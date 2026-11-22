When Pavilion rancher Rowdy Gorden brought a days-old raccoon into the house in May and announced he planned to raise it like a dog, his boyfriend, Trey Nate, thought he was crazy.

“I'm thinking, ‘What the hell?’” Nate told Cowboy State Daily. “I wasn't too fond of it at first.”

Gorden had discovered the tiny kit separated from its nest while moving hay on the ranch, small enough that his eyes were still tightly shut and he couldn't yet eat on his own.

He named him Riot.

“He was just by himself,” Gorden said. “He fit in the palm of my hand.”

Nate was initially repulsed at bringing a dumpster-diving animal indoors, and he balked at the idea of treating a wild animal with the care of a newborn baby.

“Trey did not want anything to do with it,” Gorden said. “He thought it was crazy bottle feeding a raccoon all through the night.”

Nate said that started to change as Riot outgrew around-the-clock feedings and learned to walk on his own. Now, the two are thick as thieves, a plot twist for Gorden after spending countless sleepless nights with Riot.

“Riot likes him more than me,” Gorden said. “Now, if I can’t catch him, I have to have Trey come get him.”

Riot the pet raccoon nibbles on the ear of his owner Rowdy Gorden. (Courtesy, Rowdy Gorden)

Pavilion rancher Rowdy Gorden takes a selfie with his pet raccoon, Riot, shortly after Gorden took him in as a kit and started raising him like a dog. (Courtesy, Rowdy Gorden)

Rowdy Gorden, left, and his boyfriend Trey Nate as the sun sets at their ranch near Pavilion. (Courtesy, Rowdy Gorden) Arrow left Arrow right

‘He’s A Handful’

By now, they said the novelty of having a raccoon in the house has largely worn off and Riot is just another member of the family.

He has his own treadmill in the home gym, where he runs alongside his humans while they work out. At breakfast, he takes a seat at the kitchen bar and eats dog food from his bowl, though his attention tends to wander toward the eggs on everyone else's plates.

If nobody offers him a bite, he’s perfectly capable of taking matters into his own dexterous hands

“If you open the fridge, he will be there in an instant trying to climb in and get grapes,” Gorden said. “He broke out of his kennel while we weren’t home and ate all of my farm fresh eggs off of the counter.”

Out on the ranch, Riot has taken an interest in the work, too. He chases side-by-sides, wrestles with the ranch's four dogs and occasionally joins when they're moving livestock.

His contributions to the operation are perhaps best described as enthusiastic.

In one video Gorden shared on social media, Riot can be seen circling a herd of cows as they move from one field to another.

“I mean, he was more like following us along,” Gorden said. “But he followed the cows.”

He knows his name and he knows when he’s doing something he’s not supposed to, like walking on the countertop. But Gorden said that doesn’t mean he listens when he gets caught.

“He’s too smart,” Gorden said. “He knows when he’s in trouble and doing something that he should not be. You yell his name and he closes his eyes.”

Riot's ranch antics have since drawn plenty of attention on social media. But Gorden warned that living with a semi-domesticated raccoon is far more demanding than any viral video makes it look.

“He looks cute, but he’s a handful,” Gorden said. “He’s not sweet and innocent like he looks all the time.”

Riot eats off a plate on the patio. (Courtesy, Rowdy Gorden)

‘Everybody Says They Want A Raccoon’

Gorden has the scars to prove it.

“He’s bit through my fingernail,” Gorden said. “I picked him up, and he went to play bite me and he bit underneath my fingernail. Half of my nail died.”

That was about a month ago. A friend who does nails trimmed away the dead part and covered what was left with acrylic gel to protect the nail bed, and Gorden has been waiting for the nail to grow back since.

“He doesn’t realize how hard he’s biting,” Gorden said. “It did not feel great.”

Also, Gorden said finding someone to watch Riot if he and Nate are gone is not as easy as finding a dog sitter. He stays in a kennel when he’s home alone, but Gorden said even leaving the house for a few hours can be tricky.

“I have a camera on him in the house when we leave, on his cage,” Gorden said. “I’m constantly checking to make sure he’s not getting out.”

Riot is already mischievous but the worst might be yet to come.

Glen Gamble, who runs G Bar G Veterinary Services in Riverton, previously told Cowboy State Daily that many the behavior of many captive raccoons can turn on a dime at around 5-6 months old.

“It’s like a light switch,” Gamble told Cowboy State Daily in 2024. “One day they’re fine. And then the next? Oh boy, you don’t know what you’ve got.”

Gamble said the change can be as extreme as opening the cage to find Regan from “The Exorcist,” the sweet young girl in the horror classic who becomes violently possessed by a demon.

Riot is right at that threshold now, but Gorden said he hasn’t seen any of those dramatic attitude shifts. He said he thinks that’s because he took preventative measures.

“I got him neutered,” Gorden said. “I think that took a lot of it out of him.”

Gorden also said he’s a believer in nurture over nature, and he thinks Riot’s adult temperament will depend more on how he’s raised on the ranch than on the fact that he’s a raccoon.

“They’re not supposed to be in captivity all the time,” Gorden said. “I think having him out running with the dogs and on the ranch helps him not become mean.”

Still, despite their best efforts to turn a wild animal into a pet, Gorden said being a raccoon owner is not for the faint of heart.

“Everybody says they want a raccoon, and I tell them it’s not just what you see us posting,” Gorden said. “I don’t recommend getting a raccoon to anybody, honestly.”

Riot the pet raccoon helps as one of his owners repairs a vehicle at their ranch near Pavilion. (Courtesy, Rowdy Gorden)

‘He’s Fun’

Gorden never set out to be a social media influencer, and neither did Riot. He also never expected to be a rancher.

“I didn’t even know how to drive a tractor,” Gorden said about life before the ranch.

Now, Gorden said he wouldn’t trade ranch life for anything, and the lifestyle he once knew nothing about has become the heart of his online following.

He has more than 20,000 followers on Facebook and more than 15,000 on TikTok, where he shares his days on the ranch and promotes his own brand, L2 Ranch Co.

As he grows the brand, Gorden said he expects Riot, and the share of his followers who tune in just for the raccoon, to be a big part of it.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do next with him to add him to the brand,” Gorden said. “He’s helped social media a lot.”

Riot’s popularity has also pushed him up the ranks of America’s Next Top Pet, an online contest run through TopPets where the public votes in rounds for a $10,000 monthly prize, with another $10,000 going to charity and grants.

With Riot in third place in the semifinals, Gorden has been urging his followers to vote and help push the raccoon into the finals.

“I went through most of the other pets in the running,” Gorden said. “I have not seen another raccoon.”

Win or lose the national pet competition, Riot has cemented his place as the ultimate ranch hand, brand mascot and household menace.

Some days, Gorden said, he wonders what he got himself into. But much like his unexpected path to ranching, he wouldn’t trade his life with Riot for anything.

“Trust me, he’s fun,” Gorden said. “You never know where a raccoon is going to take you in life. That’s what I can say.”

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.