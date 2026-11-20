Julia Nieto rarely answers her personal phone while she's working as a nuisance officer for the Rock Springs Police Department.

But when her phone rang Thursday morning, something told her to pick it up.

"The first thing I hear is, 'Mommy?'" Nieto told Cowboy State Daily on Friday.

On the other end was her 17-year-old daughter, Emily, a senior at Rock Springs High School.

Emily had been badly burned in an accident during her welding class. Her clothing had caught fire, leaving her with severe burns to her neck, chest, chin and arms.

"When I heard her scream, 'Mommy,' I'm gone. I'm done," Julia said.

She raced the three blocks to the high school, arriving before the ambulance.

What she found was horrifying.

"You could see her hair had been singed. Her eyelashes singed," Julia recalled. "Her undershirt and her bra were melted together."

Less than 24 hours later, Emily was in a burn unit at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, facing multiple skin graft surgeries and an uncertain recovery.

Doctors have identified second- and third-degree burns, and the family has been told Emily will likely remain hospitalized for at least several weeks.

But even as she confronts the pain and uncertainty ahead, the teenager who loves welding, auto mechanics, sharks and her three dogs has already made one thing clear to her mother.

"Mom, this is not going to stop me," Emily told her. "I'll figure it out."

Emily Nieto was flown to a Salt Lake City burn unit Thursday after her clothing caught fire during welding class at Rock Springs High School. "This is not going to stop me," the 17-year-old facing multiple surgeries and a long recovery told her mother. (Nieton Family)

'She Was On Fire'

Emily was practicing stick welding Thursday morning when her shirt caught fire.

Stick welding is a process that uses an electric arc and a metal electrode to melt and join pieces of metal. The process generates intense heat and sparks, making protective clothing and equipment essential.

According to Emily's aunt, Janie Suarez, Emily was wearing a flame-resistant work shirt, welding gloves and a protective helmet when the accident happened.

Flame-resistant clothing is designed to resist ignition and stop burning when the ignition source is removed, but it does not eliminate the risk of burns.

Exactly how Emily's shirt caught fire remains unclear.

When she realized she was burning, Emily tried to put out the flames herself, but her protective gloves and helmet made it difficult, Suarez said.

She screamed for her friend and classmate, Javier.

"Javier turned around and when he turned around he saw her on fire," Julia told Cowboy State Daily through tears.

Emily managed to remove her helmet as she struggled to extinguish the flames.

A teacher helped her remove her burning welding shirt and accompanied her to the school nurse's office.

Despite her injuries, Emily walked there herself.

"She toughed it. She walked," Julia said.

The severity of her burns became apparent when her mother arrived.

Emily was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where her father, Carlos Nieto, joined the family.

Friends and classmates from the welding program came to see Emily. Some were as bewildered by the accident as her parents.

"We don't know how it happened. Emily is the best welder we have," Julia recalled her daughter's classmates telling her.

According to the Rock Springs High School website, Greg Buel leads the school's Career and Technical Education welding program and coaches students in regional and national welding competitions.

But Julia said another, newer instructor was assisting Thursday. Neither she nor Suarez knew the instructor's name.

Cowboy State Daily reached out to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Paul Grube and Buel for information about the accident and the school's response. Neither returned messages before publication.

The Nieto family. (Nieton Family)

A Long Road Ahead

Doctors at Memorial Hospital stabilized Emily, but the hospital does not have a specialized burn unit equipped to treat injuries of her severity.

She needed to be transferred to the University of Utah.

That transfer was delayed for more than six hours because the burn unit initially had no available beds, Suarez said.

When a bed finally opened, Emily and her mother boarded an air ambulance to Salt Lake City. Carlos drove there to join them.

Both parents were allowed to stay in their daughter's hospital room, Julia said.

On Friday, doctors and nurses were working to assess the full extent of Emily's injuries and determine what treatment she will need.

Suarez described burns covering the front of Emily's neck, extending down her chest and arms.

"From her neck to her chest and down her arms are just covered in blisters," she said.

The family has been told that some of the damage cannot be fully assessed until doctors see how Emily's skin responds and begins to heal.

At least three areas are expected to require skin grafts, Suarez said.

Doctors are considering taking healthy skin from Emily's thigh to repair the most severely damaged areas, her mother told Cowboy State Daily. The family expects she could undergo two or three surgeries within the coming week.

Nutrition will also be important as her body works to heal.

The burns to her neck are of particular concern.

