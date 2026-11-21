Daniel Cardenas lives in Wyoming cattle country, but beef is becoming something of a luxury at his dinner table.

The Riverton-area resident said his family has dramatically cut back on beef consumption as prices have climbed, replacing steaks and hamburgers with more affordable pork and chicken.

“At home, we eat beef maybe three times per month now,” Cardenas told Cowboy State Daily.

His family has also cut its restaurant visits in half, eating out about once a week instead of twice.

“Although my family may continue to eat beef out of the home, I personally have stopped eating it out as well,” he said.

For Wyoming residents like Cardenas, the rising cost of beef presents a dilemma.

They live in one of the nation's premier cattle-producing states, surrounded by ranchers raising the very animals that eventually become steaks, roasts and hamburgers.

Yet buying beef directly from those ranchers isn't necessarily any cheaper than buying it at the grocery store. In most cases, it's considerably more costly.

That raises a question for Wyoming consumers who want to support local agriculture but also have families to feed: If buying directly from the rancher eliminates the middleman, why isn't the beef cheaper?

Stacy Berger, who ranches with her family near Saratoga, said the price difference between buying beef locally and buying beef from a grocery store comes down largely to economies of scale. Commercial facilities handle enormous numbers of cattle, allowing the costs of labor, equipment and processing to be spread across thousands of animals. (Berger Ranch)

Why So Expensive?

Walter Ackerman of Alpine has been asking himself that question.

Ackerman told Cowboy State Daily in an email that he tries hard to buy beef locally produced, processed and sold – but he can’t.

“Not because it is not available, but because it is so much more expensive than the grocery store,” he said. “Every local direct from the ranch producer is far more expensive. Why?”

It's a question that cuts to the heart of Wyoming's cattle industry, where ranchers have increasingly explored selling directly to consumers rather than sending their animals through the traditional commercial beef-supply chain.

The appeal seems straightforward: Consumers know where their beef comes from, ranchers may receive a larger share of the final sale price, and more money can stay in Wyoming communities.

But eliminating the middleman doesn't eliminate the expenses involved in raising, feeding, slaughtering, processing, packaging and distributing beef.

And for smaller ranching operations, those expenses can add up quickly.

Kyle Doyle's daughter Kaelan stands beneath a Harding Ranch sign on a day Doyle had scheduled to pick up a beef order. "I think it's important (that my kids) see the full life cycle of how the food gets to our table," he said. (Kyle Doyle)

The Economics Of Beef

Stacy Berger, who ranches with her family near Saratoga, said the difference comes down largely to economies of scale.

Most Wyoming ranchers raise calves that eventually enter the conventional beef-supply chain, she said. Those animals might be sold to another operation for finishing, spend time in a feedlot and ultimately be processed at a large commercial facility.

Such facilities handle enormous numbers of cattle, allowing the costs of labor, equipment and processing to be spread across thousands of animals.

“They can run a lot of cattle and be processed very quickly,” Berger said.

Direct-to-consumer operations like the Bergers' work on an entirely different scale.

Rather than sending large numbers of cattle through commercial facilities, the family might finish 10 to 20 animals at a time, a couple of times a year.

Feeding fewer animals means the cost per animal is higher, Berger said. Processing them at a smaller facility also comes at a premium.

The Bergers take their cattle to 307 Meats in Laramie, where the beef can be dry-aged for up to 21 days.

Dry-aging takes time and requires refrigerated space, adding expense to the process, Berger said. It also results in a better product.

“The quality of that processing is quite a bit better, but you also pay more,” she said.

Unlike a large commercial processor moving cattle through its facilities as efficiently as possible, a smaller processor may devote more time to individual animals and customized orders.

For consumers, that can mean greater control over the cuts they receive and how their beef is processed.

But it also means paying for that additional attention.

“It's mostly quality, I would say, in all aspects of the chain,” Berger said.

And the costs aren't standing still.

“Every time we've taken animals to the processor we have paid more than the time before,” she said.

Feed costs and cattle prices have also increased substantially, creating additional pressure on ranchers trying to keep their products affordable.

Stacy Berger, who ranches with her family near Saratoga, said the price difference between buying beef locally and buying beef from a grocery store comes down largely to economies of scale. Commercial facilities handle enormous numbers of cattle, allowing the costs of labor, equipment and processing to be spread across thousands of animals. (Berger Ranch)

What The Numbers Show

A University of Missouri Extension analysis of direct-to-consumer beef marketing helps explain why selling beef directly to customers isn't necessarily a shortcut to lower prices.

The analysis examines the costs associated with finishing and marketing cattle through different sales arrangements, including whole, half and quarter animals and individual retail cuts.

In one model, the estimated cost of producing a finished beef animal is $2,692.81.

After accounting for marketing, operating interest and ownership costs, the total cost of finishing and selling that animal in halves rises to approximately $3,624.

That works out to about $2.48 per pound of live animal weight.

Selling the same animal as individual retail cuts is substantially more expensive.

According to the extension analysis, total costs for selling beef by the cut can reach $5,690.73 per animal, or approximately $3.90 per pound of live weight.

