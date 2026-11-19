Job hunting is an uphill climb for any recent college graduate, though few take the metaphor quite as literally as Quinn Kunz.

Hoping to make his LinkedIn profile stand out after graduating BYU-Idaho in July, Kunz dressed in a suit and tie and hiked to the top of the Grand Teton for a headshot.

Kunz told Cowboy State Daily the formal attire was more comfortable than he expected.

“The jacket that I wore kept me warm,” Kunz said. “I expected it to be way worse, but it actually was decent for climbing.”

When he descended from the 13,775-foot summit, his suit sweaty and wrinkled, Kunz looked at the photo and noticed that his tie was crooked.

“I came down from the mountain and realized the picture wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be,” Kunz said.

Instead of fixing it with AI or Photoshop, Kunz made plans to retake the photo.

He donned the suit again, only this time he hiked to the top of Borah Peak, the highest mountain in Idaho, for another headshot.

“That picture was way better,” Kunz said. “I delivered resumes to the top, too.”

Kunz made a video of the whole thing. He said that when he pulled resumes from his bag and started handing them to other climbers who had reached the top of Mount Borah, many were left speechless.

But the stunt worked.

“I posted the video on LinkedIn, just to be funny,” Kunz said. “It blew up on LinkedIn and I actually did end up getting a job from it.”

Mr. Beast Approach To Trail Running

Kunz said he hadn’t expected much luck on LinkedIn. But someone who saw his suit-clad mountain climbing videos reached out and offered him a position making content for their companies.

“I had zero faith in LinkedIn in the traditional sense,” Kunz said. “But I guess when you do something super out of the ordinary, then it gets people’s attention.”

The offer was a welcome surprise, and Kunz said he will start the job soon. Still, he was not as serious about job hunting as the stunt might suggest.

“I wasn’t necessarily looking super hard for anything,” Kunz said. “Just because I’ve been trying to make social media my full-time gig.”

Kunz has a friend who had already made it work.

Zach Frisch, 25, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, has been a full-time content creator for two and a half years, with nearly 50,000 Instagram followers and brand partnerships that include Columbia and REI.

Kunz, who has about 20,000 followers on Instagram, met Frisch roughly a year ago as fellow creators in the niche of high-altitude athleticism with an absurd twist.

“When I connected with Quinn, I could see a lot of really cool potential,” Frisch told Cowboy State Daily. “So I tried to teach him everything that I was taught, and now it’s so much fun to see him take it and run with it and come up with all these ideas.”

Their content shares a specific formula. Both are avid trail runners who understand that it takes more than a scenic summit to stand out in the algorithm.

“It’s taking a little bit of the Mr. Beast element into trail running,” Frisch said. “Because essentially no one cares about running. But if you add a little bit of spice to it, then people will care.”

That approach has already fueled some wild moments on Frisch’s own feed.

In one video, he ran 32 miles in a suit to deliver Valentine’s Day roses to his wife. In another, he attached his wedding ring to a balloon and tracked it over the mountains with GPS.

“The biggest thing I’m known for is inventing the trend of making ice cream or butter in your backpack while you run,” Frisch said.

Kunz has brought his own flavor of absurdity to the mountains. In one video, he hiked a Little Caesars pizza to the top of the Middle Teton in a delivery uniform.

“It was Little Caesars, which is probably the worst option,” Kunz said. “I had to take a break from Little Caesars after that because I smelled it for seven hours straight.”

Frisch was also dressed in a suit right alongside Kunz for the Grand Teton climb that ultimately led to Kunz’s success on LinkedIn.

But the formal-wear stunt wasn't actually either creator's original idea.

Wanting to stand out on LinkedIn, recent college grad Quinn Kunz climbed Grand Teton in a suit and tie for a headshot, then scaled Idaho’s highest peak for a retake because his tie was crooked. "I actually did end up getting a job from it,” he says.

