Cowboy State Daily Video Newscast: Monday, November 16, 2026

It’s time to take a look at what’s happening around Wyoming for Monday, November 16th. I’m Mac Watson.

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Meeting privately in Casper on Saturday, the Republicans of the Wyoming Legislature nominated Cheyenne-based Sen. Tara Nethercott as Senate President and Lander-based Rep. Lloyd Larsen as House Speaker. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports the two positions are chief in their respective chambers.

“Nethercott was running unopposed, and Representative Larsen was running against Representative Art Washut. She rose to prominence fairly early, even chairing a committee early in her career. So on the House side, especially, this is as much of a 180 as you can get within the Wyoming Republican Party to go from Speaker Chip Neiman to prospective Speaker Lloyd Larsen. It is a departure from the Freedom Caucus.”

The Senate GOP majority chose Sens. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep, as Senate Vice President and elected Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, Senate Majority Floor Leader. On the House side, the GOP caucus chose Rep. Andrew Byron, of Jackson, as House Speaker Pro Tem. Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, was elected House Majority Floor Leader and Rep. Cody Wylie was elected House Majority Whip.

Read the full story HERE.

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Another incident of petroglyph vandalism in Utah has Wyoming archaeologists upset. Cowboy State Daily’s Andrew Rossi reports that Wyoming State Archaeologist Spencer Pelton says 157 of Wyoming's 666 known petroglyph sites have been vandalized.

“The current assessment of the vandalism caused to two rock art panels outside Moab, Utah, is that the damage might be irreparable. Two people in two different spots scratched their names onto the faces where these at least 2,000-year-old petroglyphs are located, and one person was so brazen about it they put their entire name across the entire panels. They're talking a span of six- to eight-feet at least with these large letters across it, and people are understandably outraged. Even though we might be speaking with Wyoming archeologists, the sentiment shared is that even though these petroglyphs might not be from our ancestors, they're part of our shared cultural history, and as such, we as residents of these states and these natural places and historic sites should have a sense of ownership over them, which means protecting them and ensuring that people don't do things like this.”

Pelton tells Cowboy State Daily, “We’re losing more of these sites every year.”

Read the full story HERE.

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Gov.-Elect Eric Barlow says the Trump administration's announcement this week to sell federal public lands to state, local, and tribal governments is “not what Wyoming wants regarding its federal lands.” Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports that incoming Rep. Chuck Gray also opposes the plan.

“We'll see what Barlow does policy-wise, but he did campaign on keeping public lands intact, and Gordon had signed on to a lawsuit pushing for more state control over federal lands. The Interior's reasoning was: look, we can offload, you know, maybe less nationally prized lands, so that we can reduce the tax burden and shift our management focus to those nationally prized lands. I'm sure that we're thinking of national parks, stuff like that. The Interior also said that the local communities would get a cut of the sale price for their own conservation efforts.”

The federal government holds roughly half of Wyoming’s surface estate.

Read the full story HERE.

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Critics are again questioning the need for an elk hunt that has taken place almost every year in Grand Teton National Park since 1950, when it was part of legislation to expand the park. Outdoors Reporter Mark Heinz reports that one described hunting elk with tourists nearby as “insanity.”

“This all got started way back in 1950 when John D. Rockefeller donated more than about 35,000 acres to kind of complete the park. One stipulation was that there had to be an elk hunt every year. I talked to one local photographer who said he's really not a huge fan of it. He said that during the 2014 hunt, he had a bullet whiz right past him. Some people say that the hunt that year got out of hand, kind of turned into a huge firing squad, and was freaking the tourists out. But I talked to another local person, who said, they need to understand this is Wyoming. This is what we do here. We hunt here.”

This year’s hunt started this past weekend and runs until Dec. 6.

Read the full story HERE.

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I’ll have more news from Cowboy State Daily right after this.

Cowboy State Daily News continues now….

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Nobody in downtown Sheridan bats an eye when Jack Hansen parallel parks his Kubota outside the Mint Bar to take local women out for breakfast. But Cowboy State Daily’s Emma Jane Jackson reports that his viral tractor rides have managed to annoy both his wife and the local John Deere dealership.

