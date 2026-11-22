When a former hospital executive once asked Dr. Eric Ridgway what he thought of “those crazy people” trying to build a community-owned hospital in Riverton, the retired physician didn’t even blink.

“Well, just for full transparency, I’m one of those crazy people,” Ridgway replied.

For more than eight years, a small group of Riverton locals chasing an improbable grassroots dream have heard the same refrain from health care insiders and skeptics.

They’ve been told they don’t know what they’re doing, that they’ll never be able to staff a rural facility, and that they’re going to fail.

Now RiverPeak Health is less than two months from opening its doors to patients on Jan. 12, and those “crazy” people are proving their doubters wrong.

While rural hospitals across America are slashing services or shutting their doors for good, Riverton’s community-built, 71,000-square-foot hospital and clinic might look like a zebra racing in a field of horses.

But it’s on track, hospital officials say.

The new locally governed nonprofit hospital is planning a series of tours in December and will cut its ribbon Jan. 8 ahead of opening day.

RiverPeak is bucking a trend, Ridgway acknowledged.

“This is very unique where a community just says, ‘We’re going to build a hospital. We don’t have any resources, we don’t have any experience. But we’re going to do it anyway,’” he said.

“Maybe, at some level, we will let other communities know that this can be done,” he added. “You can have a say in the health care that your community gets, and it doesn’t need to be driven by shareholders around the world who are really just interested in money.”

Technicians work on installing equipment at RiverPeak Health in Riverton. (Courtesy Photo)

Fighting Private Equity Trend

RiverPeak was formed with the idea that the community should have more say in what happens with its health care.

For years, residents watched local services shrink after private-equity-backed LifePoint Health acquired Riverton Memorial Hospital in 2013, then later merged operations with Lander under SageWest Health Care.

Inpatient care was consolidated in Lander, leaving Riverton with a large facility that mainly serves as a transfer-heavy emergency room.

Dr. Roger Gose, an internal medicine physician who moved to Riverton in 1978, helped spark the $66 million grassroots hospital project after watching a facility that once ranked among Thompson’s top 100 rural hospitals in America get hollowed out by private equity.

“We’re the 12th largest city in Wyoming,” Gose told Cowboy State Daily. “We serve an area of about 20,000 (people) and to have no real functional hospital.

"That shouldn’t be happening.”

Building Workforce From Scratch

Standing up a hospital from an empty pad of dirt in the middle of a nationwide health care labor crunch isn’t for the faint of heart, RiverPeak CEO Sean McCallister acknowledged.

“We eat, sleep, and breathe recruiting and human resources,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “This recruiting process is quite unique.

"In my 20 years of running smaller hospitals — we’re always in recruiting mode — but I’ve never worked anywhere like this. We’re opening a brand-new facility and we’re recruiting for every single position.”

RiverPeak needs everything from front desk clerks to pharmacy and radiology managers, with highly trained nurses and doctors in between.

“You have to have your ducks in a row,” he said. “It’s been a steep learning curve, I think, for all of us, but it’s great. It’s such a team effort, and I think as we interview potential team members, they can really see the unity. They can see the passion.

"I think a lot of them really understand just how unique the opportunity is to be part of a startup at RiverPeak Health.”

Smoke testing is conducted at RiverPeak Health in Riverton. (Courtesy Photo)

90% Local Workforce So Far

One of the biggest helps has been the community, Dr. Pete McCullough told Cowboy State Daily.

He’s a Riverton native and one of the first doctors RiverPeak hired. He’s been part of the interview team, helping ensure new hires are the right fit for the hospital.

Despite the dire warnings that a town of roughly 10,500 residents would never attract enough medical workers, he’s seeing local enthusiasm surging, and not just because their health care will now be closer to home.

“There’s just a ton of interest in working for the hospital,” McCullough said. “I was in Walmart last night and somebody stopped me because they recognized me from my picture on the website and asked me how to get a job there. So, there’s plenty of interest locally.”

Ridgway told Cowboy State Daily the careers tab at the hospital’s website, up for nine months or so, has collected 650 people sharing their jobs and interest in working at the new hospital, 70% of whom are local.

McCallister said 90% of the hospital’s hires so far have been local — a nurse or a doctor who was traveling and didn’t want to anymore, for example. Or, in some cases, people who are working for a competitor and don’t want to anymore.

“I am pretty amazed as I’ve joined the team and kind of new to the community,” McCallister said. “There’s this incredible pool of very skilled, talented and experienced people here in Riverton, but also in Fremont County.”

Ridgway doesn’t want to make “bold predictions,” but said he believes the hospital is on track for its opening date.

“We’ve done well,” he said. “There’s a lot of interest, for a couple of reasons. One, because it’s been so long since we’ve had adequate health care here. But also because this is an extraordinary, special project.”

The interest also has been national, Ridgway said.

