramie’s 1,000 feet higher,” he said.

Bucking History

When faced with tough questions about what is and isn’t happening with Wyoming’s weather, Day looks backward. History is often the best guide to understand what is happening and what could happen, he said.

“I did a study of the last five strong El Niños,” he said. “Three of those five El Niños brought above-average precipitation to a good part of Wyoming, but it tended to be in southern Wyoming.”

While everyone’s talking about the Super El Niño, its impacts on Wyoming tend to be delayed. Meteorologists have been discussing El Niño for months, but it’s only starting to manifest itself in the interior of the U.S. now.

Now that it's strong enough to push farther into the western U.S., Day said he believes an incoming “push” could dramatically change Wyoming’s winter outlook.

“As we get into December, we're going to see West Coast storms pushing eastward and inland,” he said. “What we say in California, Utah, and southern Colorado in October will start developing in Wyoming in December, and that does bode well for better opportunities for precipitation.”

However, December, January, and February are Wyoming's driest months of the year. That’s where Day must wonder if a Super El Niño can help Wyoming “buck history.”

“We’re entering the time of year when, statistically, you don't usually get a lot of moisture,” he said. “With this El Nino adding some moisture to the equation, hopefully we can buck the climate history. Depending on how the cookie crumbles, we could end up with some wet weather or just miss it.”

Planes, Trains, And Automobiles

Is there anything brewing over Thanksgiving? Day said Thursday's holiday should be quiet, but it looks like a wintry weekend lies ahead.

“There's a Canadian cold front with a good slug of moisture coming through Friday night through Saturday,” he said. “All of Wyoming's mountains are going to get a really good shot of snow, and there will be some snow on the plains as well.”

Day advised anyone traveling across Wyoming to expect Sunday morning to be “snowy and icy” across the state, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will drop, snow could fall, and there should be “pretty healthy winds.”

“It's perfect to get you in the holiday spirit,” he said.

Day cautioned Wyomingites not to get too absorbed in the discussions of the Mega El Niño.

Cheyenne will get its snow. It’s just waiting longer than average.

“We got a little bit of a taste of an El Niño winter this weekend, but it missed the southeast corner of the state,” he said. “We're seeing everything we’ve been expecting with this El Niño.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.