When Lacelynn Seibel found a fresh roadkill cow moose on Teton Pass, she knew exactly what to do: Go fetch her tractor, ratchet-strap the carcass to the front forks, and haul it home for butchering.

Seibel has lived in Teton County for a few years and usually hunts during the fall. She didn't make it out this year, however.

So, discovering a fresh carcass that ended up yielding probably a couple hundred pounds of meat was a great turn of fortune, as she sees it.

Admittedly, the sight of her barreling down the highway in a tractor with a moose carcass strapped to it raised a bit of a stir.

“Oh my gosh, there were quite a few people driving by who were laughing and taking video of it,” Seibel told Cowboy State Daily.

Some of the videos were posted online, and word got around fast.

My neighbors were telling me, ‘Hey, I heard you got a moose,’” she said.

No Hunting This Year

Seibel grew up in the Midwest and was already an accomplished hunter before she moved to Wyoming.

She took right to backcountry hunting and usually filled her freezer with elk meat.

However, she had a medical emergency this spring, “and it really knocked me back.”

“I’m usually like, 'Let's do this,’ and going a million miles an hour,” she said.

But she decided it was best to give herself plenty of time to rest, heal, and recover, and so she sat out the 2026 hunting season.

“I still had a little elk meat left in the freezer from last year,” she said.

Teton County resident Lacelynn Seibel said a roadkill moose she found on Teton Pass was fresh enough to yield top-quality meat. (Courtesy: Courtesy Lacelynn Seibel)

After getting legal clearance with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Lacelynn Seibel recovered this fresh roadkill moose carcass from Teton Pass, took it home, and butchered it. (Courtesy Lacelynn Seibel) Arrow left Arrow right

A Fortunate Discovery

Last week, she was driving over Teton Pass to get some hay when she noticed a cow moose by the side of the road that looked like it hadn’t been dead long.

On her return trip, she pulled over to give it a closer look.

It appeared to be a young cow, perhaps 2 years old, and it didn’t have much visible external trauma from having been struck by what she guessed was a car-sized vehicle.

The moose’s death seemed recent enough, and the temperature was cool enough, Seibel decided it was worth taking a crack at recovering and butchering it.

But first she had to get legal clearance.

It’s legal to recover roadkill for food in Wyoming, so long as it’s promptly reported, and the person taking it gets a carcass coupon from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

That can be done via cell phone and with a downloaded app.

“The coupon is free,” Siebel said. “They just need you to call it in and get a location of the carcass so they can log it and record that you had authorization to take it.”

Despite the social stigma against eating roadkill, people in Wyoming and other states see it as a viable option.

In Oregon, roadkill connoisseurs formed a social media group, sending out real-time alerts for fresh carcasses.

Hour Round Trip

Once she had the green light, she had to figure out how to get the massive carcass home for processing.

She doesn’t live far away, but she figured that bringing a trailer up to try hauling it away wouldn’t be practical because of limited space on the roadside.

So, she decided to use her tractor and drove home to get it.

The tractor tops out at about 15 mph, and the trip took her about a half-hour each way.

As soon as she got the moose home, she skinned it and cleaned out the body cavity. Everything looked good; the meat was still fresh.

So she quartered the carcass, got the meat off the bone, and laid it out in her shop to continue cooling.

“My shop stays at a pretty steady 38 degrees, so that was perfect for letting the meat cool,” she said.

After about another day, she wrapped the meat and put it in her freezer, giving herself plenty of food for the winter.

Teton County resident Lacelynn Seibel said a roadkill moose she found on Teton Pass was fresh enough to yield top-quality meat. (Courtesy Lacelynn Seibel)

Knowing What To Look For

The biggest problems with roadkill carcasses are shattered bone shards and severe impact bruising.

The young cow moose’s carcass was in remarkably good shape, Seibel said.

Part of her pelvis had been shattered, but not much of the hindquarter meat was ruined, she said.

“There was some bruising on one of the backstraps, but I was able to cut around it,” she added.

All the right things fell into place to make the moose carcass worth keeping, Seibel said.

Temperatures were cool enough; she found it soon enough, and the impact damage was minimal.

It’s understandable that some people are squeamish about eating roadkill, but under the right circumstances, it’s a practical option, she said.

“It’s honestly the same as going hunting and getting it on your own, again, as I say, so long as all the right things line up,” she said.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.