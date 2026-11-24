The Laramie County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released dashboard and body camera footage of a high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy fatally shooting a 27-year-old Wyoming man east of Cheyenne.

The Nov. 11 shooting of Anthoney Bryant followed a pursuit involving a pickup reported stolen, with speeds reaching 75 mph.

Although Bryant did not have a firearm, the sheriff's office said he assumed what appeared to be an "aggressive shooting stance," leading deputies to perceive him as a threat.

The nearly eight-minute video provides the most detailed public account to date of the circumstances surrounding Bryant's death, which remains under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Pursuit

Deputies attempted to stop a white flatbed Ford pickup that had been reported stolen along a service road off Interstate 80.

"The driver initially pulls over, but as deputies exit their vehicle, the driver sped away," said Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Brandon Warner.

Dashcam footage shows Bryant headed west toward Cheyenne before making a U-turn through the interstate median and heading east toward the Hillsdale exit.

He made another U-turn, took the exit and blew through a stop sign before getting back onto the service road.

A deputy requested spike strips over the radio, describing the pickup's speed as "70ish."

The footage shows clouds of dust obscuring the view through the windshield. A deputy can be heard coughing inside his patrol vehicle.

Bryant drove through a fence before getting out of the pickup and running across the interstate.

Bryant fell at one point but got back to his feet.

Deputies can be heard yelling at Bryant to get on the ground before three gunshots ring out.

"Shots fired. Shots fired. Suspect down," a deputy says over the radio.

'I Knew Something Bad Had Happened'

A motorist named Kevin Dollison told Cowboy State Daily he was traveling east on I-80 when he came upon the aftermath of the shooting.

He had been admiring the Wyoming scenery when he was startled by a sheriff patrol car with flashing lights behind him. He quickly pulled between two semitrailers to let it pass.

He noticed another sheriff's pickup traveling along the frontage road north of the interstate and more emergency vehicles.

"I knew something bad had happened," he said.

Authorities had not yet blocked off the interstate, and Kevin was able to drive slowly past the scene in the left lane.

Across the interstate, he noticed a ranch-style pickup awkwardly parked in a ditch.

He recalled seeing about 10 deputies gathered around a young-looking man wearing jeans and a white button-up shirt with two pockets over the chest.

"A deputy was performing chest compressions on him," Kevin said.

The Sheriff's Explanation

In its video briefing, the sheriff's office included slowed and enlarged portions of dashboard and body camera footage to illustrate what deputies perceived as a threat.

Warner characterized Bryant's posture as an "aggressive shooting stance."

The sheriff's office said one deputy believed Bryant was shooting at him. Another deputy fired his weapon.

"There was considerable distance between the deputies and the suspect, resulting in pixelated images that are difficult to see," Warner said.

Warner also explained that body cameras are worn at mid-torso level and that their fixed lenses do not capture everything a deputy sees or experiences.

Deputies rendered medical aid until rescue crews arrived. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was later determined the suspect was not in possession of a firearm," the video states.

Under Investigation

Once DCI completes its investigation, its findings will be reviewed by the Laramie County District Attorney's Office.

The sheriff's office also is conducting its own review of the incident.

Warner said the agency initiates a layered review process following critical incidents to evaluate whether deputies' actions conformed with the law, department policy and standard operating procedures.

DCI Director Ronnie Jones previously told Cowboy State Daily that there was no estimated timeline for the completion of the investigation, but that it would be conducted in a thorough and timely manner.

Cowboy State Daily reached out Tuesday to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, the Laramie County Coroner's Office and DCI for additional information.

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Body camera footage released Tuesday shows a Laramie County sheriff's deputy moments before the fatal shooting of Anthoney Bryant on Nov. 11. (Courtesy Laramie County Sheriffs Office)