Basin’s tallest structure was pulled down Thursday, giving onlookers a bit of a scare as it toppled toward them instead of the intended direction.

The abandoned 60,000-gallon elevated steel water tower, adjacent to the Wyoming Retirement Center, could have been a safety hazard if it collapsed. So, the Wyoming Department of Health proactively decided to tear it down.

It didn’t go exactly to plan, as a video of the event shows.

"There it goes ... oh crap, oh crap, not where it's supposed to go!" a woman's voice in the video says, calling the play-by-play as the steel tower collapsed in a grass field in the direction of the camera about 30 yards away.

"Wow," she continued, walking slowly toward the tower once it settled a few feet beyond yellow caution tape cordoning off the area.

"Wow. I thought it was supposed to go the other way," she added.

Barbara Ann Greene, president of the Basin Area Chamber of Commerce, was among several people watching from a safe distance, in a safe direction, when the tower took its wrong turn.

“They cut through the center (support) and three of the four legs to make it flexible enough to collapse, and attached a strong metal cable to an excavator,” she told Cowboy State Daily. “The goal was that when the last leg was cut, the excavator would pull it so that it fell toward the west.”

When the last leg was cut, the excavator pulled west. The tower fell north.

“All of us standing on the north side were a little bit surprised when it came toward us, instead of going towards where they had planned it to go,” Greene said.

Nobody was injured and nothing was damaged, but the local landmark was gone for good.

"Well, everyone is safe," the woman in the video says while getting a closer look and recalling a time when a similar tower fell on a house in Worland. "I can't believe how close it came to the light post but managed to miss it."

Always Been There

Greene has tried tracing the history of Basin’s water tower. To her surprise, there wasn’t much to find.

“It's very hard to track down the history of it, including when it was built,” she said. “It's been a landmark all of my life, and that's nearly 70 years.”

Similar water towers were erected across Wyoming during the first half of the 20th century.

A 1929 photograph shows an almost identical water tower within the city limits of Greybull. The Basin water tower could have been that old, if not older, Greene said.

Regardless of how long it had been there, the water tower showed signs of age. As the years wore on, the structure grew rustier and more corroded, and collapse wasn’t the only hazard it posed.

“There was lead and chemicals in the paint,” Greene said. “One of the guys that worked (at the Wyoming Retirement Center) bet that there were a bunch of hornet nests and couldn't imagine what else might be in there.”

If the tower collapsed, it could have fallen onto the north wing of the retirement center. That wasn’t a risk worth taking, so the Wyoming Department of Health opened a bidding process in July to demolish the tower.

Greene said the risk of collapse was not an idle concern. Many Bighorn Basin residents can recall what happened in Worland on March 7, 1990.

“A water tower fell on someone’s home in Worland many years ago,” Greene said. “Rather than have that happen, they decided to just do it before it happens.”

Home Light’s On

The water tower had been abandoned for years before it was taken down, but the red lights at the top were still functioning.

Locals were nostalgic for the tower and the lights. The tower sat high enough that northbound drivers on Wyoming Highway 789 could see the lights for miles.

“It was a landmark for many of us,” said Basin resident Julie Lowe. “You could see it a few miles out of town. It was a mark that there was a town ahead, and for many of us, it meant we were almost home.”

Greene spoke with Mitch Baker, who used to work at the Wyoming Retirement Center. He told her he never noticed the lights were visible during the southbound drive from Greybull until two nights before the tower came down.

“He noticed that starting around the hospital, midway between Basin and Greybull, and got glimpses of that tower about five times before he got to Basin. I never noticed that either. It's just one of those things that's always been there, so you don't really think about it.”

After the tower was pulled down, staff from the Wyoming Retirement Center rushed over to find the lights. They were broken but mostly intact after the collapse.

Greene and Lowe heard the lights would be pieced back together and put on display at the center.

“They’ll be able to fix it and glue them back together,” Greene said. “That light has lit up Basin (for years). When we were coming home from the south, one of the first things we saw was that little red light on top.”

Hard To (But Had To) Go

Basin residents generally agreed that while it was hard to see their water tower go, it had to go.

“For me, I lived down the road from it, so I’d see it every day,” Lowe said. “It’s sad that it had to come down, but I understand the reason why it had to come down.”

Greene shared that sentiment. The water tower has been there her entire life, and because it had been abandoned for years, there won’t be another one to replace it.

“It was certainly sad to see it go, but understandable why it had to go,” she said. “When we saw that tower or the lights, we knew we weren't far from home.”

Some people, especially at the Wyoming Retirement Center, were glad to see it gone. The space it occupied will be reclaimed, and fears of a possible collapse have disappeared entirely.

“Brenda Peterson, the maintenance supervisor, told me Thursday night was the first night that she's been able to sleep for a long time.”

‘John Deere Green’

After the tower was pulled down, people began examining it more closely. That's when Greene found a riddle that she’s been trying and failing to solve.

“We're trying to find out who tagged it from the Class of 1982,” she said. “Someone tagged “82 Rules” on the side of it.”

Many people confessed to climbing the tower as kids. Greene contacted some members of Riverside High School’s Class of 1982, but they wouldn’t admit to anything.

“I reached out to them, told them I would protect their names, and they all said it wasn't them and it was somebody else,” she said. “Nobody's going to get in trouble now, obviously. It's a little late for that.”

The only thing in Greene’s head as she watched the tower come down was “John Deere Green,” a country song written by Dennis Linde and recorded by Joe Diffe. Rolling Stone ranked it as one of the top 200 greatest country songs in 2024.

“It’s about a guy, Billy Bob, that climbed up on a water tower and wrote in John Deere Green that he loved Charlene,” she said. “That's all I could think about when it was coming down.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.