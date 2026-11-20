A Texas outdoorsman who was incensed by the story of a Wyoming boy who picked up an elk antler, only to have his father charged with trespassing, has made good on his promise to take the boy hunting on his ranch.

Wilson Stout told Cowboy State Daily that Odin Galovich, 7, had a ball on his ranch last week.

The boy shot a big white-tailed deer buck, a turkey, and a wild Spanish goat and also went shed-antler hunting, Stout said.

He said he hopes that makes up for when his dad, Miles Galovich, was charged with trespassing over an elk antler Odin picked up in Hot Springs County.

“I’ve got his (Odin’s) deer in the back of my truck right now, headed to the taxidermist,” Stout told Cowboy State Daily during a telephone interview Friday.

Odin’s dad and grandfather, Paul Galovich, joined him on the Texas trip.

“He’s an amazing guy. He’s a very, very generous guy,” Miles Galovich told Cowboy State Daily.

True to his father’s description of him “as a boy of few words,” Odin got straight to the point when asked by Cowboy State Daily about his trip to Texas.

Hunting on the ranch was “cool,” and Stout, his family, and his friends were “nice,” Odin said.

Hot Springs County resident Miles Galovich and his son Odin pose with a turkey that Odin shot on Wilson Stout’s ranch in Texas. (Miles Galovich)

The Trespassing Case

The story began in April.

The owners of the LU Ranch in Hot Springs County were fed up with people trespassing to hunt shed antlers. So, they agreed to let Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens plant antlers with tracking devices on their property.

One was picked up by Odin, who lives on his family’s neighboring property. Miles was charged April 19 with hunting, fishing, trapping, or collecting antlers/horns on private land without permission, according to court records.

On Friday, he said the case was still pending in court.

Miles previously told Cowboy State Daily that from his perspective it was an innocent mistake.

He said that he was convinced he was driving through a section of state land when his son spotted a five-point elk shed about 20 yards from the road.

So, he gave his son permission to retrieve the antler.

His son later returned the antler to game wardens, and one of the wardens gave the boy Game and Fish stickers in exchange, apparently to soften the blow of having to give up the prized antler, he said.

When Stout read about the case, he was angered. He thought Odin and his dad got a raw deal and he wanted to balance it out with a positive experience.

“When I heard about that young boy, I said, ‘I’m going to invite that boy down to Texas and show him what hunting is all about,’” he said.

Odin Galovich, 7, shot this white-tailed deer buck on Wilson’s Stout’s Texas ranch. (Miles Galovich)

Adventure in Texas

Children must be age 12 to hunt big game in Wyoming, but Texas allows it at age 7, Stout said.

As a certified huntmaster, he hosts disabled veterans, children, and others for hunts on his family’s ranch properties.

He’s also familiar with Wyoming, having participated in the One-Shot Antelope Hunt near Lander.

Miles said he’d never been to Texas and added that Stout’s property is beautiful and teeming with game.

Stout and his friends “are all super-good guys. The service they provided Odin was amazing,” he said.

Stout said Odin took right to hunting. He had a chance at a true giant of a white-tailed deer buck but missed that shot.

Even so, he later shot a big buck as well as a wild Spanish goat.

Odin shined at turkey hunting, bagging a huge Rio Grande tom, Stout said.

“He shot it all by himself, in the head, with a .410 shotgun,” Stout said. “That kid is hooked on conservation and hunting for life now."

Hot Springs County resident Miles Galovich and his son Odin pose with a turkey that Odin shot on Wilson Stout’s ranch in Texas. (Miles Galovich)

Javelina Next?

Miles said that after the experience in Texas, he can’t wait to take Odin hunting in Wyoming once his son is old enough.

“I think he’ll be excited and ready for hunting here when he turns 12,” he said.

The family is also eager to return to Texas. Odin has yet to bag a javelina, a piglike animal known as a collared peccary.

“No javelinas came in when we were down there,” Miles said. “He (Stout) told us, 'Come back next year so Odin can get a javelina.’”

Stout said he was thankful to have the means to extend generosity to Odin, his family, and others like him.

He added that he, too, benefits immensely.

He’s battling cancer and said Odin’s spunk, and seeing the boy light up with each new experience, fortified his resolve to beat the disease.

“It lifted my spirits and gave me incredible faith and incredible energy,” Stout said.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.