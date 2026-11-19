A shaggy, golden-brown dog named Roanie was running toward a white SUV on a private dirt lane near Evansville on Friday when a white SUV hit her, leaving the family's toy Aussie in the road squealing in pain.

In a Ring video of the incident, the small- to medium-sized dog immediately began yelping and screeching, her legs kicking as she lay on the ground while the SUV continued down the road.

The SUV turned around, and its driver stopped, got out and checked on the dog before getting back into the vehicle.

Roanie died, and her family's search for the driver would eventually lead them to the Evansville Police Department and the revelation that the driver of the SUV was a town cop.

Five days later, the department issued a lengthy public apology, acknowledging that some things could have been handled differently.

"We sincerely apologize to the family for the pain and heartbreak they have experienced," the department said in a Wednesday statement.

The department also said the officer had made efforts to obtain assistance for the injured animal and notify its owners, even though those efforts weren't entirely captured on camera.

Roanie's owner, Roxy Bard Skogan, has since told Cowboy State Daily that the family reviewed phone logs showing the officer tried to get help almost immediately after leaving the camera's view.

Still, she said the family wasn't contacted by Evansville police until nearly three days later.

What The Video Shows

Ring camera video reviewed by Cowboy State Daily begins at 1:59 p.m. Nov. 13, overlooking a grassy yard and dirt lane outside a home in Natrona County.

A white SUV enters the camera's view as four dogs begin barking and running toward the roadway.

As the SUV travels down the road, it strikes one of the dogs.

Roanie begins yelping loudly after being struck, her legs kicking as she lies on the ground while the SUV continues down the road.

The other dogs gather around her, while one dog barks and runs after the SUV.

The vehicle turns around almost immediately. The driver gets out and approaches the area where Roanie is lying, but his actions are obscured from the camera's view by the SUV.

He then gets back into the vehicle, waits about 10 seconds, and drives away.

Granddaughter Found Roanie

Skogan told Cowboy State Daily that her granddaughter discovered Roanie after returning home from school that Friday.

The family initially didn't know who was driving the SUV, and Skogan posted the Ring camera video on Facebook hoping someone would recognize the vehicle, she said.

The family lives on 9 acres outside Evansville along a private, dead-end lane shared by only two households.

Skogan said the lane has a posted 5 mph speed limit and a dead-end sign intended to alert drivers to children and dogs living along the road.

She clarified that a private-property sign had previously been struck and hadn't been put back up at the time of the collision.

The family's dogs are allowed outside when someone is home but are kenneled when the family is away, she said.

The Ring video shows the dogs running freely from the yard into the roadway before the collision.

Skogan maintains that the officer was driving far too fast and had no reason to be on the family's property.

The family has lived on the property for nearly 30 years, and Skogan said other drivers have mistakenly traveled down their lane before, "but not at the high rate of speed as was noted in the video."

Roanie, a mini Aussie owned by the Skogan family near Evansville, was hit and killed by an SUV outside the family home last Friday. (Roxy Bard Skogan)

Officer Tried To Get Help

After the family learned that an Evansville police officer had been driving the SUV, they met with the officer and Police Chief Mike Thompson.

Skogan told Cowboy State Daily that the department showed them phone logs documenting the officer's attempts to get assistance immediately after leaving the camera's view.

The officer tried to contact a Natrona County sheriff's deputy who was in the area and Metro Animal Control.

She emphasized that learning the officer had tried to help is important to the family.

The family's original Facebook post said Metro Animal Control arrived at about 5 p.m., three hours after the collision.

Skogan wrote that an animal control officer told the family the driver had reported being bitten by Roanie when he got out to check on her.

The driver also expressed concern about approaching the house because of the family's other dogs.

Skogan questioned why the officer couldn't have honked his horn to alert someone at the house.

She said a family member was home at the time, as was a neighbor who could have helped contact them.

Three Days Later

Skogan said the Evansville Police Department didn't contact the family until noon Monday, nearly three days after the collision.

By then, she said, the Ring camera video had been viewed more than 25,000 times and public anger over the incident was growing.

"Once we realized it was an officer it made it disheartening having not gotten a knock on our door," Skogan told Cowboy State Daily.

She said the delay allowed frustration and anger to build, even though the family never intended to create hostility toward law enforcement.

"We are fully in support of law enforcement and did not want to add the negativity to the department that would create hardship in them fulfilling their duties in serving their community," she said.

The family asked the department to issue a public statement acknowledging that mistakes had been made and that the situation could have been handled differently.

Skogan said they told the chief they would consider the matter closed if the department issued that statement.

Roanie, a mini Aussie owned by the Skogan family near Evansville, was hit and killed by an SUV outside the family home last Friday. (Roxy Bard Skogan)

Police Apologize

On Wednesday, the Evansville Police Department released a public statement acknowledging Roanie's death and the department's meeting with the family.

The statement did not describe the collision itself or explain why the officer was driving on the family's lane.

Instead, it focused largely on the family's loss, the department's commitment to the community and the importance of maintaining public trust.

"We understand that dogs are more than pets; they are members of our families," the department wrote. "Losing a beloved animal, especially in such unexpected and heartbreaking circumstances, is incredibly difficult."

The department acknowledged that both the incident and the response afterward could have been handled differently.

Police also addressed the video.

"While the available camera footage does not show every action taken following the incident, the officer did make efforts to seek assistance for the animal and to have the owners notified," the statement said. "We want to be transparent that not all of those efforts were captured on camera."

Cowboy State Daily reached out to Chief Thompson with questions about the collision, the officer's actions afterward and whether the department has made any changes in response to the incident.

No response had been received as of publication.

It also remains unclear whether the officer was on duty, why he was traveling on the private lane or whether the white SUV was a department vehicle.

Family Wants Closure

Skogan said the meeting with the officer and chief helped the family understand that efforts had been made to obtain assistance, even though those efforts didn't change what happened to Roanie.

"We hope that lessons were learned on how things could have been handled differently," Skogan told Cowboy State Daily.

She said the experience has been especially traumatic for her granddaughter, who discovered Roanie after the collision.

Skogan declined further discussion beyond the information she had already shared, explaining that the family wants to move forward.

"Again, we hope this can be closed with the lessons learned," she said.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.