It’s time to take a look at what’s happening around Wyoming for Tuesday, November 17th. I’m Mac Watson.

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Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday unveiled a request to add $527 million to the state's two-year, $10 billion budget. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports the governor says he wants to get the Wyoming Business Council through another year, boost property tax relief, and defend Wyoming water.

“It includes around $14 to $15 million for recommendation for the Wyoming Business Council. It was curbed back to one year of operating costs, so this would keep the Business Council alive for another year, basically while the legislature figures out what they want to do with it. It would include extra money for the AG's office because of those big concerns like water, the water deal out of the Colorado River, pro-life laws that the state is perennially defending, and that kind of stuff. As far as the legislature approving this supplemental budget, we really don't know how that's going to go. There's so much turnover, especially in the House, that it's difficult to predict whether the legislature is going to add more, take away, shift the priorities, or do something else.”

The odd-year supplemental is a stopgap designed to fill inflationary and surprise needs not accounted for in Wyoming’s main two-year budget, Gordon told reporters at a press conference Monday.

Read the full story HERE.

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A Casper man is in a Utah jail after he allegedly fired a handgun in a road rage confrontation late last week on Interstate 80 near Park City, Utah. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports 30-year-old Tyler Dean Asay told troopers he did it as a “show of force” after the driver cut him off.

“When they pulled Asay over, he was driving with two other people. They found an open container, a gun on his lap, and four more guns in the vehicle. After they discovered that he should not legally own a firearm, authorities placed him and the other occupants of the vehicle in custody. A probable cause affidavit has been sent to the DA's office. However, Asay has not yet had an initial appearance before a judge, and they do not have one scheduled at this time.”

The probable cause affidavit lists five alleged offenses: Two counts of aggravated assault with road rage enhancements, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and altering the identifying marks on a handgun. If convicted on both counts, Asay could face up to 30 years, along with additional penalties for the misdemeanor offenses.

Read the full story HERE.

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With mass layoffs planned at WE Soda, Gov. Mark Gordon stalled the company’s $12.9 million grant request to study global trona pressures. Cowboy State Daily’s Emma Jane Jackson reports the governor’s decision is drawing high praise from the local union president.

“Since the layoffs were announced, the union president Marshall Cummings had been urging people to submit public comments against the company being granted these funds. and on Monday, Governor Gordon announced that he is not making a decision on whether or not to grant the funds to this company. Instead, he's asking the Energy Authority to do an expedited study on the economic impacts in Sweetwater County, as well as the global dynamics that led to this decision and that are impacting the Trona industry. While there's no exact timeline in place, I did talk to the governor's communications director, and she said that the energy authority has a sense of urgency about this, and they are hoping to get this sorted. And they are hoping to get this report done so the governor can make his decision before he leaves office at the start of 2027. I also talked to Marshall Cummings, the president of the union representing the Wisota workers, and he said that he's very happy about this decision and praised Governor Gordon, saying, ‘I'm super proud he's my governor.’”

WE Soda CEO Alasdair Warren told Cowboy State Daily in September that cheap Chinese soda ash had upended global export markets, leaving every ton of Wyoming soda ash exported unprofitable.

Read the full story HERE.

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Former gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Bextel said volunteers' mistakes caused her campaign finance report to show her having a $400,000 surplus. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports she says they didn't record expenses correctly and she “literally exactly spent every penny” of her donations.

“It's a little tricky to pin it down with so many changes and revisions. But you know, as of last week, it looked like she had a surplus of around $300,000, a war chest basically going out of this campaign, which tends to beg questions: What are you going to do? Are you running again? And so we asked her about that days ago. She sent back a shrug emoji, which we reported. So then on Monday, her amended reports had shown a greater surplus of around $400,000. So I asked her about that, and she said no. she basically said that this is a documentation error where the people filing her campaign reports will see multiple instances of the same expense, think it's a wrongful duplicate, curb all of the repeats when in fact these are recurring expenses that aren't getting counted.”

