In the final supplemental budget request of his two-term tenure, Wyoming’s Gov. Mark Gordon asked the Legislature not to give the Department of Education any scholarship funding for the state’s school-choice program through June 2028.

The Department of Education, through Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, asked for $32.5 million to fund private and homeschool vouchers for the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship program.

Qualifying families are eligible for up to $7,000 each. The state manages those accounts through a third-party service.

Degenfelder’s office says it needs $2.5 million to cover fourth-quarter payments for the current school year. The remaining $30 million is needed to fund those vouchers through fiscal year 2028, the request says.

“I recommend denial of this exception request as submitted,” answered Gordon in his supplemental budget recommendation, which he unveiled Monday.

The Legislature has the final say on the state’s budget, and convenes from Jan. 12 into about mid-March.

Degenfelder told Cowboy State Daily in a Friday email that she’s “disappointed and baffled by the Governor’s surprise move to deny funding for the statutorily mandated Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Program.”

4,200 Students Enrolled

Degenfelder emphasized that Gordon signed the act into law in a “celebratory” fashion, and a court challenge that blocked the program from unfolding failed at the Supreme Court level.

“Over 4,200 students enrolled in the program once again have their education disrupted by partisan politics, through no fault of their own,” said Degenfelder.

Lawmakers enacted the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Program in 2024 then expanded it in 2025.

The program leaves the Legislature full discretion, however, on its price tag.

The program’s output is “subject to the availability of funds as determined by the Legislature,” says the law.

The Wyoming Education Association and a group of parents challenged the program in June 2025.

In response, Laramie County District Court Judge Peter Froelicher blocked it from going into effect.

The judge cited constitutional concerns tied to both the Wyoming Constitution’s mandate for robust public schools and its limitations on public money going into private vessels.

The Wyoming Supreme Court overturned Froelicher’s injunction May 14 of this year, concluding the judge had abused his discretion to block it.

Wyoming has some exceptions letting the state send money to private groups or businesses.

But the high court’s reversal didn’t conclude the case. It sent the challenge back into the Laramie County District Court for an ultimate trial on whether the program is constitutional.

Gordon: It’s Legislature’s Decision

Gordon wrote in a Friday email to Cowboy State Daily that he’s recommending the Legislature withhold funding “In light of the active litigation.”

But ultimately the question of funding the embattled program “is rightly in the hands of the Legislature,” added Gordon, “and they can decide, as they did last year, if they wish to fund the program now or wait for the ruling of the courts.”

The Legislature sent $30 million to the program in 2025, but didn’t add money to that figure in this year’s session because the program was paused, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas recalled.

Tyler Lindholm, Wyoming director of Americans for Prosperity, called Gordon’s recommendation “a departure from something we like to call the rule of law.”

Pressed on the law giving the Legislature full discretion over the program, Lindholm countered that the Legislature’s most recent intent with respect to this program was to fund it at $30 million - before the court case halted that rollout.

“The legislative branch passes laws and the executive can either sign them or veto them. In this case, the governor signed this scholarship program into law,” said Lindholm. “We’re just seeing a weird, different departure for the governor - someone that supported this program, and has now decided to defund it.”

Degenfelder called it “also disappointing” that Gordon didn’t recommend approval of the department’s request for additional career and technical student-organization money.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.