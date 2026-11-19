The concern surrounding the political affiliations of Wyoming Secretary of State-Elect Robert Short’s new deputy came as a surprise to Cathy Holman, the successful blogger known as Prairie Wife In Heels.

Holman and her family struggled in silence for more than a year during what she’s since described as a psychological terror: Holman’s teenage daughter was stalked by a 41-year-old woman.

Under Wyoming law, misdemeanor stalking is punishable by up to one year in jail and $750 in fines. At the time it was not chargeable under the 10-year felony version unless the suspect injured someone or violated a protection order or terms of parole or probation in the process.

There wasn’t a special felony for when adults stalk kids.

The woman was sentenced to probation.

Chambers, who is finishing out her days as a 15-year director of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Victim Services Division, helped the Holmans through their struggle.

“I personally think she’s an amazing advocate for Wyoming’s people,” said Holman.

Chambers walked the family through the court system and explained the workings of Wyoming law.

Still raw from their struggle, the Holmans turned to advocacy.

They and another victimized family, the Sorensens, pushed for a tougher stalking law in cases where an adult stalks a child.

They also pushed for an anti-grooming law, as the defendant in this case had reportedly made numerous, highly sexual comments toward a teenage boy that didn’t fit cleanly under any criminal charge then available.

The Legislature passed both bills in its 2026 session.

Holman remembers populist-right members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus helping her cause. She also remembers “regular Republicans” helping – and the Democratic Rep. Mike Yin, of Jackson, working hard to improve the bill even when it meant “racing up and down three flights of stairs” in the Wyoming Capitol.

Holman’s daughter Gillian struggled during her earliest testimonies to lawmakers, her voice quivering at times; tears encroaching at others.

In one such meeting, Holman was surprised to find Chambers also taking up the cause, she said.

“So, to walk into that room thinking we were going to be on our own - but then to have her stand up for us was incredible,” Holman recalled.

Later as Holman’s advocacy snowballed into public speaking events, she addressed a crowd at Wyoming’s Joint Symposium on Children and Youth.

The Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force officers were there. So were officials from the Department of Family Services, and educators, and counselors.

And, so was Chambers.

“To see her rapport across the board with everyone, even though I know full well there have been times maybe her views have conflicted with things law enforcement or DFS have done,” said Holman. “To see the rapport, the respect everyone gave her was incredible.”

Holman also recalled her frustration, at how limitations in Wyoming’s Public Records Act kept the family from getting some of the documents regarding their case.

Chambers gave her a reality check that she didn’t want to hear: she explained the law.

“And I appreciate that about her,” said Holman, who is now pushing for better public records laws.

The Announcement

On Tuesday, Short announced he’s hiring Chambers as his the no. 2 leader in his office, deputy secretary of state. Under Short’s direction, she’ll oversee elections, compliance, business filings, and other administerial duties for the state of Wyoming.

Because Chambers has given more than $2,500 to Democratic causes and candidates – including former Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner and Joe Biden – the announcement entered a right-wing national scene already piqued at Gov-Elect Eric Barlow’s nomination of a Democrat for Wyoming Attorney General.

Walter Eggers faces Senate confirmation this winter. He’s an attorney of 29 years who spent 25 of them representing the traditional energy sector – the backbone of Wyoming’s revenue streams. Like Chambers, Eggers has been a consistent donor to Democratic causes.

The backlash on social media surprised Holman.

“I just think it’s to the detriment of our state to only look at one aspect of a person to decide if they’re the best person to get the job done,” she said. “We have to look at the whole scope of who they are, and what their skillset is.”

For her own part, Holman said she was an Independent for years but became a Republican eight years ago – as her lifelong Wyomingite husband and the surrounding culture infused conservativism into her worldview.

She describes her five-kid family as a hunting clan, at ease with guns, immersed in Wyoming culture.

Holman said there’s a growing majority in Wyoming that is “tired of the fighting” over political identity.

“People want the best person there for the job; they want Wyoming to move forward and get things done,” she said. “And they’re realizing if we’re pitting each other against one another, instead of working together, that nothing good can get accomplished.”

Freedom Caucus

The State Freedom Caucus Network, a national outfit that funds the director position for the Wyoming Freedom Caucus of the state House, blasted Short’s selection via X Tuesday.

“First a Democrat for Attorney General, now a Democratic donor in the Secretary of State’s Office,” the post says. “Wyoming voted 72% for Trump. Who are these Republicans hiring for?”

Short told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that Chambers’ politics don’t enter the equation and aren’t relevant to the job.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus disagrees, telling Cowboy State Daily via a Thursday text message from Rep. Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, that, “We expect a Republican-elect Governor and SOS… to appoint people who are in line with Wyoming voters.”

“Eggers and Chambers don’t share our values,” said Strock.

Chambers has also donated money to Wyoming Republican candidates. She has not given an interview about her values since Short’s announcement, emphasizing that the job is ministerial and if she doesn’t do it according to Short’s direction, he can fire her.

She declined Thursday to give a second interview reacting to Holman’s comments.

Strock continued: “We don’t know of many normal Wyomingites who use their hard earned spending money to help fund Communists in Maine and blasphemers in Texas.”

The latter reference, taken in conjunction with Wyoming Freedom Caucus director Jessie Rubino’s online commentary, likely refers to James Talarico, who won election to one of Texas’ U.S. Senate seats.

Under Cowboy State Daily’s story announcing Short’s hire, Rubino commented, “Graham Platner is a self avowed communist. James Talarico says God is ‘nonbinary.’ Why is Chambers donating to these people?”

The Woman Who Ran That Job

Karen Wheeler worked in the Secretary of State’s office for 37 years and served eight of those as deputy. She served seven secretaries of state including one Democrat, Kathy Karpin.

And no one ever asked her political affiliation in connection with the job, she told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday.

“I was absolutely stunned that it’s even an issue,” said Wheeler. “I was never asked my affiliation. Nor did anyone question who I did or did not donate to.”

The deputy’s role is to carry out the functions of the office, and it’s “really a nonpartisan position,” said Wheeler. “And I can tell you, irrespective of party, the duties of the office were upheld.”

Wheeler and multiple other high-level staffers left the office soon after the 2022 election of Chuck Gray, who is now Wyoming’s Representative-elect to the U.S. House.

Colin Crossman, the outgoing deputy who served under Gray, declined to comment.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.