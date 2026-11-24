Criminal charges have been filed against two truck drivers, one driving for Walmart and the other for Nova Lines, in connection with a fatal February pileup on Interstate 80 in southwestern Wyoming.

Neither Luis Angel Saldivar, of Arizona, nor Herbert Thomas Smith, of Utah, has been arrested since warrants were issued Wednesday.

Both men are charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and mandatory revocation of driving privileges upon conviction. They also face charges of reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.

Meanwhile, a wrongful death lawsuit filed July 7 in Wyoming federal court names 10 defendants, including Walmart and three truck drivers, seeking compensatory and punitive damages for alleged negligence and reckless disregard for the safety of others.

The crash happened on a snowy afternoon Feb. 18 about 19 miles east of Evanston, where 74-year-old John Howard Lengyel of Grafton, Ohio, was killed as his wife sat in the passenger seat of their Chevrolet Silverado.

Lengyel's family says they are grateful criminal charges have been brought, but that gratitude is accompanied by deep sadness, their attorney, Grant Lawson of The Law Firm for Truck Safety in Casper, relayed to Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday.

“The Lengyel family is putting its trust into the justice system to ensure that these trucking companies and their drivers face accountability for robbing their entire family and this world of a deeply, deeply loved and cherished man,” Lawson said.

John and Sharon Kay Lengyel of Grafton, Ohio, were traveling to Utah to visit their hospitalized son when John was killed in a Feb. 18 pileup on Interstate 80 near Evanston, Wyoming. (Courtesy Kay Lengyel)

On Their Way To Utah

John and Sharon Kay Lengyel were traveling to Utah to visit their son, who had been hospitalized after a skiing accident.

As road conditions worsened, the couple came upon traffic backed up from an earlier crash.

Court documents allege a semi-truck operated by Damon Matthew Tomlin for Origin Transport struck the couple's pickup before hitting a guardrail and jackknifing.

Then, investigators say, Smith, driving the Walmart semi, struck the jackknifed commercial vehicle.

Saldivar, driving a Nova Lines tractor-trailer, allegedly struck the driver's side of the Lengyels' pickup.

John Lengyel had rolled down his window to wipe debris from the windshield when Saldivar's rig slammed into the the pickup, the lawsuit alleges.

The force of the impact threw Lengyel from the pickup, crushing him between the side of his own truck and the semi's front left wheel.

His wife, still in the passenger seat, watched helplessly as her husband was killed, the lawsuit says.

John Lengyel with his family on a snowy mountain. The 74-year-old was a beloved husband, father and grandfather whose family is now seeking accountability for his death. (Courtesy: Kay Lengyel)

‘A War Being Waged’

For the Lengyel family, the filing of criminal charges comes just days before their first Thanksgiving without John.

“It's hard to put into words the gravity of the loss that the family has suffered,” Lawson said.

Kay lost the love of her life, he said, while the couple's adult children and grandchildren lost a man who was at the center of their family.

He was a man who loved them and was always there for them, Lawson said.

The family has waited since February to learn whether any of the drivers involved would face criminal prosecution.

Lawson said the family is thankful to the Uinta County attorney for taking the case seriously and bringing charges.

Lawson, who specializes in commercial trucking litigation, said the circumstances surrounding Lengyel's death are particularly familiar to those who regularly travel Wyoming's interstates.

“Most of us in Wyoming have sworn off even traveling on I-80 during the winter because it is so terrifying,” he said.

He said he believes some trucking companies and their drivers are failing to prioritize the safety of the motorists with whom they share the road.

“There really is a war being waged on our roads and highways in this country right now, especially here in Wyoming,” Lawson said.

For the Lengyels, he said, both the civil and criminal proceedings are about accountability for the death of a man who cannot be replaced.

John Lengyel enjoys a day on the ski slopes. Nine months after he was killed in a Wyoming interstate crash, two truck drivers are facing felony aggravated homicide by vehicle charges. (Courtesy: Kay Lengyel)

Who's To Blame?

The 81-page federal lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages, though the exact amount would be determined at trial. It also seeks punitive damages, which are intended to punish particularly egregious conduct.

In addition to the three truck drivers, the lawsuit names Walmart Inc., Wal-Mart Transportation LLC, Nova Lines Inc., Origin Transport LLC, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Allectus Leasing Inc. and Gladius Leasing LLC.

Sharon Lengyel is seeking compensation not only for the loss of her husband but also for the pain, suffering and emotional trauma of watching him die.

The lawsuit alleges the trucking companies failed to properly hire and supervise their drivers, fell short of safety standards and mishandled evidence in the aftermath of the crash.

In a Sept. 14 response to the lawsuit, Walmart and Smith denied that Smith was driving too fast for the conditions, that he was negligent or that his actions caused Lengyel's death.

They also argue that Lengyel himself could have avoided the crash.

“The Plaintiff’s decedent had the last clear chance to avoid the accident through the exercise of reasonable care but failed to do so,” their attorneys wrote.

Saldivar and Nova Lines, in an Aug. 28 filing, similarly denied allegations of negligence and recklessness and argued that the Lengyels themselves were at least partly to blame.

Their attorneys also raised the possibility that the crash was unavoidable.

Tomlin, the only one of the three truck drivers not named in the criminal cases, took a different position in his Aug. 17 response to the lawsuit.

“Defendant admits he was negligent but denies he was the cause of Plaintiff’s alleged injuries and damages,” his attorneys wrote.

Origin Transport also acknowledged in a Sept. 4 filing that Tomlin was negligent but disputed that his actions were legally responsible for the family's losses.

An initial pretrial conference in the federal lawsuit is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.