Bextel’s campaign committee filed its primary report by the original Oct. 27 deadline for candidates. Since then it has filed five amendments.

Read the full story HERE.

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I’ll have more news from Cowboy State Daily right after this.

Cowboy State Daily News continues now….

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Colorado says it might start reintroducing wolverines to the state in 2027, and Wyoming is high on the list of possible sources despite having an endangered population of 15. Cowboy State Daily’s Mark Heinz reports the goal is for Colorado to have as many as 100 of the nomadic creatures.

“There could possibly be some that come from Wyoming. Their wolverine reintroduction plan lists Wyoming as one of the better spots, just based on the similar ecology and scavenging base for wolverines between the two states. However, the one hitch there would be that Wyoming doesn't seem to have a lot of wolverines to begin with. Our official population is about 15 Wolverines. There might be more than that in the state, but they're such elusive creatures and so hard to track. We just don't know. But Colorado is hoping to start in winter, starting next year in 2027, every winter for three winters to bring in at least 15 Wolverines. The end goal is an established population of 50 to 100 Wolverines.”

Pending a final ruling from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Colorado might start reintroducing wolverines next year. The program was initiated by a bill passed by the Colorado Legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May 2024.

Read the full story HERE.

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Dog-sledder Jason Matthews said he purchased two historic Yellowstone cabins so they wouldn't become playhouses for the wealthy. Cowboy State Daily’s Andrew Rossi reports he is now restoring them for preservation purposes only.

“The purchase came with the agreement that they would not be turned into playhouses or luxury Airbnbs or additions on the people's mansions or something at a really high-end resort. The person who owned these cabins wanted them to serve something functional, a utilitarian purpose as they were originally designed to be. So when Jason bought them, his condition was he would use them for that purpose, so he loaded them onto a trailer, took them from Livingston to his ranch, to his ranch near Norris Hot Springs, and he's using them as the original owner would have liked.”

Matthews found the two cabins on Facebook Marketplace. They were being sold by a landowner in Paradise Valley, near Livingston, whose plans for the structures had fallen through.

Read the full story HERE.

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A Cheyenne father is charged with felony aggravated child abuse after his 9-week-old son suffered brain bleeding and leg injuries while in his care. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports court documents say he used “bicycle kicks” to get the baby to pass gas.

“22-year-old Benyen Glade has been charged with recklessly causing injury to a child. After the baby was discovered not breathing, he was rushed to the hospital and later life flighted, where doctors determined that he was suffering from head trauma. At first, Benyen said that the baby had stopped breathing because he was startled by a fan. Then he later told investigators that he was being a little bit rough while he was doing bicycle kicks, performing bicycle kicks on the baby, trying to relieve him of gas. Glade is currently being held at the Laramie County Detention Center. He will next appear for a preliminary hearing.”

If convicted, Glade faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Read the full story HERE.

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A North Carolina-based opera singer and composer alleges that Kanye West locked him in a Cody High School band room and made him compose a biblical opera under “horrendous” conditions. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports in the lawsuit, Chase Taylor claims he and others were not able to leave except for approved bathroom breaks.

“Taylor's lawsuit is asking for damages, compensation, and rights to the music that he says he composed. He details what he describes as horrendous conditions, locked in the band room of Cody High School, and then for later operas, you know, shuffled around to Los Angeles, to New York City, always rushed, always under the gun, under credited and underpaid. The complaint says that Kanye's team locked the doors and did you know was creating those conditions, but also that Kanye would come into the band room and have a massage and interact with the locals and the press, but that he wasn't helping with the show.”

Taylor’s civil complaint says West’s team contacted him to have him perform the lead role of Daniel in an opera about the Old Testament King Nebuchadnezzar, in November 2019.

Read the full story HERE.

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And that’s today’s news. Get your free digital subscription to Wyoming's only statewide newspaper by hitting the Daily Newsletter button on Cowboy State Daily Dot Com - and you can watch this newscast every day by clicking Subscribe on our YouTube channel, or listen to us on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for watching - I’m Mac Watson, for Cowboy State Daily.