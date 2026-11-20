An inheritance meant to benefit a Wyoming charity instead has become the center of a multimillion-dollar estate theft investigation that has left a Buffalo attorney disbarred, her daughter facing felony charges and three women headed through the criminal court system.

Tonia Hanson, who was entrusted with handling the estates of a pair of elderly siblings, originally faced 20 felony charges. She pleaded guilty to six charges in August, and prosecutors have recommended a prison sentence of four to eight years.

Her daughter, Tyffani Harbaugh, faces nine felony charges in the same investigation and is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing Dec. 10.

Deborah Ruth Jennings, 76, who served as personal representative of the estate, has already pleaded no contest to one count of grand theft.

Now years after the estate dealings first came under scrutiny, the criminal cases are nearing a resolution, although a major question remains: how much of the more than $2.1 million estate must be repaid in restitution?

A Nov. 12 court order moved Hanson's sentencing and restitution hearing to Dec. 18, when attorneys are expected to dispute the amount she owes.

Harbaugh's anticipated plea hearing was also pushed into December following a motion filed Thursday.

Tyffani Harbaugh, left, and Deborah Ruth Jennings.

'A Spectacle Of A Trial'

During Hanson's Aug. 17 change-of-plea hearing, District Judge Matthew F.G. Castano acknowledged the extraordinary nature of the case.

"Ms. Hanson, I thank you for sparing everyone in this matter what could have been a spectacle of a trial," Castano told her. "It means a lot to the court and the court system, and it means a great deal to have you take some accountability here for the circumstance."

Hanson's felony counts included two alleging intentional abuse of an adult, four involving writings purporting to be someone else's and 14 counts of grand theft.

Instead of taking the case to trial, she pleaded guilty to one adult-abuse count, one count of forgery and four grand-theft counts.

The other 14 counts are to be dismissed under the agreement.

The recommended sentence is a minimum of four years behind bars, with credit for time served and any sentences running concurrently. The agreement contains a "cold plea" provision.

Castano has not yet imposed a sentence.

The guilty pleas also haven't settled how much Hanson should be required to pay back.

"We probably will need quite a bit of time because it's going to be an argued restitution amount," the attorney warned.

The court has reserved three hours for Hanson's Dec. 18 hearing.

Siblings' Estate

The story goes back more than a decade to two elderly siblings and the money they left behind.

One died in April 2016. His sister died in October 2018.

Hanson was involved in handling the siblings' estate matters, putting her in a position of responsibility over substantial assets.

The criminal affidavit describes the older woman as elderly and struggling with cognitive and vision problems during the period investigators examined.

It also lays out a complicated financial trail involving estate accounts, transfers, real estate, vehicles and businesses associated with people involved in the case.

Investigators identified more than $2.18 million in assets associated with the man's estate. After certain listed expenses and distributions, the affidavit calculated around $1.81 million in undistributed estate assets.

On Oct. 19, 2018, $386,554.16 from a certificate of deposit associated with the sister was deposited into Hanson's attorney trust account.

The woman died the following day.

Investigators also examined deeds involving property interests belonging to the elderly woman. A forensic handwriting examination identified indications that someone had attempted to imitate her signature on three documents, court documents show.

The affidavit describes other financial transactions that investigators believed were connected to the alleged diversion of estate assets.

The money trail eventually led investigators to Hanson, her daughter and Jennings, who was involved in administering the elderly woman's estate.

Daughter's Case

Hanson's daughter Harbaugh also faces nine felony charges in the estate investigation, including two counts of intentional abuse of a vulnerable adult, three involving documents made to look as though someone else had signed them and four counts of grand theft.

Investigators allege that Harbaugh benefited from money belonging to the elderly man's estate, including $19,927 used to pay off a loan on her 2011 Toyota 4Runner.

The affidavit also details how $40,000 from a $100,000 wrongful-death settlement involving the man was puttoward the purchase of property for Golden Bungalow Properties LLC, a company owned by Hanson and Harbaugh.

Harbaugh also notarized the May 2016 document releasing the wrongful-death claim, investigators wrote.

Her case had been headed for a jury trial beginning Dec. 29, but her attorneys asked the court this week to cancel it after reaching the substance of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The judge granted that request Wednesday, and her change-of-plea hearing has since been moved to Dec. 10, eight days before her mother's sentencing.

'I Did What The Lawyer Said'

The third defendant, Jennings, has already resolved her criminal charges through a no-contest plea.

Jennings, 76, originally faced nine felonies: one count of intentional abuse of a vulnerable adult, one involving a writing purporting to be another person's and seven counts of grand theft.

At an Oct. 20 hearing before District Court Judge Michael J. McGrady, she pleaded no contest to a grand-theft charge.

"The purpose for that being the count is that it encapsulates pretty much largely everything that has gone on in the case," her attorney, Christopher Wages, told the court.

"My client is 76 years old. She's lived a law-abiding life up to this," he said.

Wages argued that Jennings had relied on the attorney's directions rather than making decisions on her own, explaining that, as a layperson, she essentially says, “Well, I did what the lawyer said."

Jennings' no-contest plea allows her to accept a criminal conviction without formally admitting the allegations.

Under her agreement, the other eight charges were to be dismissed, and she was ordered to pay $79,994.17 in restitution to the Wyoming Community Foundation.

A payment plan filed Nov. 18 calls for minimum payments of $150 per month.

At that monthly rate, repaying nearly $80,000 would take more than 44 years, assuming no additional payments or recoveries.

'Fleeced The Estate'

There was another important party in the estate proceedings: the Wyoming Community Foundation.

The Laramie-based nonprofit says it was supposed to inherit the elderly woman's estate. Instead, substantial assets disappeared before they could reach the organization.

The foundation took the dispute to court April 26, 2024, filing a civil lawsuit in Johnson County District Court against Hanson, Harbaugh, Jennings and several other individuals and businesses.

"This case is about a now-disbarred lawyer (Hanson) who flouted these principles, and with the assistance of others, fleeced the estate of her elderly client," the foundation alleged.

"The Foundation sues to recover damages for a stolen inheritance," the complaint states.

The lawsuit named Balzac Properties LLC, Golden Bungalow Properties LLC, Christopher Rodriguez, Carmen Rodriguez and R Ranch LLC in addition to the three women.

The complaint identified Harbaugh as Hanson's daughter and Jennings as the personal representative of the estate.

The civil lawsuit was eventually dismissed in 2025 with prejudice against Hanson, Harbaugh, Jennings and two of the companies, meaning the foundation generally cannot bring those same claims against them again.

Disbarred For Stealing

Hanson's handling of the elderly woman’s estate had already cost her a law license before she faced criminal charges.

The Wyoming Supreme Court disbarred the former Buffalo attorney Dec. 7, 2023, after the Wyoming State Bar investigated financial misconduct involving the estate and a separate case involving money entrusted to Hanson.

The bar's findings were damning.

"Hanson committed a theft of funds from the estate in violation of a court order for distribution of the estate," the bar wrote.

It also found that Hanson had defrauded the Wyoming Community Foundation, which was supposed to inherit the elderly woman's estate, of a substantial amount of money.

The Supreme Court ordered Hanson to pay the foundation $40,000 in restitution, along with $4,128.99 in costs and administrative fees to the State Bar.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.