“This is setting ripples for a long way,” he said. “But we’ve got to keep our nose to the grindstone, because we’re not done yet. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

RiverPeak’s first doctor, Pete McCullough. (Courtesy Photo)

Now What?

McCullough’s own hiring illustrates just how grassroots the effort to bring RiverPeak online has been.

When he first interviewed with the volunteer board — made up largely of local business owners, bankers, accountants, and a couple retired or semi-retired medical professionals — they went out to dinner and hit it off.

Then came an awkward silence.

“They were like, ‘Well, what now?’” McCullough said with a chuckle. “And I was like, ‘Well, I guess if you guys like me, normally you guys give me a contract.’ And they were like, ‘Cool. What exactly is in the contract?’”

The naiveté of it all was endearing, McCullough said, even if he was immediately offering to help them fix that for the next interview.

“There was a kind of innocence about it that made me laugh,” he said. “It’s really a beautiful thing, and kind of an absurd thing, that a bunch of essentially non-medical people managed to build a hospital and, at some point, were just like, ‘I guess we have to hire doctors, right?’”

Ridgway jokes that ignorance and passion have been the board’s two greatest assets.

“We’ve just had a million obstacles and had to kick down doors and climb over fences,” he said. “And we just kept going and didn’t know any better.”

To bridge the gap, RiverPeak partnered early on with Billings Clinic, rebranded as One Sky Health, which has helped with operational guidance, recruiting, and specialty support while leaving governance and decision-making in local hands.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on RiverPeak Health in Riverton, which opens soon. (Courtesy Photo)

Physician Puzzle

While local nurses, technicians, and support staff have lined up to apply, recruiting physicians to rural Wyoming has proven to be the most challenging piece of the puzzle.

“It’s difficult to hire doctors in Wyoming,” McCullough said. “It’s difficult to convince spouses to move here and endure the winter. And it can be difficult to sell a hospital to a doctor when the hospital isn’t open.”

Some of the prospective candidates have asked McCullough what the hospital is like, and he has to tell them that honestly, he doesn’t know yet because it’s not open.

McCullough had hoped the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho Regional Medical Education Program (WWAMI), which subsidizes medical school for Wyoming students in exchange for a commitment to return to the state, would yield an immediate wave of applicants from recent graduates.

So far, only one has applied for a Wyoming job, in Sheridan. McCallister said several WWAMI residents who won’t finish their training until 2027 and 2028 have expressed interest.

To open Jan. 12, RiverPeak needs eight to 10 medical providers and is roughly halfway there, with additional contracts out and interviews underway.

Leadership is approaching RiverPeak’s launch a bit like a startup.

They’ll begin with essentials, like around-the-clock emergency room and inpatient coverage.

Some of the day-one essentials may come about through nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the outpatient clinic, alongside part-time contingent ER doctors who moonlight shifts.

RiverPeak may also lean on one or two traveling doctors early on in the ER. The goal would be to transition to 100% permanent, local staff within a year.

That local-first approach stands in sharp contrast to recent moves across the county in Lander, where SageWest has told its hospitalists it is replacing them with a staffing group that will use rotating, non-local doctors.

It’s a shift RiverPeak officials admit has prompted several frustrated Fremont County doctors and nurses to quietly inquire about coming to Riverton.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on RiverPeak Health in Riverton, which opens soon. (Courtesy Photo)

Keeping It Real

RiverPeak officials are also working to manage community expectations.

“We’re not going to start off being the Mayo Clinic,” Gose told Cowboy State Daily, adding that leaders want the community to be realistic.

Riverton Medical District Board Chairman Corte McGuffey said the runway will start Jan. 12 as a soft opening that features an emergency department, outpatient clinic, lab, radiology, pharmacy, and nine of the facility’s 13 inpatient beds.

Surgery will be phased in over the first couple of years, followed by things like orthopedics and obstetrics, which require full surgical and anesthesia teams.

By mid-December, McGuffey said, roughly 70 employees will report to RiverPeak’s new building to get their workstations set up, run patient-flow drills, and prepare for accreditation surveys ahead of Jan. 12.

Within one to two years, leadership expects that team to double to around 140 as full surgical and specialty lines open.

“Even though we’ve been working on this for eight years, we’re at halftime,” McGuffey said. “We still have a ways to go to get this thing really functioning how we want it to, and to offer all the services that we want.”

Ripples Across Rural America

For Ridgway and the other community leaders who have been working to build Riverton’s new hospital the past eight years, seeing those lights come on feels deeply personal.

It’s proof that a small town in America doesn’t have to accept ever-dwindling care. People can band together and do something about it.

“Somewhere, some other town is sitting there thinking, ‘Gosh, I guess we’re going to have terrible health care forever,’” Ridgway said. “Now they might say, ‘Gosh, look at what those crazy people in Wyoming did. Maybe we should give it a whirl.’”

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.