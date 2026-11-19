A Clark, Wyoming, man who rents llamas for wilderness treks is challenging the U.S. Forest Service and Shoshone National Forest officials in court, saying they violated his rights by banning content creators from filming his llamas in the forest.

Joshua Smunk filed the civil challenge Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming, along with the wilderness conservation group BlueRibbon Coalition.

Together they’re accusing Shoshone National Forest Supervisor Kenneth Coffin and wilderness manager William Frost, and umbrella agency the U.S. Forest Service, of unlawfully exercising federal authority or using an unconstitutional law.

The dispute stems from a video of Smunk’s rental llamas made in the national forest.

Smunk is the CEO of Clark-based recreation business Hooves, Horns & Hideaways. Among other services, he rents out pack llamas.

“This dispute arose when Plaintiff Joshua Smunk was told by Defendants that he had violated the Wilderness Act of 1964 … because one (of) the llamas that he rents to hunters appeared in the background of a YouTube video that was shot in the wilderness area within Shoshone National Forest,” says the complaint.

“But millions of people film themselves in the outdoors every day, and some of them do so in this nation’s 843 wilderness areas, which comprise more than112 acres of federal land,” it continues.

Josh Smunk and Brian Andrews talk about a hunt in the Shoshoni National Forest on a September 2025 Thrive Vodcast on YouTube. (Thrive Vodcast)

‘Congress Never Intended'

Smunk regularly visits and films in wilderness areas. So do the members and staff of the BlueRibbon Coalition, the complaint says.

Wyoming-based attorney Amy Iberlin represents the plaintiffs along with Texas-based attorneys Robert Henneke, Chance Weldon, Matt Miller and Heidi Walusimbi of the Texas Policy Foundation.

Smunk and BlueRibbon are asking the court to stop the Forest Service and Shoshone National Forest officials from using the Wilderness Act of 1964 to ban them from shooting any videos in the forest that could later be monetized on sites like YouTube.

“Congress never intended for federal agencies to adopt commercial-filming regulations that would reach every person with a smartphone, or that would come to meaningfully suppress core First Amendment expression,” the complaint says.

“The goal was far different, and far more circumscribed: If big companies with big operations want to use wilderness areas for their films, the government needs to be able to regulate those operations and, perhaps, obtain some return for renting out certain federal property,” it says.

The Llama Hike

Smunk participated in a two-week elk hunt in the forest with three other people in September 2025. He supplied three of the eight llamas on that trip.

One of the travelers recorded the hunt, then published the video as an episode of the PEAX Thrive Vodcast.

In the podcast episode, Smunk and another traveler describe nighttime encounters with grizzly bears, black bears and wolves — and describe llamas sounding the alarm in camp.

A man in the video says that he and Smunk offer llama rentals in Cody, Wyoming, and Red Lodge, Montana.

The video hit YouTube and other social media channels later.

Meeting With Officials

On about March 19 of this year, Forest Service officials invited Smunk to an in-person meeting to discuss his request for a permit for his llama guiding business, the complaint says.

“Instead of answering Josh’s questions regarding his permit request, Defendant Frost began accusing Josh of violating the Wilderness Act,” the document says. “Josh was told that the hunting video … ran afoul of the commercial filming prohibition because the video was subsequently monetized on YouTube.”

Smunk wasn’t the person who posted or monetized the video, the complaint adds.

But officials reportedly said the video was advertisement for his business because one of his llamas, appearing in the background, was a “prop” for the business.

The Law

The federal Wilderness Act of 1964 designates wilderness areas as “an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain.”

It also bars “commercial enterprise” in such areas.

People who set up commercial enterprises in wilderness areas without permission can face up to a year in jail and up to $100,000 in fines.

The complaint asserts that federal officials either applied this law too broadly in a way that polices the off-site conduct of average people with cellphone cameras, or the law itself violates the First Amendment’s promise of free speech.

Joshua Smunk with Clark-based Hooves, Horns & Hideaways filed the civil challenge Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming, along with the wilderness conservation group BlueRibbon Coalition. (Josh Smunk)

Back And Forth

Smunk emailed back and forth with Frost.

On April 21, Frost reportedly wrote, “Bottom line is no commercial filming in the wilderness. You can film BUT it has to be for your personal use.”

Smunk asked if a content creator would still be violating federal law for posting on a platform that can monetize videos, even if the content creator doesn’t have that option enabled.

Frost said Smunk should either stick to still photos or avoid posting videos on platforms that can monetize content, the complaint says.

The complaint says Frost emphasized that the Forest Service is actively surveilling social media, looking for videos that violate the Wilderness Act.

“As people post these types of ‘commercial’ filming products, and we find them, we do go after them,” Frost allegedly said, according to the complaint.

BlueRibbon uses videos shot in the forest to generate income for the organization and educate viewers, the complaint says.

“The majority of BlueRibbon’s videos have been shot by a single person holding their smartphone,” it adds.

The complaint emphasizes that Smunk doesn’t use a film crew or large film equipment either. He usually records video on his phone or a small handheld camera, and he doesn’t post anything in real time.

He also appears in others’ videos and doesn’t know what others might do with those, the complaint says.

The document says federal law doesn’t let Forest Service officials cite people for conduct that happens outside the wilderness area, and can’t forbid certain types of filming based on the video’s content.

“Josh is still under threat of fines, imprisonment, and banishment from public lands if the Forest Service discovers a video (referencing his llama business) on social media with monetization at any point in the future,” the complaint says.

Frost and Coffin did not respond to an email request for comment by publication.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.