Swelling in that area has raised questions about whether her breathing and speech could be affected. The family said speech therapy will be part of her recovery, along with physical and occupational therapy.

There are also concerns about the emotional toll of an accident that unfolded in a matter of seconds.

For now, the family is taking the recovery one day at a time.

"We are staying as strong as we can for her," Julia said.

Emily Nieto was flown to a Salt Lake City burn unit Thursday after her clothing caught fire during welding class at Rock Springs High School. "This is not going to stop me," the 17-year-old facing multiple surgeries and a long recovery told her mother. (Nieton Family)

'She's A Strong Cookie'

For those who know Emily, it's difficult to imagine a teenager better suited to tackling a challenge head-on.

The Rock Springs High School senior is a welder, an aspiring automotive professional, a college student, a part-time employee and an Eagle Scout.

"She's a busy bee in that school," Julia said.

Emily served as president of her school's Future Business Leaders of America chapter last year and has competed at the national level.

She's involved in SkillsUSA, takes dual-enrollment college courses and works part time at Valvoline.

She loves welding and auto mechanics and has been exploring a future in automotive fabrication.

She's also the kind of teenager who doesn't think twice about getting her hands dirty.

She's worked on her own vehicle, replacing brakes and rotors.

"For heaven's sake, there's days she comes home smelling like diesel fuel," Julia said.

Emily is also an Eagle Scout whose service project involved building beds for dogs at an animal shelter.

At home, she adores her three dogs and has a particular fascination with sharks.

Her mother describes her as a girl who stays busy, works hard and cares deeply about others.

"She's the sweetest girl in the world you'd meet," Julia said.

And despite the horrific injuries she suffered Thursday, Emily has already shown flashes of the resilience her family knows so well.

When friends from her welding class visited her in the Rock Springs hospital, she tried to remain upbeat for their sake.

“She was trying to be so positive with her friends,” Suarez said.

Emily’s mother said the school's career and technical education instructors have also rallied around the family, calling Carlos to check on Emily after learning she was the student who had been injured.

"The instructors with the school have been amazing," Julia said.

Emily has developed close relationships through the school's Career & Technical Education program, making the accident especially difficult for the people who have watched her develop her skills.

"She's a strong cookie," Julia said.

Emily Nieto was flown to a Salt Lake City burn unit Thursday after her clothing caught fire during welding class at Rock Springs High School. "This is not going to stop me," the 17-year-old facing multiple surgeries and a long recovery told her mother. (Nieton Family)

Family Faces Mounting Expenses

As Emily begins what could be weeks of hospitalization followed by months of recovery and rehabilitation, her family is confronting another worry: How to pay for it all.

Carlos Nieto, who worked for Pacific Steel for more than a decade, has been unemployed since July and is looking for work.

Julia continues to work for the Rock Springs Police Department, where she said her supervisors have been understanding and supportive.

"My commanders at the police department have been amazing," she said.

But with Emily hospitalized in Salt Lake City and her younger brothers still at home in Rock Springs, the family faces significant travel expenses, time away from work and mounting medical costs.

Suarez said she worried almost immediately about how her sister and brother-in-law would manage financially while caring for their daughter.

"I was really worried about her situation and how they would be able to afford these medical bills," she said.

She organized an online fundraiser to help cover Emily's medical care, follow-up appointments, rehabilitation and the family's travel and living expenses.

The family ultimately hopes to raise $150,000, Suarez said, although the fundraiser's initial goal was set at $45,000.

By midafternoon Friday, 84 donors had contributed just over $8,000, roughly 18% of that initial goal.

The fundraiser, Support Emily Nieto, 17-Year-Old RSHS Welding Burn Accident , is accepting donations.

A message left with the Rock Springs Police Department seeking comment on its support for the family was not returned before publication.

'This Is Not Going To Stop Me'

For Julia Nieto, the past 24 hours have been a blur of fear, hospital rooms, medical conversations and the helplessness of watching her daughter suffer.

The teenager who loves working with her hands now faces surgeries to repair badly burned skin, therapy to regain strength and mobility, and an uncertain road back to the activities she loves.

Her parents are preparing for a long stay in Salt Lake City, while family and friends back home in Rock Springs rally around them.

But amid the uncertainty, Julia is holding on to something her daughter told her from her hospital bed.

Even after the flames, the ambulance ride, the flight to Utah and the painful realization of what lies ahead, Emily was already thinking about her future.

"Mom, this is not going to stop me," she said. "I'll figure it out."

Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.