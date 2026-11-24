"The true test of a man's character is what he does when no one is watching." — John Wooden

What does Wyoming stand for?

Not a rhetorical question. An answer is required — because the answer determines whether what Governor-elect Barlow has done is acceptable or disqualifying.

Wyoming means self-reliance sharp enough to become generosity. You stand on your own so you can stand for those who cannot — the unborn child, the frightened young woman who deserves better than abortion as her only option.

That is the Code of the West. Not a slogan. A moral architecture. Under assault — not from outside Wyoming's borders, but from within its own incoming administration.

The party leading that assault calls itself compassionate. Examine what it actually does. It funds the killing of unborn children and calls it healthcare. It permits the surgical mutilation of children's bodies and calls it kindness.

A civilization is judged by how it treats those who cannot speak for themselves. By that measure, the modern Democratic Party has rendered its own verdict. This is not policy disagreement. This is inhumanity dressed in the language of compassion.

Wyoming has always known the difference. Which is why the Office of the Attorney General (AG) matters above all others.

Keith Kautz holds that office today. He believes in Wyoming's pro-life laws — not merely enforces them. He fought for them with the conviction of a man who understands that protecting unborn life is a moral obligation, not a political position.

He is what the office looks like when loyalty runs to Wyoming — not to a party, not to a future partnership, not to a coastal client list.

Governor-elect Barlow proposes to replace him with Walter Eggers.

The public record — not inference, not suspicion, but fact — shows Eggers is a lifelong Democrat, his own words. He donated to Barack Obama eight separate times. To Hillary Clinton. To Joe Biden. To Kamala Harris.

At least $18,735 to the Wyoming Democratic Party. $1,250 to the Democratic National Committee. When asked, Eggers told Cowboy State Daily the difference between Democrats and Republicans "isn't as great as many people suggest."

A man is what he does — not what he says when a job is on the line. Eggers' actions span decades. They are called a checkbook. In Wyoming, we know a rattlesnake by its rattle — not by its assurances that it means no harm.

Former AG Gay Woodhouse says party affiliation is irrelevant: "It's about the law." That argument fails the moment you ask which law, defended how aggressively, on what theory, with what conviction. The AG is Wyoming's chief advocate. Advocacy without conviction is just billing hours.

Yes, Eggers spent 24 years representing Wyoming's energy companies. But defending oil and gas contracts, the rich and powerful, before a friendly judge is not the same as standing in a hostile courtroom fighting for Wyoming's unborn. One pays well. The other requires belief.

The AG decides which laws to defend most aggressively, which constitutional theories to advance, how hard to fight when Washington comes for Wyoming's energy, gun rights, parental authority, and above all, its protection of the unborn.

Those are moral decisions, not clerical ones. You cannot separate the advocate from his convictions — and Eggers' convictions have a paper trail of supporting a Democrat party that is morally opposed to Wyoming on every score.

Big Law is not a calling. It is a business. A man going back to corporate law does not pick the fights Wyoming needs picked. He is passing through it.

Wyoming's pro-life laws are under active legal siege. Standing across from Wyoming is Peter S. Modlin of a big money San Francisco law firm— retained by the abortion industry to dismantle Wyoming's most fundamental moral commitment.

Modlin, like Eggers, is from a big money law firm. He flew in, argued Wyoming has no right to protect its unborn, collected his fee, and will fly home — never thinking again about the child whose life his arguments foreclosed. That child had no lawyer in that courtroom. Wyoming's Attorney General is supposed to be that lawyer.

I know this party from the inside. I was raised in it — a union family in Wyoming. In 1990 I delivered the keynote address at Wyoming's Democratic Convention.

What followed was a party that decided morality was negotiable — that the unborn were a political calculation rather than a human life. A party without moral seriousness is not a party. It is a machine. Reagan said the party left him. It left me too.

A party's character is written not in its platforms but in its victims. From slavery to abortion, the thread of the Democrat party is the same: the powerful declaring that certain lives do not count. History does not grade on a curve.

Of 15 Wyoming senators contacted this week, only three are hard nos on Eggers. That is not enough. Confirmation comes in January.

Sen. Laura Taliaferro has spoken plainly: "Anyone who donates to Democrats like Hillary, Obama and Biden is not someone who will look out for Wyoming's best interests."

Every Wyoming conservative must contact their senator before January. The rattlesnake has shown you what it is. The Senate must act before it strikes.

Reject this nomination.