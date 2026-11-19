When Laura Moir discovered abandoned cats living beneath her house in Whitney Canyon outside of Evanston several years ago, she took in as many as she could.

Moir also installed cameras, hoping to catch whoever might be abandoning animals in the area.

Now, Moir says, it's happening again.

“We have people who bring their animals up here and just drop them off,” she told Cowboy State Daily.

And once again, Moir is warning that if her cameras catch anyone abandoning animals, she will report them to animal control.

“We have noticed more strange or different kitties showing up in Whitney Canyon lately,” she wrote in a social media post Wednesday. “If anyone is abandoning cats up here you need to stop.”

Her post struck a nerve.

Dozens of local people responded with stories of abandoned cats showing up around their own homes and neighborhoods.

Some questioned whether local government is doing enough to control the stray animal population. Others suggested solutions, including low-cost spay-and-neuter clinics.

And some residents say they've already spent hundreds of dollars trying to solve a problem they didn't create.

In a separate and unrelated post Wednesday, resident Melissa Derrick posted that a stray cat got its head stuck in a small hole in a dumpster.

"Who do I call?" Derrick asked.

Multiple people recommended calling the fire department.

EMS chief Matt Cook told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday he was not aware of any call that came in requesting a cat rescue.

Evanston-area residents say abandoned and feral cats are showing up in large numbers under homes, near haystacks and even downtown, and nobody knows where they're coming from. One woman says she live-trapped and neutered more than 30. (Harlie Boyden, H&H Feral Cats)

More Cats Than Money

For Harlie Boyden, helping Evanston's stray and feral cats has become an expensive undertaking.

Boyden, who lives on Main Street across from City Hall, has been working to establish an animal shelter.

She said she spent much of last summer live-trapping cats in an effort to keep the population from growing. She caught more than 30 adult cats.

Because she works for a veterinary office in Utah, Boyden was able to arrange for veterinarians there to donate their time to spay and neuter the animals, provided she covered the cost of medications and sutures.

Even with that generosity, the bills added up.

Boyden told Cowboy State Daily she still owes about $400 for veterinary expenses associated with the cats she's already had sterilized.

Until she pays that off, she said she’s had to stop trapping and arranging surgeries for more cats.

She's been asking for donations to help cover the expenses and has received some support.

But the cats haven't stopped coming.

Boyden estimates more than 15 feral cats are in her neighborhood alone. The animals have become such a nuisance that she says they're destroying a neighbor's garden.

It's a frustrating cycle: Without spaying and neutering, the cats can continue reproducing. But without money to pay for those procedures, residents like Boyden can do little to interrupt that cycle.

Evanston-area residents say abandoned and feral cats are showing up in large numbers under homes, near haystacks and even downtown, and nobody knows where they're coming from. One woman says she live-trapped and neutered more than 30. (Harlie Boyden, H&H Feral Cats)

City Does What It Can

Evanston Police Chief Michael Vranish understands frustrations over the growing number of stray and feral cats, but said that the city's animal control staff are doing everything they can with the resources they have.

“When you talk about animals, people get emotional,” Vranish told Cowboy State Daily. “I understand. I don't fault that.”

He said the city's animal control division has two full-time officers and one part-time officer who help care for shelter animals on weekends. Animals are fed and cared for seven days a week, and staff work hard to find homes for those brought into the shelter.

“We don't lock the doors and disappear,” Vranish said, adding that staff sometimes feel beaten up by public criticism despite their efforts.

In fact, he said, the shelter's euthanasia numbers have dropped so low that it received a no-kill designation this year.

Vranish acknowledged that the cost of spaying and neutering animals is a challenge. His son recently adopted two cats.

“I couldn't believe how expensive it was to get them spayed,” he said.

While he would welcome more affordable options, Vranish said he isn't sure how the city could justify diverting taxpayer dollars to subsidize veterinary procedures.

He suggested a private organization or fundraiser could potentially partner with local veterinarians to offer low-cost spay-and-neuter clinics.

In the meantime, the city traps stray cats and brings them to the shelter, where they're scanned for microchips and, when appropriate, placed for adoption.

Residents who encounter stray cats can contact animal control to request a live trap.

However, he said, "We can’t take animals from all over the county because we get overwhelmed in our shelter."

The city has even found homes for some cats on ranches where they're put to work controlling mice.

“If anyone has a ranch or a mouse problem,” Vranish said, "they should get a hold of us and we can give them a couple of barn cats."

Who Is Responsible?

The growing number of cats has also prompted questions about the role of Evanston's animal-control services and whether more resources are needed.

On social media, resident Marjorie Lynch suggested the city should take a more active role in trapping abandoned animals and having them spayed or neutered.

Cheryl Hillstead proposed holding a monthly spay-and-neuter clinic to help residents get ahead of the problem.

Others argued that the responsibility lies not with animal control officers but with the people who abandon their pets in the first place.

The City of Evanston does have an animal-control division, although it operates under the Evanston Police Department rather than as a separate department with dedicated animal-control officers.

According to the city's website, two state-certified community service officers, Randy Chandler and Terri Spero, handle animal-control responsibilities.

The division's listed services include enforcing animal-related city ordinances, controlling the stray-animal population and accepting unwanted pets.

The division also handles animal-control issues in Uinta County, while the Uinta County Sheriff's Office is responsible for enforcing county-level ordinances.

What remains unclear is how much time and staffing the city can devote to the growing number of cats residents say they're encountering, and whether it has the resources to address the problem beyond responding to individual complaints.

Calls and messages to Evanston's Animal Control Division seeking comment were not returned before publication.

Evanston-area residents say abandoned and feral cats are showing up in large numbers under homes, near haystacks and even downtown, and nobody knows where they're coming from. One woman says she live-trapped and neutered more than 30. (Harlie Boyden, H&H Feral Cats)

Veterinary Access Another Challenge

Access to veterinary services is another concern raised by residents.

For pet owners trying to do the responsible thing, getting an animal spayed or neutered requires finding a veterinarian who can perform the procedure – and being able to afford it.

Boyden's experience illustrates the challenge. Even with veterinarians donating their time, she has accumulated hundreds of dollars in expenses.

The small-farm owner who has been paying to have abandoned cats fixed believes local veterinary prices are part of the problem.

Cowboy State Daily contacted two veterinary offices in Evanston seeking perspective on the availability and cost of spay-and-neuter services.

At one office, a customer service representative said the veterinarian was “terribly booked” and would not be available to answer questions until the following week.

Calls and emails to MJB Animal Clinic went unanswered.

Those attempts did not establish whether Evanston has a veterinarian shortage, but they left unanswered questions about how easily residents can obtain affordable spay-and-neuter services.

For now, residents like Moir and Boyden are left trying to manage the situation themselves.

Their experiences point to a larger question facing Evanston and surrounding Uinta County: Who is responsible for controlling a growing population of unwanted cats when the people finding them can't keep taking them in or paying for their care?

Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.