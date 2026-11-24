For Kodi Seamons, a Sweetwater County mom of four, the stress of Christmas shopping this year has nothing to do with crowded stores.

It’s about trying to plan a holiday while knowing her husband faces a potential layoff from WE Soda in early January.

"Where parents are normally thinking, 'What am I going to get my kids for Christmas,’ we're instead thinking, 'How are we going to buy groceries the next month?’” Seamons told Cowboy State Daily.

Seamons' husband has worked at WE Soda for seven years, a job she said has been great for their family with the good pay and benefits as well as the solidarity her husband has as a union member.

When WE Soda announced the layoffs Nov. 4, Seamons said it wasn’t the first time for their family.

“He was part of the layoffs in 2020,” Seamons said, referring to when the mine was still owned by Genesis Alkali. “Then they called him back, and he went back thinking, 'OK, everything's going to be stable now.' And now they're doing the mass layoffs.”

Now, she said the layoff stings even worse as she’s left wondering how to tell her kids, ages 7 months to 12 years, that Santa might not be coming this year.

One night, she lay in bed crying with her husband, wishing she could do something for all the affected families. She knows she can’t stop the layoffs, but she could still do something for the kids.

So she decided to launch a toy drive.

“I can't give these people their jobs back, but I can still make sure that the kids don't face the consequences of it,” Seamons said. ”Even though Daddy is sad, Santa is still coming. They still get the magic of Christmas.”

Kori Seamons with her husband and four kids. (Courtesy, Kori Seamons)

‘Not The Kids’ Fault’

Seamons said her 7-year-old daughter is already coping with the reality that this year’s Christmas will be more humble than usual.

"She came to me and my husband the other day and she says, 'Daddy, I don't even want any gifts for Christmas this year,’” Seamons said. “‘I can just have you, and that's all we need is our family.’"

Seamons fought tears as she recalled the moment. While she said she’s happy that her daughter has a level of understanding beyond her years, it’s not something she should have to understand at such a young age.

"It's not the kids' fault,” Seamons said. “They shouldn't have to suffer the consequences of a business decision.”

Her daughter is not the only one putting on a brave face.

Seamons said many of the roughly 350 workers facing layoffs never expected to be on the receiving end of a toy drive.

"These men and women are hard workers,” she said. “They’re used to supporting their family and not used to asking for help.”

For the toy drive to work, Seamons said organizers are counting on families to register so gifts can be tailored to each child. But she worries some might hesitate to sign up and accept what they see as a handout.

“I want to take that stigma away,” she said. “I just want parents to feel supported, not embarrassed or ashamed to register. Because this is all about the kids.”

A flyer for the toy drive for families affected by the looming WE Soda layoffs in Sweetwater County. (Courtesy, Kori Seamons)

Relying On Community

When she first had the idea to launch the toy drive, Seamons said she reached out to Marshal Cummings, the union president, asking for some help to get it off the ground. Within days, she said a group has come together to try to make this work.

Still, Seamons said the drive is off to a slow start. She doesn't think it reflects a lack of willingness to help, but rather how the layoffs are expected to ripple through the entire Sweetwater County economy as a whole.

“With this layoff, the trickle-down effect is going to affect so many other businesses, from small businesses to big ones,” Seamons said. "If the guys do get laid off and stop coming in for coffee in the morning, that's going to hit those stores, too."

Chris Stephens, a chief steward with United Steelworkers Local 13214 at WE Soda, told Cowboy State Daily the union had started forming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called the Wyoming Workers Foundation.

“It was more focused toward after the layoff, being able to provide financial relief for families that did lose their job, and maybe they need help making their mortgage or their car payment,” Stephens said.

With a nonprofit designation, businesses are more inclined to donate because they can write off the gift on their taxes. But the foundation will not be registered in time for the toy drive, so organizers are mostly relying on donations from individuals and small businesses.

That’s made things more difficult, but Stephens said the organizers are still determined to make this work. Especially because the newer employees, who are more likely to be laid off, are often the ones who need this the most.

“A lot of the newer workers have younger children,” Stephens said. “They’re just starting their families, starting their lives, getting married.”

‘Don’t Overlook The Teenagers’

So far, Stephens said the Wyoming Workers Foundation has raised about $1,200 in donations. The Les Schwab Tires shop in Rock Springs has also set up a box where people can drop off gifts in person.

But Seamons said she’s not aware of any gifts donated so far.

"Asking for donations from people who are also hurting is hard,” Seamons said.

Stephens said it is still early in the process, but some WE Soda employees who are not being laid off have offered to sponsor families, as have members of the community. He also said he thinks local businesses will be more likely to help in the coming weeks if they can.

"The people around here, that are neighbors, you see them in the store, those type of businesses will be a lot more likely to help compared to bigger corporate donors,” Stephens said.

The volunteers were planning to meet Tuesday night and make a game plan about next steps.

Stephens said people outside the area can donate online to the Wyoming Workers Foundation. Even for those who can’t donate, Seamons encouraged sharing the campaign on social media.

For those who are donating gifts, Seamons said organizers will be shopping for kids of all ages.

“Often toy drives are for little kids, but don’t overlook the teenagers,” Seamons said.

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.