No Ropes

Instead, the climb was the brainchild of 19-year-old Drew Petersen, a content creator from Highland, Utah.

“I’ve never seen someone hike the Grand in a suit before, so I just thought that it would be fun to do,” Petersen told Cowboy State Daily. “I just threw the invite out to Zach, and Zach is the one who messaged Quinn last minute because he knew he lived pretty close to the Tetons.”

Frisch said he was not initially sold on the idea, doubting that the effort of climbing in a suit would pay off in views. But he decided to join anyway, less for the content and more for the friendship.

“The boys are doing it, so I guess I’m going do it anyways,” Frisch said. “Even if it doesn’t go viral, I’ll just have a fun time in the suits with the boys on the Grand Teton for my first time ever up there.”

For Frisch, it was an ambitious debut on a peak where most climbers go up roped in.

None of the four men in suits brought any.

“There were parts where I got nervous,” Frisch said. “But having the boys there helped make sure we all stayed safe.”

Petersen said the route is mostly exposed scrambling rather than technical climbing, though a fall past the Belly Roll would mean dropping 2,500 to 3,000 feet. Still, he and Kunz have both climbed the Grand and felt comfortable going without ropes, a confidence Kunz traced to growing up in the mountains.

“My mom is from Jackson, and my dad’s from Driggs,” said Kunz, who grew up in Rigby, Idaho. “I spent a lot of time in the Tetons, and I’m pretty comfortable in the mountains, so I wasn’t too worried.”

Quinn Kunz retakes his LinkedIn headshot in a suit and tie at the summit of Borah Peak, Idaho’s tallest mountain. (Quinn Kunz)

‘Are You Guys Missionaries?’

A group of men traversing the Grand Teton in suits did not go unnoticed, and Frisch said fellow hikers had a lot of questions, including whether they were headed up for a wedding.

“We’re like, ‘Yeah, all four of us are getting married to each other,’” Frisch said. “Other people were like, ‘Are you guys missionaries?’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, you want to book a Mormon?’ We were giving very sarcastic answers of the most random things that we could think of.”

While the group met little pushback on the mountain, the reception in the comments section has not always been as friendly. Kunz said his videos draw mixed reactions, with some viewers calling them clever and others telling him to stay out of the mountains.

“I’m not trying to be disruptive in the mountains or anything,” Kunz said. “I think it’s just kind of funny and playful. But there’s obviously lots of strong opinions when it comes to the outdoors.”

Even when he is hauling a pizza up a mountain in a full delivery uniform, Kunz said he treats the landscape with care and leaves it exactly as he found it.

“I took an empty pizza box down from the Middle Teton so that I wouldn't litter,” Kunz said. “That was a huge pain, but obviously I'm not going to leave it up there.”

‘That’s The Beauty Of It’

While the absurdity brings the views to his online content, Kunz said his true passion is trail running. Anything he can do to draw more attention to the sport online, he said, helps make it more interesting to people who might never have considered it.

Offline, he works to make it less intimidating.

“Me and my friends have hosted really cheap ultra trail-running events, like $1 backyard ultras,” Kunz said. “My brothers and I hosted our second annual really big ultra on Halloween called the Fall Creek Beast, which had like 250 people there. It’s a huge success.”

An ultra is any race longer than a marathon, with the shortest typical distance at about 31 miles. Kunz said he likes the backyard style, where participants run whatever distance they want in a series of four-mile loops.

“Most people can finish at least one or two loops,” Kunz said. “That’s the beauty of it. Most people end up doing more than they think they can, so everybody comes out feeling really good.”

With winter coming, Kunz said he is planning more indoor stunts, like the treadmill ultramarathon he recently ran while playing Fortnite.

“The whole thing was I can’t stop running until I win a game of Fortnite,” Kunz said. “But I suck so bad at Fortnite that it took me like seven hours to do it.”

Though he will soon be employed, he said he plans to keep the stunts coming, along with the cheap races that give newcomers a way into the sport.

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.