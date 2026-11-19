A 26-year-old Jackson woman 16 weeks pregnant with a 3-year-old at home is fighting for her life after suffering a stroke and brain bleed Saturday.

Katelyn Anderson’s life partner, Giancarlo Perez-Alfaro, 28, said the nightmare his family is experiencing began with a phone call when he was at an urgent-care clinic getting an infected finger treated.

Perez-Alfaro had just left their living quarters at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in employee housing at the CareVi facility in Jackson where they both work serving the needs of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

The urgent care is on the other side of town.

“At 4:08 p.m. she calls and says ‘I’m dying, I’m dying,’” he said. “I’m just like, ‘What? Like, I just left the house … what do you mean you’re dying?’ I couldn’t understand what she was saying, I think her language was already going downhill.”

He immediately contacted his boss, the CareVi program director, and then his supervisor who was at the facility upstairs, asking him to check on Anderson.

He said she was screaming and he could hear his 3-year-old, Gian Byron Perez, crying as well.

As Perez-Alfaro headed back across town, he learned later that Anderson was able to somehow open the door for the supervisor, who immediately called 911.

“She’s such a brave person,” Perez-Alfaro said. “All the nurses tell me that normally you find the person like that either passed out or dead. Through the grace of God — God gave her some extra power to call me, text me and open the door.”

Anderson was rushed to Jackson’s St. John’s Health and then flown by helicopter two hours later to Salt Lake City’s University of Utah Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery early Sunday morning to relieve pressure on her brain.

The procedure involved removing part of her skull, and she remains in critical condition, facing another surgery to replace the removed portion of her skull once her condition improves.

Katelyn Anderson loves being a mom, her boss and friend said. (Giancarlo Perez-Alfaro)

Blood Clot Removed

Perez-Alfaro said surgeons found and removed a blood clot on the left side of her brain that affected movement on her right side.

“It’s going to be a long recovery,” he said. “Her left side has more movement than her right side and that’s all we know right now.”

Once Anderson wakes up, doctors will better understand the extent of her movement limitations, and physical therapy could begin.

Perez-Alfaro said the 16-week-old fetus continues to do OK, according to the doctors involved. Anderson has had a lot of imaging scans involving radiation because of her condition. The potential effects on the baby are unknown.

The couple initially met in California after being introduced by friends there. Perez-Alfaro characterizes her as his “best friend” and said he moved to Jackson first and got himself established in 2023 and she followed.

He had been working two jobs, including the night shift at CareVi as a care provider, to help make ends meet. He lost his second job this summer and the couple had just gotten health insurance in August.

Perez-Alfaro said there’s a health-insurance deductible of $10,000 they have yet to meet. He has returned to Jackson to put his son back in preschool and get him back to a routine.

And then there’s the financial pressures.

“It killed me to leave her,” he said. “Bills still gotta get paid.”

He said his son asks for “mommy” a lot. He tells him she is visiting the doctor.

Katelyn Anderson did a great job working at CareVi in Jackson where she served adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (Giancarlo Perez-Alfaro)

Family Important

Perez-Alfaro said after experiencing a rough childhood, Anderson has changed his life for the better. He calls her a “family-oriented person” who loves her son, him, her job and the clients they serve.

“She cares about everybody in the community,” he said. “She’s the best thing I’ve ever been around.”

Jackson CareVi Program Director Jessie Phillips-Grannis describes Anderson as someone who lights up a room and one who can be “outspoken” but “kind-hearted and soft at the same time.”

She said Anderson began working at CareVi’s front desk and proved exceptional in her role. She then moved up to running the adult day program, which helps clients with scheduling, paying their bills and meeting other needs.

“We became really close friends, working closely together,” Phillips-Grannis said. “But I think the most important thing in her life is that she’s a mom. Her 3-year-old is amazing and adorable, and she takes a lot of pride in being his mom, and she was pregnant with her second which she also was so excited about.”

Phillips-Grannis said from her standpoint, Anderson seemed in great health. She made sure to eat healthy foods, was active, and spent time in the gym prior to her pregnancy.

She said Anderson’s brain bleed and stroke are highly unusual in someone so young. Typically, she said, such conditions occur in people in their 80s.

“They still kind of haven’t figured out why it happened,” Phillips-Grannis said.

Headaches

Perez-Alfaro said that for a couple of weeks before the stroke, Anderson had complained about headaches and had some nosebleeds. But they wrote off the symptoms as related to her pregnancy and possibly not drinking enough water to stay hydrated.

Phillips-Grannis has helped Perez-Alfaro start a GoFundMe for the family to help with the medical expenses and loss of income during an anticipated long recovery process for Anderson.

“Katelyn is phenomenal,” she said. “I think she’s very deserving of all the love and support that anyone can give.”

Perez-Alfaro said he is thankful for the support that their family has already received from CareVi and friends in the community.

“This community, my job here, they’ve done more than words can even describe,” he said. “When you are down bad and people just throw their hands out and help you out, it’s a blessing.”

Dale Killingbeck can be reached at dale@cowboystatedaily.com.