That figure includes production, processing, marketing, refrigerated storage, custom packaging and other operating expenses.

The additional costs reflect the work involved in selling individual packages of hamburger, steaks and roasts rather than arranging for one or two customers to purchase an entire animal.

A rancher selling retail cuts must coordinate processing, pick up and store packaged meat, advertise products, manage inventory, communicate with customers and distribute individual orders.

Each of those steps requires time, equipment and money.

Kyle Doyle has been buying beef from Harding Ranch in Meriden for about a decade, and he has no intention of going back to purchasing all his beef at the grocery store. (Kyle Doyle)

Beef Prices Keep Climbing

Meanwhile, consumers shopping at grocery stores aren't exactly finding bargains, either.

Beef prices have climbed sharply as the national cattle herd has contracted and consumer demand has remained strong.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, beef and veal prices were 15% higher in January 2026 than a year earlier. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast that beef and veal prices will average 8.7% higher in 2026 than in 2025.

BLS data show that fresh regular ground beef averaged $6.75 per pound nationally in October, down about 17 cents from August.

For families already struggling with grocery bills, even modest differences in price can determine whether beef makes it into the shopping cart.

But comparing grocery-store meat with beef purchased directly from a rancher isn't always straightforward.

A supermarket customer can buy a single pound of hamburger or a package of steaks.

A customer purchasing a quarter or half beef from a rancher generally receives a mixture of steaks, roasts, ground beef and other cuts, often paying hundreds or thousands of dollars at once.

And the price advertised by a rancher may be based on the animal's hanging weight — its weight after slaughter and initial dressing — rather than the amount of packaged beef the buyer ultimately takes home.

That distinction matters because bones, fat and trimming reduce the final weight of the meat.

As Cowboy State Daily previously reported in its guide to buying beef in bulk , some Wyoming consumers have found that purchasing a whole or partial animal can bring their average cost per pound below grocery-store prices.

But those savings depend on the rancher's prices, processing costs, the mix of cuts and how much beef a household actually uses.

They also require something not every Wyoming family has: enough money upfront to purchase a substantial amount of beef, along with freezer space to store it.

Stacy Berger, who ranches with her family near Saratoga, said the price difference between buying beef locally and buying beef from a grocery store comes down largely to economies of scale. Commercial facilities handle enormous numbers of cattle, allowing the costs of labor, equipment and processing to be spread across thousands of animals. (Berger Ranch)

For Some, It's Worth Every Penny

Kyle Doyle has been buying beef from Harding Ranch in Meriden for about a decade, and he has no intention of going back to purchasing all his beef at the grocery store.

Doyle said his interest in cooking grew after watching television programs featuring the late chef and food personality Anthony Bourdain.

As he began taking home cooking more seriously, he started paying closer attention to the ingredients he was using.

“Previously I had never considered the option of sourcing beef locally; it just wasn't something I thought of or was educated on,” Doyle told Cowboy State Daily.

Buying beef from Harding Ranch changed that.

“Buying beef from Harding Ranch was probably our first significant venture into buying local very intentionally, and it's changed everything for us with regards to how we look at our consumer purchases,” he said.

One advantage, Doyle said, is the ability to fill out a cut sheet specifying how his family wants its beef processed.

Rather than being limited to whatever cuts are available at the grocery store, he can customize the order to fit his household's preferences.

Doyle readily acknowledges that purchasing beef in bulk requires a significant upfront investment.

But for his family, the quality of the meat and the way the cattle are raised justify the expense.

“We've been convinced since the very first meal we cooked with Harding Ranch beef that this was the way to go,” he said. “We've never looked back since that first purchase and truthfully I don't really concern myself with what the 'cost-per-pound' breaks out to year over year.”

He said his family believes strongly in the ranch's approach to raising and caring for its animals.

“The quality is so good and we believe so much in how Harding Ranch goes about raising and treating their animals ... it's just a non-negotiable for us at this point,” Doyle said.

His family budgets for the annual purchase and carefully manages its beef supply to make it last until the next delivery.

Stacy Berger, who ranches with her family near Saratoga, said the price difference between buying beef locally and buying beef from a grocery store comes down largely to economies of scale. Commercial facilities handle enormous numbers of cattle, allowing the costs of labor, equipment and processing to be spread across thousands of animals. (Berger Ranch)

A Choice Not Everyone Can Make

That kind of loyalty is valuable to ranchers trying to build a market for their beef outside the conventional meat industry.

But not every Wyoming household has the flexibility to make the same choice.

For someone like Cardenas, the question isn't necessarily whether locally raised beef tastes better or whether ranchers deserve to earn more for their work.

It's whether beef itself fits into the family budget.

And for Ackerman, who wants to support local producers but finds their prices difficult to justify, the economics of buying local remain frustrating.

The irony is that ranchers and consumers are both facing rising costs.

Berger said small producers simply cannot match the volume and efficiency of the major processors.

In a state where raising cattle is part of the economy, culture and identity, that creates an uncomfortable reality: Some Wyoming families live surrounded by cattle but increasingly find beef too expensive to put on their own dinner tables.

Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.