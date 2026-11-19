Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo announced that Fiona, the world-famous hippopotamus, died Thursday from complications related to ingesting a visitor’s knit hat.

As an animal enthusiast, that hit hard. As a former zoo employee, it hit even harder.

I’ve never told anyone I was a zookeeper. One, because I wasn’t. Two, because I didn’t and don’t deserve the honor of that title.

Setting aside all the ethical debates over keeping animals like hippos, elephants, and tigers in captivity, you’d be pressed to find anyone more devoted to their job than a zookeeper.

On Thursday, a crew of incredibly passionate people just watched an animal they raised, loved, and doted on for years die right in front of them, helpless on the other side of steel bars. Then, they picked themselves up and continued being the top-tier professionals they are.

Mourning on the job is the mandate.

Deaccessions

As I was working through my undergraduate degree, I worked as an education interpreter at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Most kids dream of working at the zoo when they grow up, and I got the chance to actualize that childhood fantasy.

I have lots of stories: babysitting meerkats, being a “koala bouncer,” ending up on an Amur tiger’s hit list (I turned my back to her while feeding her ground horse meat, a mistake neither of us forgot).

Every morning, the education team met to discuss the day before heading out into the zoo. That meeting was accompanied by a list, compiled every morning, of the zoo’s “accessions and deaccessions.”

Every animal born or dead from the previous day was accounted for. Every elephant. Every langur. Every Madagascar hissing cockroach.

I remember the thrill of a significant accession, like that giraffe calf that finally dropped after months of dodging pregnancy questions from guests.

I also remember the somber silence of a significant deaccession. The critically endangered black rhinoceros that miscarried. The polar bear that finally succumbed to old age. The elephant matriarch that inexplicably collapsed and never stood up.

It might be a few hours or days before there was a public announcement, but you knew who in the zoo was mourning that day. You knew where to tread lightly and who was likely someone in a barn or empty enclosure, sobbing uncontrollably.

Their Everything

Zookeepers don’t have holidays. They have shifts.

They don’t “take care” of animals. The exotic creatures they see every day aren’t “pets.”

And when an animal dies, there’s no bereavement. There’s no time to mourn. There’s no funeral.

Most people know what it’s like – physically, mentally, emotionally – to care for a pet. It’s a lot of highs and lows, elation and frustration, with a domesticated animal that is part of your home, and one that will inevitably die and leave you behind.

Few can relate to the effort required to be a top-notch keeper for zoo animals. They’re not domesticated. Often, they aren’t where they evolved to live. As large and dangerous as many of them are, they’re helpless without their keepers.

Keepers internalize this as a solemn duty.

Your cat will be fine for a few days with an automatic feeder. You can hire a dog sitter. The only thing preventing a herd of cattle from sustaining themselves completely is the nearest fence.

Children grow up and, in time, become self-sufficient. That doesn’t happen at the zoo.

A zoo elephant can’t survive without a keeper. Nor can the lions, the gorillas, the kangaroos, or any other zoo animal. They live and die based on the quality of care they receive.

The keepers are there. Every Thanksgiving. Every Christmas. Every major life event.

Every victory is a keeper’s victory. Every defeat is their defeat, with the same inevitable conclusion that you’ll watch the animal you’ve fed, bathed, and cleaned up after for decades fade away.

No Time To Mourn

For those who don’t know, Fiona was born six weeks premature in 2017. The keepers at the Cincinnati Zoo spent every hour of every day caring for her, lying next to her in a child’s plastic pool and milking her mother so she could be bottle-fed.

Fiona should’ve died. She didn’t. It will always be a triumph of veterinary care and a testament to her keepers, who did everything and then some.

“Going above and beyond” isn’t a point of pride for zookeepers – it’s what’s expected, day in and day out. They never say it, and many would brush off such praise.

Saying Fiona’s keepers went above and beyond to keep that baby hippo alive is saying a lot.

Many of those same keepers would have been there, nine years later, hour after hour, hoping and praying that their beloved hippo would survive.

They would have watched her take her final breath, unable to be with her because it’s too dangerous to work with an animal that large without a protective barrier. No hugs. No kisses. Nothing more than a hand through bars.

And now, they’re going about their daily routines. Cincinnati has three other hippos, and their daily needs for food, medical care, and enrichment won’t change.

For those wondering, most zoo animals are buried in undisclosed locations. Keepers may be allowed to take part in the burial. Many would refuse.

Gone, Now Keep Going

Right before I started working at the CMZ, “Blackie,” one of the oldest hippos in captivity, was taken off public exhibit and transferred to a custom-made heated pool in the zoo’s giraffe barn. He was over 50 years old at the time and earned some peace and privacy in his golden years.

On the final day before I had to go back to school, I got to visit the old-timer.

A keeper called his name. They all know their names, but Blackie already knew he had guests. He walked across the bottom of his pool and slowly surfaced to receive some treats from my hand.

A fully grown hippopotamus weighs 1.5 tons. Hippos kill more people than any other animal in Africa, except mosquitoes. This was an animal with the power to kill someone.

Blackie stuck his tongue out at me. He let me touch his massive tusks and stroke his nose. It left an impression I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.

Blackie died in 2014. I wasn’t there, but I felt the loss.

Furthermore, I knew a team of people I liked and respected who lost a soul who had been a benevolent constant in their lives every day for years. Some of them, for decades.

And yet, they kept going. Many of them are still going.

I never met Fiona. Never even saw her in person. The emotional twang I’m feeling wasn’t just about a famously charismatic animal.

A team of people spent years raising this massive, affectionate animal who couldn’t and wouldn’t survive without them. Then, through no fault of their own, she died. She’s gone.

I’ve lost pets. I’ll never know what it’s like to lose a hippo. Most people won’t.

Fiona’s keepers are processing their feelings while keeping the large, gaping hole in their day-to-day lives from stopping them from doing the essential work of keeping their animals alive.

Mourning on the job is the mandate.

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.