“This whole thing with the tractors started off as an inside joke between 81-year-old Jack Hansen and Kat Deeds, one of the owners of the Mint Bar here in Sheridan. He said that he wanted to take her out to lunch, and she said, ‘Well, only if you take me in your tractor.’ He took that literally and showed up in his Kubota tractor on Main Street to pick her up from The Mint and take her to lunch. That started this whole rift with John Deere because Kat took a video of it, posted on social media. John Deere saw it, called Jack, and said, ‘Why are you driving that Kubota down Main Street?’ So then the next week he had to drive his John Deere into Sheridan, pick up the John Deere bookkeeper to make up for driving his Kubota.”

The 81-year-old Hansen cruises the Sheridan streets in either his Kubota or his John Deere, depending on who he’s picking up.

Read the full story HERE.

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A Pine Bluffs family that builds potato chip factories around the world is reviving Rocky Mountain Snacks, with plans to buy 3 million pounds of potatoes and welcome visitors to watch chips being made. Cowboy State Daily’s Renee Jean reports that you can look for them in Wyoming and Colorado first.

“They're going to buy the first year. They'll buy 3 million pounds of potatoes. They're going to try to get as much of that from Wyoming as they can, probably about half, and then the rest will come from other area growers: Idaho, Nebraska, South Dakota. They're going to start with some pretty common flavors, your basic sea salt potato chip, barbecue potato chip, and then a dill pickle potato chip. They pick the flavors based on market studies. Half of America eats just plain old salted chips, so that's the first flavor.”

Rocky Mountain Snacks is on a fast track right now, aiming to begin making chips in March 2027, with bags potentially reaching stores in April or May.

Read the full story HERE.

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A former Wyoming VFW commander spent what he called 11 harrowing days in jail, when he was accused of stealing a helmet from a VFW post. Cowboy State Daily’s Clair McFarland reports Air Force vet Richard Knapp was only collecting his own helmet, however, and the case was dropped.

“Richard Knapp went to get his own helmet out of the VFW when he heard that it was closing or undergoing construction, the accounts vary, and then he was turned in for theft. And it was initially thought that the helmet belonged to the VFW; it had been there more than a decade. What he didn't know is there was a felony warrant for his arrest for about nine months. So he lands back in the states, and by his account, he was arrested as soon as he landed, and his family stood there and cried.”

The 59-year-old Knapp tells Cowboy State Daily that he and his family were returning to the United States to visit Knapp’s mother and various sites after moving to the Netherlands a couple years earlier. When they landed at Washington Dulles International Airport on July 23, Knapp said, authorities arrested him and took him to the Loudoun County, Virginia, Adult Detention Center.

Read the full story HERE.

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Tucked inside the Lusk Rest Area in eastern Wyoming is a nostalgic relic from the past: an old Qwest payphone that still works. Cowboy State Daily’s Kolby Fedore reports the payphone takes coins, has a dial tone, and a woman's recorded voice pops on to remind you that a 1 must be dialed first.

“I personally went to the rest stop in Lusk, and I used the payphone. At first, I forgot all about quarters, so I had to go in my car, make sure that I had some, and then you drop the quarters in and dial a number. And an automated voice on the other end said, ‘First, you have to dial one.’ So I started over, dialed the only number I knew by heart, and it worked. I did talk to a guy who used to work on pay phones. He's 80 years old in Riverton, and his job was collecting the money out of it. And it was kind of a big deal. People would vandalize these because they would fill up and have $200 to $500 in them.”

Mike Horan, a WYDOT spokesman, said that while the agency owns and maintains the rest area, it doesn't own or maintain the payphone, collect money from it or pay for its telephone service. The orange-and-blue Qwest logo on the Lusk payphone is a survivor of a complicated corporate family tree stretching back to the days when telephone service was a regional business.

Read the full story HERE.

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And that’s today’s news. Get your free digital subscription to Wyoming's only statewide newspaper by hitting the Daily Newsletter button on Cowboy State Daily Dot Com - and you can watch this newscast every day by clicking Subscribe on our YouTube channel, or listen to us on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for watching - I’m Mac Watson, for Cowboy State Daily.